Clint Bowyer looking for some of his old magic at the ‘Magic Mile’

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 16, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
While the next race on the NASCAR Cup schedule is Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Clint Bowyer is already thinking four months and 17 races ahead to mid-November’s season-ending race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Winning a championship is the reason we are in this sport,” the Stewart-Haas Racing driver said in his weekly media release. “It’s why everyone puts in these long hours during a long season.

Winning a championship is what we dreamed about ever since we started racing. It was a great feeling to win the Xfinity title in 2008 and I can’t imagine the feeling of satisfaction you would get by winning a Cup title.”

But Bowyer also knows all too well that to make it to the four-driver, winner-take-all championship-deciding race in South Florida, he has a bit of work to firm up his position just to make the playoffs, which begin in less than two months (September 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway).

Clint Bowyer hopes to be smiling and partying after winning what would be his third career triumph this Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Photo: Stewart-Haas Racing.

Heading to New England, Bowyer is tied for 14th place with seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson. Make no mistake about it, neither Bowyer nor Johnson are safe and secure. They’re only eight points ahead of 16th-ranked Erik Jones, 10 points ahead of 17th-ranked Ryan Newman and 12 points ahead of 18th-ranked Daniel Suarez.

But Bowyer is also optimistic about his chances, given he’s only 61 points out of 10th place, currently held by Aric Almirola.

A win would lock Bowyer into the playoffs. That’s why this Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 is so important to the Kansas native.

Of Bowyer’s 10 career Cup wins, two have been at New Hampshire’s “magic mile,” in 2007 and again in 2010 (he also has two wins each at Richmond and Talladega). In addition to those two wins, he also has four top-fives and nine top-10s in 25 career starts at the Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s racetrack.

I love New Hampshire,” Bowyer said. “That place just fits my driving style.

We don’t get up to that part of the country a lot, so it’s good to see the race fans there. They have so many tracks and they love their racing, from Modified to Late Models to our stuff. The support races they put on at New Hampshire are some of the best of the year. Man, do they like to party there.”

Bowyer will be partying himself if he can win Sunday’s race, which would mark his first win of 2019. Still, it’s not been a bad season for Bowyer to date, either. He has five top-5 and four other top-10 finishes.

Bowyer is coming off one of those top-10 showings, finishing sixth at Kentucky last Saturday, a marked improvement from what he suffered through in three of the four previous races with finishes of 35th (Michigan), 37th (Chicagoland) and 34th (Daytona).

We dug ourselves a hole in June and we are trying to climb o ut of it,” Bowyer said. “We aren’t a 16th-place team. I know we are better than that.

I believe we’ll be in the playoffs, but we want to be on a roll when they start. We want that momentum going in. A win this weekend in Loudon makes this summer a lot more fun.”

NASCAR America: Dale Jarrett on Dale Jr. Download, 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 16, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
They have the same first name, they have famous racing fathers and they’re both on today’s edition of the Dale Jr. Download on NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. welcomes NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett to this week’s show.

The pair kick back and have swap stories. One of the most notable tales: Jarrett talked about his father Ned’s friendship with Dale Jr.’s grandfather, Ralph Earnhardt.

Jarrett related how the relationship between his father and Ralph hit a rough patch after they had a dust-up in a Sportsman race. The normally mild-mannered Ned was so angry at Ralph that he refused to attend his wife’s baby shower for Dale Sr. because Ralph would also be in attendance.

Ned Jarrett dutifully drove his wife to the shower, but stayed in his car the entire time.

Catch the outcome of that story, as well as many others on today’s edition of NASCAR America.

If you can’t catch today show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

 

Danielle Trotta new host of NBCSN’s Victory Lap post-race show

By Daniel McFadinJul 16, 2019, 12:49 PM EDT
Danielle Trotta will join NBC Sports’ NASCAR coverage as host of the “Victory Lap” post-race show for select Cup Series races this year.

Trotta made the announcement Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “On Track,” the show she began co-hosting this year with Larry McReynolds.

Trotta has also been with NBC Sports Boston since 2018.

As part of “Victory Lap,” which begins Sunday at 7 p.m. on NBCSN after the Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, fans will be able to call in with questions about the race. Trotta will be joined by AJ Allmendinger and Parker Kligerman this weekend.

“It’ll be fun to continue the conversation,” Trotta said after making the announcement on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I think after the race ends and you hear the driver’s post-race comments and we see the highlights, as a race fan on so many Sundays, I would sit on my couch and want more. I would want more coverage, more conversation, more conjecture and I think that’s exactly what NASCAR “Victory Lap” has always been and will continue to be, and then we take the next step of really wanting the conversation to be interactive and having people call live into the show.”

Goodyear tire info for NASCAR at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 16, 2019, 11:13 AM EDT
Cup and Xfinity Series teams return to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend and will compete on new right and left-side tires on the 1.058-mile track.

While the tires will feature the same tread compounds that were run at New Hampshire last year, they will have construction updates to bring this set-up in line with what is run at other tracks. This is the only track at which teams in either of these series will run these two Goodyear tire codes.

As on most NASCAR ovals 1 mile or less in length, teams will not run inner liners in their tires at New Hampshire.

According to a Goodyear press release, because of NHMS’ minimal banking, the track produces minimal load compared to more high-banked tracks. Because of that, grip needs to be generated through the compounds selected in Goodyear’s tire set-up.

Goodyear says both the left and right-side compounds run at New Hampshire are among the highest performing in its tire lineup.

Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, cautioned teams against lowering the air pressure in their left-side tires below the minimum recommended inflation levels of 12 psi.

“Loudon has very little banking, so some teams try to enhance their level of grip by getting aggressive with their air pressures, most notably on the left-side of the car,” Stucker said in the press release. “Our recommended left-side pressures at Loudon are 12 psi, and teams have been known to drop well below that in the race.  Running below our recommendations are always a risk vs. reward proposition.  Air pressure provides structure to a tire, and running too low risks the sidewall over-deflecting early on in a run, which can lead to carcass fatigue and eventually an air loss.”

New Hampshire will treat its track surface with the PJ1 traction compound in all four turns this weekend.

Here’s the tire info for the weekend.

Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and nine sets for the race (eight race sets plus one set transferred from qualifying or practice);

Xfinity: Six sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4922; Right-side — D-4924

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,226 mm (87.64 in.); Right-side — 2,239 mm (88.15 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front – 12 psi; Left Rear – 12 psi; Right Front – 30 psi; Right Rear – 27 psi

Matt Kenseth entered in August Super Late Model race in Wisconsin

By Daniel McFadinJul 16, 2019, 9:47 AM EDT
After his dramatic last-lap pass of Ty Majeski to win the Slinger Nationals last week, Matt Kenseth said he “might just call it a season, one-for-one.”

On second thought, Kenseth will have another race, please.

The 2003 Cup champion is entered in an Aug. 16 Super Late Model race at his home track of Madison International Speedway in Oregon, Wisconsin.

Kenseth is set to compete in the Howie Lettow Classic 100 and will race for a $5,000 prize. It will be the 1994 track champion’s first race at Madison since 2014 when he won his 27th event on the half-mile track.

Kenseth will drive the same No. 8 car he won the Slinger Nationals with.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the track at Madison,” Kenseth said in a press release. “I have a lot of great memories there, and I’m hoping to make some more. I will never forget the first time my dad brought me there to watch a Super Late Model race. It was the biggest, fastest track I had been to at the time and I was in awe when I heard and saw the Super Lates flying around there. To this day I get excited thinking about the races I have watched and the races that I have won there. There’s nothing like going home.”

