Results, points report from New Hampshire

By Dustin LongJul 21, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick scored his first win of the season and also Stewart-Haas Racing’s first of the year, holding off Denny Hamlin in a spirited duel on the final lap Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Erik Jones finished third for his second consecutive third-place result. Ryan Blaney placed fourth and Matt DiBenedetto completed the top five.

MORE: Click here for race results

MORE: Click here for points report

Jimmie Johnson finished 30th for a second consecutive weekend and fell out of a playoff spot. He is 17th in the standings, 17 points behind Clint Bowyer, who holds that final playoff spot.

"Certainly the wrong time of year to have some bad luck. It looked like the guys I'm worried about in the points didn't have the best of days either. Maybe I got a pass on this one. Just disappointed to say the least."

Bubble Trouble: New Hampshire tough on those trying to make playoffs

By Dustin LongJul 21, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT
Sunday was a day of trouble for many of the drivers seeking to make the playoffs, but when it ended, Ryan Newman solidified his spot with a top-10 finish despite mechanical issues.

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson did not share Newman’s luck. Johnson fell out of a playoff spot after mechanical woes left him with a 30th-place finish for the second week in a row.

Here’s a look at what drivers trying to earn a playoff spot endured Sunday:

Ryan Newman — With just under 100 laps left, Newman radioed his crew that he thought his engine had lost a cylinder (it proved to be a broken coil wire) and he was down on power. When the crew told him to stay out, he responded by saying: “I ain’t coming in.”

Newman, who entered the race in the first spot outside a playoff position and in a backup car after crashing Friday, was running 14th at the time of the trouble. It looked as if he would lose several points. Instead, he managed to finish seventh to score his fifth top 10 in the last six races.

“Hell of a job today, guys,” Newman said on the radio to his team after the race. “That’s a never-give-up attitude.”

The recovery helped him climb from 17th in the points to 15th in the standings and in a playoff spot. Newman is 21 points ahead of Jimmie Johnson, who is in the first spot outside a playoff position.

Jimmie Johnson — A broken water pump and power steering issues sent him to pit road and he lost several laps for repairs. That left Johnson with a 30th-place finish, dropping him out of a playoff spot.

Johnson is 17 points behind Clint Bowyer for the last playoff position with six races left in the regular season.

“Certainly a letdown to say the least,” Johnson told NBCSN.

“Certainly the wrong time of year to have some bad luck. It looked like the guys I’m worried about in the points didn’t have the best of days either. Maybe I got a pass on this one. Just disappointed to say the least.”

Clint Bowyer: A crash on a restart impacted his day and left him with a 20th-place finish that dropped him from 14th in the points to 16th, the final playoff spot.

Bowyer has finished 20th or worse in four of the last six races.

Kyle Larson: Two crashes in the final 85 laps left him with a 33rd-place finish for his second finish of 20th or worse in the last three races. Larson remains 13th in the standings and is 31 points ahead of Johnson.

Erik JonesHe had contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on the track and Alex Bowman on pit road but still managed to finish third for the second week in a row and solidified his spot after entering the day in the last playoff spot.

Jones is 14th in the standings, 28 points ahead of Johnson.

What Drivers Said at New Hampshire

By Dustin LongJul 21, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick — Winner:  “We’ve run well enough a few times this year to win, and we’ve just made mistakes, and to finally battle and get over that hump is a great day for everybody at Stewart‑Haas Racing, everybody on the 4 car. I was really questionable about how that was going to go, and the thing took right off. The only thing that was not good for us was we got the traffic and my car started pushing. I knew (Denny Hamlin) was going to take a shot. I would have taken a shot. I just stood on the brakes and tried to keep it straight. I just didn’t want to get him back on the inside and let him have another shot. I at least wanted to be in control of who was going to have contact in 3 and 4. It was a heck of a finish, closer than we wanted, but like you said, it was our only chance. I would have never done it, but that’s why he’s on the box and not me.”

Denny Hamlin — Finished 2nd: “I kind of shoved (Harvick) up a little higher and tried to get him out of the groove. I wanted to just tap him there, but I didn’t want to completely screw him. I at least wanted to give him a fair shot there. Down the backstretch, I kind of let off, and I’m like, all right, well, I’ll just pass him on the outside and kind of do this thing the right way, and once I had that big run, he just turned right. But I would do the same thing. It was a fun race, and congratulations to him and his team. They made a great call there at the end.”

