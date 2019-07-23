Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

NASCAR America: Martha Earnhardt on Dale Jr. Download, 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 23, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On today’s edition of the Dale Jr. Download, Dale Earnhardt Jr. welcomes his grandmother – or as he calls her, “my Mammaw” – Martha Earnhardt.

Martha was married to Ralph Earnhardt from 1947 until his passing in 1973. Sadly, Dale Jr. never knew his grandfather, as the former was born in 1974.

But Junior’s father, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, told his son a number of tales about Ralph as a driver, a father and more.

Ralph and Martha had five children, two girls and three boys. Dale Sr. was the first-born son (1949).

Martha, who turned 89 on July 15, told some great stories on the Dale Jr. Download, including:

* Dale Sr. was more interested in becoming a race car driver than being a school student. He failed two elementary school grades and was a 16-year-old eighth-grader. Shortly after entering high school, Dale Sr. went to Ralph and told him he wanted to quit school.

“Dale really got behind in school and he was older than everyone,” Martha Earnhardt recalled. “He would do everything to keep from going to school. We just finally gave up and let him go do whatever.”

But there was a caveat that, in a way, made a significant impact on Dale Sr.’s future: If Dale Sr. wasn’t going to go to school anymore, he had to work in Ralph’s garage. That proved to be keen, as not only did Dale Sr. learn about how to build a race car, he also learned how to be a better racer from his father. Dale Sr. would attempt to run Ralph’s garage after Ralph’s passing, but that was short-lived as Dale Sr. began his own racing career in 1974.

* In addition to fixing regular cars, Ralph also fixed bootleggers cars in his garage. That helped fund his own racing exploits.

* Martha had her own racing career that lasted … well, we’ll let her tell the story:

“Ralph and Bud Allman owned two cars together. They decided to let me and his wife drive at Hickory Speedway one night and we were in the ladies race. Me and her both wrecked and tore the cars up. They had our race before Ralph’s race, so they had to take both cars and fix one for Ralph to race. That was my one and only (race).”

But even to this day, Martha remains miffed somewhat at her late husband because he wouldn’t let her practice for the race.

“We just got up and started and tried to run and it just didn’t work. I just wasn’t meant to be a race car driver,” she said.

But, Martha took her brief racing career with a grain of salt: “I didn’t really wreck that bad. I just ran into the wall in the right-front of the grandstand where everybody could see me.”

* Ralph Earnhardt had some unusual superstitions, Martha recalled. Ralph wouldn’t allow anything green in color in the car and he hated peanuts around the car – so much so that one time, Martha said, Ralph pulled a gun on someone who had a bag of peanuts and was uncomfortably too close to the race car for Ralph. “Things used to be different back then,” Martha Earnhardt quipped.

* The man who would go on to be famously nicknamed “The Intimidator” didn’t intimidate his mother. When asked if he did anything that got her mad, Martha replied, “Oh yes. He was always up to something. I threatened to whip him, but nine times out of ten I didn’t. He wasn’t a bad kid.”

* Martha still lives in the same house in Kannapolis, North Carolina, that she shared with Ralph. She’s been there for 63 years, when she was pregnant with her youngest child, Danny.

Hear even more stories from Martha Earnhardt on today’s edition of NASCAR America/Dale Jr. Download at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN (you can also hear the full podcast at http://www.dalejr.com/radio/tdjd/).

If you can’t catch today show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Know NASCAR? Try the NBC Sports Predictor app

By NBC Sports StaffJul 23, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chase some money on the NBC Sports Predictor app as you enjoy NASCAR racing on the NBC Sports networks this season.

Just last week a fan made all the right predictions for the New Hampshire Cup race and won $30,000.

Download the app, sign up and then play each week the rest of the season. Need a little help? Watch the video above where Nate Ryan, Steve Letarte and Kyle Petty ID their picks for which drivers will finish in the top 10 at Pocono.

