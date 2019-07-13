Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kurt Busch wins Quaker State 400 in overtime

By Daniel McFadinJul 13, 2019, 10:47 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kurt Busch won Saturday’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway in an overtime finish, beating his brother Kyle Busch to the checkered flag after they made contact and both fishtailed exiting Turn 4.

It is Kurt Busch’s first win of the season and his first win with Chip Ganassi Racing, which snapped a 64-race winless streak. It is also Chevrolet’s first win at Kentucky Speedway in nine attempts.

The final restart came on Lap 268 with Kurt Busch in the second row on the outside behind race leader Joey Logano. But thanks to bad restart by Logano and drafting help from his teammate Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch was able to sweep to the outside of Logano and challenge Kyle Busch over the final two laps.

“Hell yeah! Hell yeah!” Kurt Busch yelled to fans on the frontstretch before speaking to NBCSN at the start-finish line. “You know, racing your little brother every week and watching him win a lot, I’m proud of him, but I’m proud of him he gave me a little bit of room on that outside.  He could have clobbered us against the wall, and third place probably would have got it. What an awesome run.”

The win for the No. 1 team comes a week after it missed out on a trip to victory lane at Daytona International Speedway. The team elected to pit from the lead under caution right before a lightning strike halted the race and NASCAR eventually called the event official.

“Well, we got a yellow at the end that put us back in position,” Kurt Busch said. “Whatever last week was, it’s this week right now, and we’ve got the trophy.”

It is the third time the Busch brothers have finished first and second in a Cup race and the second time this season (Bristol). It is the first time Kurt Busch has been the winning brother.

His younger brother finished second after leading 72 laps.

“I’m glad it was a thriller,” Kyle Busch to NBCSN. “Unfortunately we were on the wrong end of the deal … Obviously great to put on great races and great finishes. Been part of a lot of them, but none with my brother like that. So that was a first. No hard feelings.”

Kurt Busch celebrates with his crew members after winning Quaker State 400. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

The top five was completed by Erik Jones, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin.

The overtime restart was setup by a Bubba Wallace spin with six laps left in the scheduled distance.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kurt Busch,  first stage win of the season

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Denny Hamlin earned his second top five in the last 10 races … Clint Bowyer finished sixth after placing 34th or worse in three of the previous four races … Pole-sitter Daniel Suarez finished eighth, fighting back from going multiple laps down after a speeding penalty in the middle of the race.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Jimmie Johnson got loose and wrecked in Turn 2 on Lap 178 while running seventh. He finished 30th …. Austin Dillon lost a gear on the Stage 2 restart and went to the garage. He finished 35th.

WHAT’S NEXT: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. ET July 21 on NBCSN

Ryan Newman will start at rear after car fails inspection

By Dustin LongJul 13, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SPARTA, Ky. – Ryan Newman, who holds the final playoff spot, will start at the back of the field after his car failed inspection Saturday afternoon at Kentucky Speedway.

Newman was to have started 23rd but an issue with the car’s body caused the failure. That led to his qualifying time being disallowed for tonight’s race (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Quin Houff was the only other driver whose car failed inspection. Houff is with Spire Motorsports, which won last weekend’s Daytona race with Justin Haley.

On Friday, Newman noted that passing could be difficult in the race.

“The cars are so fast, and the track is gripped up so much that it’s going to be a challenge,” Newman said Friday about this race. “We’re going to move around, but if you move around like for instance in (Turns) 1 and 2, you can’t outrun the guy that is wide open in front of you running the shortest distance, it’s just not going to happen. You’ve go to be way way faster.

“That’s not the case. The cars are so similar now that you really can’t just drive around somebody when they’re driving a straight line almost. I think that passing, it’s going to be probably the biggest challenge we’ve had this year this weekend.”

Newman enters tonight’s race 16th in points, holding what would be the final playoff spot. He has a three-point lead on Daniel Suarez, who starts on the pole and seeks his first Cup victory. Erik Jones trails Newman by 13 points.

Newman climbed into a playoff spot by scoring three top-10 finishes in the last four races, including a fifth-place finish last weekend at Daytona International Speedway. But Newman said Friday that his team can be better.

