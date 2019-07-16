Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR America: Dale Jarrett on Dale Jr. Download, 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 16, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
They have the same first name, they have famous racing fathers and they’re both on today’s edition of the Dale Jr. Download on NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. welcomes NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett to this week’s show.

The pair kick back and have swap stories. One of the most notable tales: Jarrett talked about his father Ned’s friendship with Dale Jr.’s grandfather, Ralph Earnhardt.

Jarrett related how the relationship between his father and Ralph hit a rough patch after they had a dust-up in a Sportsman race. The normally mild-mannered Ned was so angry at Ralph that he refused to attend his wife’s baby shower for Dale Sr. because Ralph would also be in attendance.

Ned Jarrett dutifully drove his wife to the shower, but stayed in his car the entire time.

Catch the outcome of that story, as well as many others on today’s edition of NASCAR America.

If you can’t catch today show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

 

Danielle Trotta new host of NBCSN’s Victory Lap post-race show

By Daniel McFadinJul 16, 2019, 12:49 PM EDT
Danielle Trotta will join NBC Sports’ NASCAR coverage as host of the “Victory Lap” post-race show for select Cup Series races this year.

Trotta made the announcement Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “On Track,” the show she began co-hosting this year with Larry McReynolds.

Trotta has also been with NBC Sports Boston since 2018.

As part of “Victory Lap,” which begins Sunday at 7 p.m. on NBCSN after the Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, fans will be able to call in with questions about the race. Trotta will be joined by AJ Allmendinger and Parker Kligerman this weekend.

“It’ll be fun to continue the conversation,” Trotta said after making the announcement on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I think after the race ends and you hear the driver’s post-race comments and we see the highlights, as a race fan on so many Sundays, I would sit on my couch and want more. I would want more coverage, more conversation, more conjecture and I think that’s exactly what NASCAR “Victory Lap” has always been and will continue to be, and then we take the next step of really wanting the conversation to be interactive and having people call live into the show.”

Goodyear tire info for NASCAR at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 16, 2019, 11:13 AM EDT
Cup and Xfinity Series teams return to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend and will compete on new right and left-side tires on the 1.058-mile track.

While the tires will feature the same tread compounds that were run at New Hampshire last year, they will have construction updates to bring this set-up in line with what is run at other tracks. This is the only track at which teams in either of these series will run these two Goodyear tire codes.

As on most NASCAR ovals 1 mile or less in length, teams will not run inner liners in their tires at New Hampshire.

According to a Goodyear press release, because of NHMS’ minimal banking, the track produces minimal load compared to more high-banked tracks. Because of that, grip needs to be generated through the compounds selected in Goodyear’s tire set-up.

Goodyear says both the left and right-side compounds run at New Hampshire are among the highest performing in its tire lineup.

Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, cautioned teams against lowering the air pressure in their left-side tires below the minimum recommended inflation levels of 12 psi.

“Loudon has very little banking, so some teams try to enhance their level of grip by getting aggressive with their air pressures, most notably on the left-side of the car,” Stucker said in the press release. “Our recommended left-side pressures at Loudon are 12 psi, and teams have been known to drop well below that in the race.  Running below our recommendations are always a risk vs. reward proposition.  Air pressure provides structure to a tire, and running too low risks the sidewall over-deflecting early on in a run, which can lead to carcass fatigue and eventually an air loss.”

New Hampshire will treat its track surface with the PJ1 traction compound in all four turns this weekend.

Here’s the tire info for the weekend.

Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and nine sets for the race (eight race sets plus one set transferred from qualifying or practice);

Xfinity: Six sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4922; Right-side — D-4924

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,226 mm (87.64 in.); Right-side — 2,239 mm (88.15 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front – 12 psi; Left Rear – 12 psi; Right Front – 30 psi; Right Rear – 27 psi

Matt Kenseth entered in August Super Late Model race in Wisconsin

By Daniel McFadinJul 16, 2019, 9:47 AM EDT
After his dramatic last-lap pass of Ty Majeski to win the Slinger Nationals last week, Matt Kenseth said he “might just call it a season, one-for-one.”

On second thought, Kenseth will have another race, please.

The 2003 Cup champion is entered in an Aug. 16 Super Late Model race at his home track of Madison International Speedway in Oregon, Wisconsin.

Kenseth is set to compete in the Howie Lettow Classic 100 and will race for a $5,000 prize. It will be the 1994 track champion’s first race at Madison since 2014 when he won his 27th event on the half-mile track.