Erik Jones — Finished 3rd: “It was kind of a sloppy day in my opinion, but it was a good day. Got good stage points in the first stage and finished well at the end. But the Stanley Camry was good. All day I felt like we were close, we just needed to get up front and never quite did it and never quite got the lead, but we were there. Again, up in the top five you can’t complain, and especially with the points we gained today, it’s good. We can definitely get more aggressive with that gap. We’re getting close there to having almost a race on them; if we can have a couple more good weeks we’ll be there. Pocono is a good one. We’ll keep doing it, but today was definitely testament I think to our speed and this team. We keep fighting through it. We never gave up.  We did what we needed to do, fixed the damage when we needed to and got a good finish out of it.”

Matt DiBenedetto — Finished 5th: “That was awesome. Great comeback for us. We raced up there all day and had to adjust on the car a good bit because we missed basically all of the final practice. Just shows how good my team is and my guys. They’re the ones that deserve it – Procore, our sponsor, for sticking by my side and believing in me to do this deal and all the folks at Toyota. Gosh, I know I reiterate it, but it took a lot of people for me to get this deal. I’ll never go a day without appreciating it. It’s awesome. Great day for the team.”

Martin Truex Jr. — Finished 6th: “We were set up strategy-wise to be right there with (Kevin Harvick) and (Denny Hamlin) and we were right behind those guys, so I think so, but you never know how these things are going to play out. The SiriusXM Camry was really fast when we could get near the front. It wasn’t quite good enough on restarts, and I kept getting inside restarts and just lost track position. Each time the caution came out we’d lose a spot or two and it’s just hard to overcome that, but proud of the battle that we came through to come from the back to get back to sixth with a tore up race car.”

Kyle Busch — Finished 8th: “We had a good car all day. Just got into it on a restart I guess with (Kyle Larson) and that got us damage and that got us behind the eight ball. We would have been on strategy with where (Denny Hamlin) was the whole rest of the day, but we had to fix damage.”

William Byron — Finished 12th: “It was okay, we were just tight. We never had super-great track position and its tough to pass. I felt like our last run was decent, so going on to Pocono I think we will have a good race there.”

Ty Dillon — Finshed 16th: “We brought a great GEICO Military Camaro ZL1 up here to New Hampshire. We had a loose wheel early on in Stage 1 that put us in a hole, but this team didn’t give up.

Alex Bowman — Finished 14th: “I wouldn’t call 14th relatively good. We had a pretty bad day, really struggled on restarts. We put a lot of right rear spring in it trying to get it to turn the center and it was just real popped-up on restarts. I don’t know. We did what we could and didn’t need those late race cautions. But we will move on to Pocono and be better there.”

Jimmie Johnson — Finished 30th: “Well, it was certainly a letdown to say the least. We had some issue with the power steering and the water pump pulleys. I thought it might have been from some contact on a restart. I got in the back of the car in front of me. They told me that wasn’t the case. So, I assume some debris got in the pulley system and took out my power steering and the water pump as well. So, it’s just unlucky on that front. Certainly the wrong time of the year to have some bad luck. It looked like the guys I’m worried about in the points didn’t have the best day either, so maybe I got a pass on this one. I’m just disappointed to say the least.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — Finished 36th: “The 20 (Erik Jones) ran over us. He’s been known to do that to us a couple times now lately. He’ll get one coming his way before it’s over with, or at least before I’m through with it. Our Fastenal Ford just wasn’t near as good as what we wanted it to be. Felt we were OK in practice. We qualified well and the first stage was going OK, but then we just lost the front turn in our car and never really could get it back. We were looking forward to hopefully making some more adjustment there before the end of the race and we just didn’t get the opportunity to after blowing that left-front. All in all it was a frustrating day for us, but hopefully we can learn something from it and come back with something better.”

Kevin Harvick wins at New Hampshire after last-lap battle with Denny Hamlin

By Daniel McFadinJul 21, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick survived a last-lap battle with Denny Hamlin to win Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, delivering Stewart-Haas Racing’s first Cup victory of the season.

The two drivers made contact multiple times over the last lap before Harvick pulled away coming to the checkered flag.

Hamlin delivered a shot to Harvick’s rear bumper in Turn 1, sending Harvick up the track and allowing Hamlin to drive underneath him. After a drag race down the backstretch, Harvick pulled ahead and Hamlin went to Harvick’s outside as they entered Turn 3.