“I’m not proud of how we’ve done it,” Newman said of his recent run of top 10s. “We’ve kind of skipped by, whatever you want to call it, not been as good as we need to be and that’s my focus. It’s good to have some decent results, but it’s not good to have decent results when other guys are collecting top fives and wins.”

So what does his team need to get to Victory Lane?

“Just raw speed,” Newman said Friday. “We’ve been off on raw speed. Trying to figure out downforce vs. drag. Obviously, we can’t complain about a Roush Yates Engine when they’ve been to Victory Lane. So knowing that Doug (Yates) does a great job with all that stuff, we’ve got to work on our cars more.”

 

Tonight’s Cup race at Kentucky: Start time, lineup and more

Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 13, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Everything is trending in Stewart-Haas Racing’s direction. Is this the night SHR scores its first victory of the season?

Daniel Suarez was the fastest qualifier on Friday. All four SHR cars qualified in the top 10. Then later that night, Cole Custer won the Xfinity race.

Kevin Harvick has been strong on 1.5-mile tracks all season but misfortune has kept him out of Victory Lane. Is this his night? Or will this be the night Suarez scores his first Cup win? There have been first-time winners the past two Cup races and Suarez said Friday why not make it three in a row. Or could this be the night for Aric Almirola or Clint Bowyer?

Here’s all the info you need for tonight’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: NASCAR Analyst Larry McReynolds will give the command to start engines at 7:38 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 7:46 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 1:30 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 6:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:30 p.m. by Larry Campbell, Track Chaplain, Kentucky Raceway Ministries. Audrey Belle Adams of Louisville, Kentucky, will perform the National Anthem at 7:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. with NASCAR America on NBCSN. Countdown to Green airs at 7 p.m. on NBCSN. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

STREAMING LINK: http://stream.nbcsports.com/nascar/monster-energy-nascar-cup-series

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies with a high of 88 degrees and zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. swept all three stages in winning last year’s race. Ryan Blaney finished second. Brad Keselowski was third. 

TO THE REAR: Ryan Newman (failed inspection), Quin Houff (failed inspection)

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the lineup.

Cole Custer cruises to Xfinity victory at Kentucky

By Dustin LongJul 12, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT
1 Comment

SPARTA, Ky. – Cole Custer scored his series-high fifth Xfinity victory of the season Friday night, winning at Kentucky Speedway.

The series’ three dominant drivers this season all finished in the top three. Christopher Bell, who won the first two stages, finished second. Tyler Reddick was third.

Michael Annett and Chase Briscoe completed the top five. Only the top five cars finished on the lead lap. Custer led 88 of the 200 laps.

This is Custer’s second consecutive victory on a 1.5-mile track. He won at Chicagoland Speedway two weeks ago. This also is Custer’s third victory in the last six races.

“This one just goes to my team,” Custer said. “The car was unbelievable at the end. They knew exactly what to do with it when the track changed and I was just lucky to drive it there at the end.”

Stage 1 winner: Christopher Bell

Stage 2 winner: Christopher Bell

Who had a bad race: Austin Cindric started on the pole and was running in the top five when he got loose underneath Justin Haley‘s car and backed into the wall in Turn 3 on Lap 55. Cindric went on to finish 14th. … Brandon Jones ran in the top five much of the race until an engine issue on Lap 106 ended his race. Jones finished 30th.

Who had a good race: The Big 3 (Cole Custer, Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick) went 1-2-3. Michael Annett’s fourth-place finish was his third top-five in the last five races. … Ryan Truex finished eighth in just his second start of the season. … Ryan Sieg‘s ninth-place run was his first top 10 in the last six races.

Notable: All five of Cole Custer’s wins this season have come in the last 13 races. He had two wins in his first 75 series starts.

Next: July 20 at New Hampshire at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Starting lineup for Cup race at Kentucky

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 12, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SPARTA, Ky. – Daniel Suarez qualified first for Saturday night’s Cup race at Kentucky Speedway.

Cars were impounded after qualifying and inspection will take place Saturday afternoon. Any car that fails inspection will have its qualifying time disallowed and start at the rear of the field. The garage opens at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday and inspection will begin shortly after that.

Brad Keselowski qualified third with Kurt Busch fourth and Kevin Harvick fifth.

Click here for provisional Cup lineup

Ryan Newman‘s car failed inspection Saturday and loses its 23rd qualifying spot.

The race is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET with NASCAR America.