Here’s how to play NASCAR Pick ‘Em:

  • For each race stage, pick the driver that will have the best finish from a group of four drivers.
  • Then, out of the entire field, pick which drivers will finish the race in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place – in exact order.

Fans who earn a perfect score will win (or split if multiple users) the jackpot. If there are no perfect scores one week, the $10,000 jackpot rolls over to the next race, making that jackpot $20,000, then $30,000, and so on. Once a jackpot is won, the jackpot will reset to $10,000 for the following contest. In addition, each week there will be $1,000 in guaranteed prizes split among users with the top scores.

This is the third game to be released on the NBC Sports Predictor app. In February, NBC Sports debuted “Golf Pick ‘Em,” after launching the app with “Premier League Pick ‘Em in December.

Each player must be at least 18 years or older. Other restrictions may apply.

 

 

Harrison Burton puts Paul Menard wreck in rearview, now it’s on to Pocono

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 23, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT
1 Comment

While he’s looking forward to Saturday’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway, Harrison Burton still isn’t completely over his run-in at New Hampshire with Paul Menard.

Appearing on Tuesday’s SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “On Track” show with Danielle Trotta and Larry McReynolds, the 18-year-old Burton, son of NBC Sports’ analyst and former NASCAR racer Jeff Burton, spoke more at length about Saturday’s tangle with Menard in the Xfinity Series race.

Honestly, I was completely surprised when I got wrecked,” the younger Burton said. “I didn’t know if (Menard) had done it on purpose or not. It felt like a hard hit, so I figured he did. I was kind of surprised at the time that it happened.

I went back and watched the race when I got home and tried to look at it as objectively as I could and there were two incidents where I had gotten slight contact with Paul in the race. … I made a later move into the corner, but I didn’t come up into him and thought it was just a racing deal where he came down, thinking we was clear and we weren’t. He didn’t see it that way. Then I got into his door a touch at a short track, which I felt was pretty standard NASCAR racing, just a little touch, nothing really too bad and then I got wrecked.

I tried to be objective as a I could and didn’t feel like I did anything that I would go back and change. And that’s just how I saw it. It’s a tough incident because I felt like we had raced clean all day. The whole race, people were very aggressive and banging into each other, which makes for good racing and cool racing and fun racing. But I guess Paul didn’t see it that way and I got wrecked because of it.”

After the race, Harrison Burton went on social media and quickly saw reaction from fans, both for him and also for Menard in their dust-up.

After incidents like that, I try not to scroll through social media and hear about what people have to say about me or other people because there’s a lot of negativity out there sometimes, and that sometimes is just the takeaway,” Burton said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “But, for whatever reason after this race, I figured I’d look to see what people were saying because I was really confused as to why I got wrecked.

“I saw some people side with Paul and that’s what’s great about this sport, fans debating what’s right and wrong. It creates conversation around this sport and I think that’s a good thing. People are talking about racing and that’s good. So overall, I think there’s some good things you can take away from it from looking at social media, but there’s some bad things you can take away from it as well.”

Harrison Burton not only had to read the fallout from his wreck with Menard on social media, he also empathized with his father, Jeff, who called the race on TV.

He went really quiet after that because he didn’t want to interject and say anything that was biased, and I think he did a really good job at that trying to be as neutral as he could be and be the best broadcaster he could be for NBC,” Harrison Burton said. “He had to kind of take his dad hat off that day, did a really good job and handled it well.

I’m sure it was a difficult situation for him up there, but I’m pretty happy with the way he handled it and let me do my own deal.”

Burton has moved on from the incident with Menard and is ready for Saturday’s Truck race at Pocono, a place where he has three previous starts in the ARCA Series, including a win there last year.

I’m excited to go to Pocono and have an opportunity to go race again, especially after something like that, you can put it past you and go do your job again, which is great,” Burton said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Even though he is fifth in the Truck Series’ standings, Burton comes into the race outside a playoff position with three races left — Pocono, Eldora and Michigan.