Harvick moved up the track as they exited Turn 4 and Hamlin banged Harvick’s right-rear fender before Harvick raced to the finish line.

“(Hamlin) got to me, he tried to move me out of the way down there, and I knew that was coming as close as he was,” Harvick told NBCSN. “So I just stood on the brakes and I’m like half throttle down the back straightaway. I’m like, ‘You’re not getting under me again.’ And he drove to the outside of me and I just waited till he got near me and I just put a wheel on him.”

Hamlin finished second after he led 113 laps, all of them in the final stage. Hamlin started the race from the rear in a backup car after he crashed in practice on Friday.

“I kind of shoved (Harvick) up a little higher and tried to get him out of the groove,” Hamlin told NBCSN. “I wanted to just tap him there, but I didn’t want to completely screw him. I at least wanted to give him a fair shot there. Down the backstretch, I kind of let off, and I’m like, all right, well, I’ll just pass him on the outside and kind of do this thing the right way, and once I had that big run, he just turned right. But I would do the same thing. It was a fun race, and congratulations to him and his team. They made a great call there at the end.”

The top five was completed by Erik Jones, Ryan Blaney and Matt DiBenedetto.

Harvick’s win ends a 21-race winless streak for the No. 4 team, which last won at Texas Motor Speedway in November.

Harvick led the final 35 laps on older tires after Hamlin and other leaders stopped under a caution. The win is Harvick’s second in a row on the 1-mile track.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Busch

STAGE 2 WINNER: Aric Almirola

More: Results and points

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Matt DiBenedetto earned his second career top five. Both have come in the last five races … Ryan Newman finished seventh after he started from the rear in a backup car and experienced engine issues mid-race. He’s had a top 10 in five of the last six races … Erik Jones placed third for the second race in a row.

WHO HAD A BAD A RACE: Richard Childress Racing has nothing good to write home about. Austin Dillon placed 32nd after he experienced two tire failures and hit the wall as a result of the first. Daniel Hemric was eliminated in a Stage 2 wreck after he was turned by contact from Daniel SuarezRicky Stenhouse Jr. was eliminated after a hard crash with 14 laps left in Stage 2 …. Kyle Larson finished 33rd after he was in two accidents. He spun from contact with Alex Bowman and backed into the wall on a Lap 218 restart. He then lost his right-rear tire and wrecked with 37 laps to go in the race

NOTABLE: Kevin Harvick’s four New Hampshire wins ties him with NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton for the most all-time … Jimmie Johnson finished 30th after he experienced mechanical issues during the race. It’s his second consecutive finish in 30th and he fell out of a playoff spot. He is 17th in the standings, 17 points behind Clint Bowyer, who holds that final playoff spot.

WHAT’S NEXT: Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway at 3 p.m. ET on July 28 on NBCSN

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. calls out Erik Jones after contact leads to crash

By Daniel McFadinJul 21, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said Erik Jones will “get one coming his way before it’s over with” after contact between their two cars led to Stenhouse cutting a tire and slamming the wall Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Stenhouse’s incident occurred with 14 laps left in Stage 2 and after Jones’ No. 20 Toyota rubbed against Stenhouse’s left-front fender. It resulted in Stenhouse’s third DNF of the year.

“The 20 ran over us,” Stenhouse said. “He’s been known to do that to us a couple times now lately.  He’ll get one coming his way before it’s over with, or at least before I’m through with it.”

Stenhouse said he didn’t expect the contact from Jones.

“We had that restart with him up front (late in Stage 1) and didn’t have any issues, so he’s run over us a couple times, but that’s his deal,” Stenhouse said. “He’s gonna have to deal with it at some point.”

How would Stenhouse deal with it?

“Outside of the car or inside of the car – one of the two,” Stenhouse said. “I’m over it. We’ll see how it goes.”

Stenhouse entered the weekend 19th in the standings and 46 points behind Jones in 16th, who held the final playoff spot.

Jones went on to place third in the race and responded to Stenhouse’s comments.

“I guess go ahead,” Jones said. “He was racing me really hard and for nothing. We were 200 laps to go in the race, and he had the choice of lifting and letting me go, and he didn’t do it for five laps, and that’s just how it is. If you’re going to race hard, you’re going to get raced hard. I didn’t want to have to do it, but sometimes it comes down to it. I like Ricky, but he races really hard. I expect it. If I’m going to race Kevin Harvick at the front of the field like that 10 laps in a row, I’m going to get wrecked. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to keep moving forward and keep giving yourself a good day.”