Clint Bowyer looking for some of his old magic at the ‘Magic Mile’

While the next race on the NASCAR Cup schedule is Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Clint Bowyer is already thinking four months and 17 races ahead to mid-November’s season-ending race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“Winning a championship is the reason we are in this sport,” the Stewart-Haas Racing driver said in his weekly media release. “It’s why everyone puts in these long hours during a long season.

“Winning a championship is what we dreamed about ever since we started racing. It was a great feeling to win the Xfinity title in 2008 and I can’t imagine the feeling of satisfaction you would get by winning a Cup title.”

But Bowyer also knows all too well that to make it to the four-driver, winner-take-all championship-deciding race in South Florida, he has a bit of work to firm up his position just to make the playoffs, which begin in less than two months (September 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway).

Heading to New England, Bowyer is tied for 14th place with seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson. Make no mistake about it, neither Bowyer nor Johnson are safe and secure. They’re only eight points ahead of 16th-ranked Erik Jones, 10 points ahead of 17th-ranked Ryan Newman and 12 points ahead of 18th-ranked Daniel Suarez.

But Bowyer is also optimistic about his chances, given he’s only 61 points out of 10th place, currently held by Aric Almirola.

A win would lock Bowyer into the playoffs. That’s why this Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 is so important to the Kansas native.

Of Bowyer’s 10 career Cup wins, two have been at New Hampshire’s “magic mile,” in 2007 and again in 2010 (he also has two wins each at Richmond and Talladega). In addition to those two wins, he also has four top-fives and nine top-10s in 25 career starts at the Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s racetrack.

“I love New Hampshire,” Bowyer said. “That place just fits my driving style.

“We don’t get up to that part of the country a lot, so it’s good to see the race fans there. They have so many tracks and they love their racing, from Modified to Late Models to our stuff. The support races they put on at New Hampshire are some of the best of the year. Man, do they like to party there.”

Bowyer will be partying himself if he can win Sunday’s race, which would mark his first win of 2019. Still, it’s not been a bad season for Bowyer to date, either. He has five top-5 and four other top-10 finishes.

Bowyer is coming off one of those top-10 showings, finishing sixth at Kentucky last Saturday, a marked improvement from what he suffered through in three of the four previous races with finishes of 35th (Michigan), 37th (Chicagoland) and 34th (Daytona).

“We dug ourselves a hole in June and we are trying to climb o ut of it,” Bowyer said. “We aren’t a 16th-place team. I know we are better than that.

“I believe we’ll be in the playoffs, but we want to be on a roll when they start. We want that momentum going in. A win this weekend in Loudon makes this summer a lot more fun.”

