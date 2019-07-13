Tonight’s Cup race at Kentucky: Start time, lineup and more

Everything is trending in Stewart-Haas Racing’s direction. Is this the night SHR scores its first victory of the season?
Daniel Suarez was the fastest qualifier on Friday. All four SHR cars qualified in the top 10. Then later that night, Cole Custer won the Xfinity race.
Kevin Harvick has been strong on 1.5-mile tracks all season but misfortune has kept him out of Victory Lane. Is this his night? Or will this be the night Suarez scores his first Cup win? There have been first-time winners the past two Cup races and Suarez said Friday why not make it three in a row. Or could this be the night for Aric Almirola or Clint Bowyer?
Here’s all the info you need for tonight’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: NASCAR Analyst Larry McReynolds will give the command to start engines at 7:38 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 7:46 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage opens at 1:30 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 6:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:30 p.m. by Larry Campbell, Track Chaplain, Kentucky Raceway Ministries. Audrey Belle Adams of Louisville, Kentucky, will perform the National Anthem at 7:31 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.
TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. with NASCAR America on NBCSN. Countdown to Green airs at 7 p.m. on NBCSN. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.
STREAMING LINK: http://stream.nbcsports.com/nascar/monster-energy-nascar-cup-series
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies with a high of 88 degrees and zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. swept all three stages in winning last year’s race. Ryan Blaney finished second. Brad Keselowski was third.
SPARTA, Ky. – Cole Custer scored his series-high fifth Xfinity victory of the season Friday night, winning at Kentucky Speedway.
The series’ three dominant drivers this season all finished in the top three. Christopher Bell, who won the first two stages, finished second. Tyler Reddick was third.
Michael Annett and Chase Briscoe completed the top five. Only the top five cars finished on the lead lap. Custer led 88 of the 200 laps.
This is Custer’s second consecutive victory on a 1.5-mile track. He won at Chicagoland Speedway two weeks ago. This also is Custer’s third victory in the last six races.
“This one just goes to my team,” Custer said. “The car was unbelievable at the end. They knew exactly what to do with it when the track changed and I was just lucky to drive it there at the end.”
Stage 1 winner: Christopher Bell
Stage 2 winner: Christopher Bell
Who had a bad race: Austin Cindric started on the pole and was running in the top five when he got loose underneath Justin Haley‘s car and backed into the wall in Turn 3 on Lap 55. Cindric went on to finish 14th. … Brandon Jones ran in the top five much of the race until an engine issue on Lap 106 ended his race. Jones finished 30th.
Who had a good race: The Big 3 (Cole Custer, Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick) went 1-2-3. Michael Annett’s fourth-place finish was his third top-five in the last five races. … Ryan Truex finished eighth in just his second start of the season. … Ryan Sieg‘s ninth-place run was his first top 10 in the last six races.
Notable: All five of Cole Custer’s wins this season have come in the last 13 races. He had two wins in his first 75 series starts.
Next: July 20 at New Hampshire at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN
SPARTA, Ky. – Daniel Suarez qualified first for Saturday night’s Cup race at Kentucky Speedway.
Cars were impounded after qualifying and inspection will take place Saturday afternoon. Any car that fails inspection will have its qualifying time disallowed and start at the rear of the field. The garage opens at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday and inspection will begin shortly after that.
Brad Keselowski qualified third with Kurt Busch fourth and Kevin Harvick fifth.
The race is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET with NASCAR America.
SPARTA, Ky. – Daniel Suarez won the provisional pole for Saturday night’s Cup race at Kentucky Speedway.
Suarez scored his first pole of the season with a lap of 184.590 mph on Friday night. Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola qualified second at 183.799. This will be Almirola’s sixth front row start of the season.
The starting lineup will be official Saturday afternoon after each car goes through inspection. If a car fails inspection Saturday, its qualifying time will be disallowed and the car will start at the rear. The garage opens at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday and inspection will begin shortly after that.
All four of Stewart-Haas Racing’s car qualified in the top 10. Joining Suarez and Almirola in the top 10 are Kevin Harvick (183.312 mph) in fifth and Clint Bowyer (182.834) in seventh. Stewart-Haas Racing has yet to win a Cup race this season.
Brad Keselowski qualified third at 183.443 mph. Kurt Busch qualified fourth at 183.355 mph.
SPARTA, Ky. – Austin Cindric, whose crew chief was ejected by NASCAR on Thursday for a body modification to the team’s car, will start on the pole for Friday night’s Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway.
“This is an awesome start,” Cindric told NBCSN. “Starting from the right spot. Hopefully finish in the right spot.”
Cindric won his first pole of the season with a lap of 180.030 mph. Christopher Bell, who won this race last year, starts second after a lap of 179.623 mph.
They are followed by JR Motorsports teammates Noah Gragson (179.551 mph) and Justin Allgaier (179.342). Cole Custer starts fifth after a lap of 179.277 mph.
Also, the car chief for Custer’s team was ejected after Custer’s car failed inspection three times before qualifying.
NBCSN’s coverage of the Xfinity Series race begins at 7 p.m. ET. The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 84 degrees and no chance of rain.