Kenseth will drive the same No. 8 car he won the Slinger Nationals with.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the track at Madison,” Kenseth said in a press release. “I have a lot of great memories there, and I’m hoping to make some more. I will never forget the first time my dad brought me there to watch a Super Late Model race. It was the biggest, fastest track I had been to at the time and I was in awe when I heard and saw the Super Lates flying around there. To this day I get excited thinking about the races I have watched and the races that I have won there. There’s nothing like going home.”

Bump and Run: Forecasting race for final playoff spots

By NBC Sports StaffJul 16, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Erik Jones moved into the final playoff spot with his third-place finish at Kentucky. Seven races remain until the Cup playoffs begin. Will the 16 drivers in a playoff spot now be the same 16 when the regular season ends?

Nate Ryan: Unlikely, but there probably won’t be that much volatility. Jones probably will make it, but Ryan Newman seems a solid bet to bounce another driver.

Dustin Long: No. With drivers in positions 14th-18th separated by a total of 12 points, I expect some changes in the coming weeks.

Jerry Bonkowski: No. There is still way too much uncertainty remaining in the next seven races. We could still see a number of drivers earn their first wins of the season, which would greatly shake up the playoff standings. I’m convinced we won’t know the 16-driver field until after the final playoff-determining race at Indianapolis.

Daniel McFadin: No, I believe drivers like Ryan Newman and Daniel Suarez can get back into the top 16, especially Newman, who has settled into a very consistent groove over the last few races.

 

Which is more surprising: Jimmie Johnson is in danger of falling out of the playoffs or Stewart-Haas Racing has yet to win this year?

Nate Ryan: The latter, especially considering Stewart-Haas Racing enjoyed its greatest season in 2018 with four winners and probably the best across-the-board team in NASCAR. Some regression naturally was expected with a driver change, but to be winless past halfway is astounding. Despite his two-year winless streak, Johnson seems to be performing better than at this point last year, and missing the playoffs for the first time always seemed a possibility after the No. 48’s first crew chief change in 17 years.

Dustin Long: Didn’t see Stewart-Haas Racing’s inability to win a Cup race more than halfway through the year.

Jerry Bonkowski: I’d say Stewart-Haas Racing’s inability to reach victory lane is more surprising, particularly with Kevin Harvick not having won even one race after winning nearly one-quarter of last year’s races. He’s been close several times, but hasn’t been able to seal the deal, which is a mystery to many. As for Johnson, while he may be in danger of not making the playoffs, I still believe he makes it. Whether he advances past the first round, however, is a different story — unless he can win in each of the first three playoff rounds.

Daniel McFadin: Stewart-Haas Racing without a win. They won 12 times last year, so I would never have expected this kind of drought, which is now the latest in a season they’ve ever gone without a win. Johnson, on the other hand has been struggling for more than two years with his own winless streak. 

 

Tyler Ankrum won the Truck race at Kentucky and has received a waiver to be eligible for the playoffs. The waiver is for missing the season’s first three races because he was not 18 and could not race at Daytona, Atlanta and Las Vegas because of an age restriction. Are you OK with NASCAR granting him a waiver?

Nate Ryan: Absolutely. Both for the sake of Ankrum and NASCAR (which certainly needs a winning teenager in the playoffs of a developmental series), he should be eligible on the good faith of starting every race since turning 18. The rule requiring drivers to attempt every race is in place ostensibly to dissuade winners from taking races off; Ankrum’s situation certainly isn’t in violation of its spirit.

Dustin Long: I’m fine with it because he missed less than 20 percent of the regular season, but I don’t think a driver that misses more than a third of the regular season because of an age restriction should be granted a waiver. If so, where’s the limit? Will it be OK for a driver to miss half the regular season because they don’t turn 18 until then and still make the playoffs if they win?

Jerry Bonkowski: I have mixed feelings. While I’m glad to see Ankrum get a waiver to compete in the playoffs, I also think of how many other young drivers — regardless of the series — who have been prevented from getting waivers based upon their age over the years. I would hope that by giving Ankrum a waiver, NASCAR will make it a policy going forward to continue doing so for other young drivers faced with similar circumstances.

Daniel McFadin: It sure seems NASCAR loves giving out waivers. But if it didn’t give them out, especially in the Truck Series, the playoff field this year probably wouldn’t have very many race winners in it. Were Ankrum not given one and had NASCAR not approved Ross Chastain‘s mid-season points declaration for Trucks, there would be only three drivers – Johnny Sauter, Brett Moffitt and Austin Hill – in the playoffs off wins. We could also have a conversation about allowing Ankrum in the playoffs despite having multiple start and parks this year with NEMCO Motorsports. 