Five of the eight playoff spots have been locked in by virtue of a win for the driver, with three others (points leader Grant Enfinger, Stewart Friesen and Matt Crafton) ahead of Burton in the standings. Burton is 44 points behind Crafton for the eighth and final playoff spot.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Front Row Motorsports makes crew chief changes

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 23, 2019, 1:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Front Row Motorsports announced Tuesday it is changing crew chiefs and pit crews for Matt Tifft and David Ragan.

Seth Barbour and his crew will move from Ragan’s team to Tifft’s team, while Mike Kelley and his crew goes from Tifft’s team to Ragan’s team.

Both teams have struggled this season. Ragan has one top-20 finish in the last seven races. He has not finished better than 15th this season, placing 15th in the Coca-Cola 600. Ragan enters Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) 30th in points.

Tifft, a rookie, is 31st in points. He also has one top-20 finish in the last seven races. His ninth-place finish at Daytona earlier this month is the only time he’s finished in the top 15 this season.

Bump and Run: Will Jimmie Johnson make the playoffs?

By NBC Sports StaffJul 23, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

With six races left in the regular season, where do you stand on Jimmie Johnson’s playoff hopes?

Nate Ryan: It seems dim for the No. 48, especially considering this is among the seven-time champion’s worst stretch of tracks in Cup. His best average finish over the next six tracks is at Darlington Raceway, where he hasn’t finished in the top 10 in five years. He probably will need some major help if he wants to qualify via a points berth.

Dustin Long: Whether Jimmie Johnson makes the playoffs isn’t the issue. Even if he makes it, he shows little sign of being a title contender. That’s the issue. Johnson is about championships not just making the playoffs. 

Daniel McFadin: I don’t believe he’ll make it. He hasn’t been consistent enough, though his mechanical problems at New Hampshire were no fault of his own. I think his best shot at getting a win will come at Bristol. Otherwise, he’s in trouble.

Jerry Bonkowski: I still think Johnson makes the playoffs, although he may not be locked into the 16-driver playoff field until after the deciding race at Indianapolis. Part of the problem is Johnson’s team has been so inconsistent. He finishes third (Daytona) and fourth (Chicagoland) and then has consecutive 30th-place showings at Kentucky and New Hampshire. While unlikely to happen, I’d love to see Johnson be reunited with Chad Knaus. Maybe that would do the trick.

 

Can we just say it: At this point it’s OK to dump someone to win a race? Agree or disagree?

Nate Ryan: Agreed (and always have, as long as the winner accepts that the consequences could include retribution). That said, there also is honor in trying to adhere to a code of ethics that excludes a bump and run (a la Denny Hamlin on the last lap at New Hampshire).

Dustin Long: It’s OK to do whatever a driver wants. They just have to deal with the consequences. Maybe that comes back as a payback in the playoffs and costs them a chance at the championship. Or maybe the move helps lead them to the title. It’s risk vs. reward but there certainly seems to be acceptance with being more physical on the last lap.

Daniel McFadin: Absolutely, bumpers are on cars for a reason and this is NASCAR not IndyCar. That said, it depends on the track. I’m fine with it at a place like New Hampshire. I’d be less likely to be OK with it at tracks larger than Darlington. 

Jerry Bonkowski: Disagree. If we start allowing “legal” dumping, where do you draw the line? What’s next, prohibiting blocking? Or how about prohibiting side drafting? Remember how much of a controversy erupted when NASCAR first allowed and then rescinded bump drafting? I’ve always felt that if you have to dump someone, you and your car are not good enough to win or make a legal pass.

 

There have been seven different winners in the last seven races. Do you foresee the streak continuing this weekend at Pocono?

Nate Ryan: Many possibilities for continuing the streak at Pocono. A case easily could be made for Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez, William Byron and others.

Dustin Long: Streak continues.

Daniel McFadin: I think the streak continues with Erik Jones getting his first win of the year. He placed third there in June and has five top 10s in the last seven races.

Jerry Bonkowski: Unless weather becomes an issue that could lead to a rain-shortened race much like Justin Haley‘s win at Daytona, no.