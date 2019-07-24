Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Stewart-Haas Racing

Kevin Harvick ‘Gen X’ scheme following in footsteps of All-Star ‘Millennial’ car

By Daniel McFadinJul 24, 2019, 3:10 PM EDT
It’s not often a special paint scheme in NASCAR gets a sequel … or would it this be a prequel?

Stewart-Haas Racing and Busch Beer have delivered an unexpected surprise for Kevin Harvick‘s No. 4 Ford this weekend at Pocono Raceway (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN).

Two months after Harvick boasted a pink “Millennial” themed car in the All-Star Race – a result of the beer company losing a Twitter bet for the finale at Miami – the previous generation is getting the paint scheme treatment.

Harvick’s car will now be covered in the lingo and iconography of the “Gen X” era.

As the car’s left-rear quarter panel says, the dark scheme with neon elements is the definition of “gnarly.”

Clint Bowyer joins NASCAR America's MotorMouths at 5 p.m. on NBCSN

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 24, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
This week's episode of NASCAR America presents MotorMouths airs today from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features Stewart-Haas Racing driver Clint Bowyer.

Bowyer joins Marty Snider and Kyle Petty to discuss this week's news as well as take fan phone calls.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

NASCAR makes change to uncontrolled tire rule

Photo by Michael Bush/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 24, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT
NASCAR no longer will use the standard of an “arm’s length” from a crew member to determine if to penalize teams for an uncontrolled tire on pit road, removing that requirement from the rule book after complaints from competitors.

Tires will be considered uncontrolled if they create a safety issue or interfere/impede another competitor’s pit stop.

    • Safety issues include but are not limited to tires rolling into the traffic lane of pit road.
    • Tires may not be bounced or thrown at any time.
    • Tires may be rolled from the outside half of the pit box to the pit wall, providing they do not create a safety issue or interfere/impede another competitor’s pit stop.
    • Once tires are returned to the inside half of the pit box they may not roll back to the outside half of the pit box.
    • Tires, servicing equipment and crew members may not interfere or impede with another team’s pit stop. Tires contacting a vehicle while being carried to the outside half of the pit box may be considered a no call.
    • The penalty for an uncontrolled tire under green flag conditions will be a pass through, and starting at the tail end of the field under caution conditions.

Click here for diagram on what is a penalty and what is not a penalty for a tire on pit road

“After discussions internally and with competitors and teams, NASCAR will adjust how we officiate the uncontrolled tire rule to focus on preventing a safety hazard rather than concentrating on the subjective “arm’s length” criteria,” said Elton Sawyer, NASCAR vice president of officiating and technical inspection, in a statement. “To be clear, tires must still be returned from the outside of the pit box in a controlled manner.

Denny Hamlin was critical of NASCAR’s rule for uncontrolled tires after his team was called for its fifth uncontrolled tire penalty this season at Chicagoland Speedway.

“I don’t know what they can change, but I would like to see a change,” Hamlin said the following week at Daytona when asked about his issues with the rule. “I think rules have to evolve and this is not about us in particular. I made a comment and it has 3,000 likes, 500 retweets, 300 comments, so it touches the fan base. These are people that aren’t Denny fans; they just don’t get it. If they don’t get it at home, then it’s probably not a rule that needs to be in place in the Cup series because you can’t explain it to them.

“It’s hard to explain when a tire is just sitting there that it’s uncontrolled. It’s not moving. It is controlled. I don’t know the answer, and I don’t know how to fix it. They are pretty smart, and I’m sure they can make adjustments to fix it to make it a little more simple. But overall, everyone’s arms are a different length. So, what is an arm’s length? Do they have some kind of technology that says ‘Ok this distance from the tire changer to the tire is more than an arm’s length and they can pull a measuring out and they can measure it?’ I don’t know, but that’s just too much rules. Too many things that can change the ultimate outcome of a race.

“We had earned our spot up front. That’s the crappy part about it. We had earned our position up there. Then, you have to go to the back and in today’s racing, it’s harder than that ever to be able to come back. It’s virtually impossible to be able to come back now, no matter how fast your car is because everyone is running so much wide-open throttle. It changes your race; it changes how you are going to finish. It’s up to us to play by the rules that have been given to us, let’s be clear about that, but we think we are doing that. Sometimes, that judgement call doesn’t go your way and it’s been multiple times this year, that we don’t know what we could have done differently, and we are going to need that explanation so that we don’t do it again.”

In Wednesday’s bulletin to teams, NASCAR also added a rule that states: “When changing all four tires, crew members must change/remove the outside tires first. The penalty for changing/removing the inside tires first will be restarting at the tail end of the field under caution or a pass-through under green.”

That change comes as NASCAR soon heads to road courses. Xfinity and Cup race next week at Watkins Glen International. Cars pit in the opposite direction there as they do on ovals and there have been times when teams changed the inside tires (those closest to the wall) first.

“Additionally, beginning at the Watkins Glen race weekend, we are mandating that outside tires must be changed first during a four-tire stop, to reduce crew members’ exposure to adjacent vehicles departing their pit stalls,” Sawyer said in a statement. “Our commitment to safety remains unchanged, and these rules adjustments will lessen potential danger for crew members.”

Roush Fenway Racing enters multi-year deal with cyber protection company Acronis

Roush Fenway Racing
By Daniel McFadinJul 24, 2019, 10:37 AM EDT
Roush Fenway Racing announced Wednesday a three-year sponsorship and technology agreement with Acronis, a cyber protection company headquartered in Switzerland and Singapore.

The agreement includes primary sponsorship in three of the remaining Cup Series races this season. The company will be on both Ryan Newman‘s No. 6 Ford and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s No. 17 Ford for the Aug. 4 race at Watkins Glen International.

It will then sponsor Newman for the Aug. 17 Bristol night race and the Oct. 6 race at Dover.

In addition to the sponsorship, the agreement will see Acronis help expand Roush Fenway’s technological capabilities with advanced cloud backup and disaster recovery services, file sharing, and computer power simulations.

Speedway Motorsports Inc. enters into merger agreement with Sonic Financial

Photo by Tim Curlee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 24, 2019, 7:58 AM EDT
Speedway Motorsports Inc. announced Wednesday morning that it has entered into a “definitive merger agreement” with Sonic Financial Corp.

Bruton Smith and his family own and control Sonic Financial Corp. Smith is the founder and majority stakeholder in Speedway Motorsports Inc. SMI operates eight tracks that host Cup races, including Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.

The move would take SMI private just as International Speedway Corp. is in the process of doing with its agreement to have its outstanding shares sold to NASCAR. The France family owns both ISC and NASCAR. The NASCAR-ISC deal is expected to close this year.

SMI’s deal would call for Sonic Financial to acquire all the outstanding shares of SMI common stock at a price of $19.75 per share in cash. Speedway Motorsports’ stock closed at $18.95 a share Tuesday, its highest price in the last year. SMI’s stock was at $13.94 on April 23, the day before SMI announced receiving an offer from Sonic Financial.

In a memo to employees, SMI stated that once the merger is complete: “Speedway Motorsports, Inc. will continue its focus on owning and operating first-class, modern facilities in premier geographic markets, and providing our individual and corporate fans and customers with the best entertainment experience and marketing value in the motorsports industry.”

Also in the memo to employees, SMI stated: “We have no current plans for job eliminations as a result of the proposed transaction. Rather, the proposed transaction will enable us to accelerate our long-term growth plan and transformation, and maintain our focus on providing the best entertainment experience and marketing value in the motorsports industry.”