Tonight’s Xfinity race at Kentucky: Start time, lineup and more

The Xfinity Series races under the lights at Kentucky Speedway for its last race on a 1.5-mile track until September.
There hasn’t been a new Xfinity regular in victory lane in 10 races with the domination of Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Cole Custer. Will that change tonight?
Here is all the info you need for race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:32 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 7:40 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage opens at Noon. Qualifying is at 4:15 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:24 p.m. by Larry Campbell, Track Chaplain of Kentucky Raceway Ministries. Griffen Waltmire of Convoy, Ohio, will perform the National Anthem at 7:25 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 7 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for clear skies and a temperature of 84 degrees at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Christopher Bell beat Daniel Hemric and Kyle Busch for his second win of the year and the first of three straight wins.
SPARTA, Ky. – Austin Cindric, whose crew chief was ejected by NASCAR on Thursday for a body modification to the team’s car, will start on the pole for Friday night’s Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway.
“This is an awesome start,” Cindric told NBCSN. “Starting from the right spot. Hopefully finish in the right spot.”
Cindric won his first pole of the season with a lap of 180.030 mph. Christopher Bell, who won this race last year, starts second after a lap of 179.623 mph.
They are followed by JR Motorsports teammates Noah Gragson (179.551 mph) and Justin Allgaier (179.342). Cole Custer starts fifth after a lap of 179.277 mph.
Also, the car chief for Custer’s team was ejected after Custer’s car failed inspection three times before qualifying.
NBCSN’s coverage of the Xfinity Series race begins at 7 p.m. ET. The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 84 degrees and no chance of rain.
SPARTA, Ky. – Brad Keselowski, a two-time winner at Kentucky Speedway, had the fastest lap in Friday’s final Cup practice session.
Keselowski topped the field with a lap of 182.303 mph. He was followed by Kevin Harvick (181.793 mph), Denny Hamlin (181.763), Ryan Blaney (181.701) and Clint Bowyer (181.457).
Daniel Suarez ran the most laps in the session with 63. He ranks eighth on the speed chart with a best lap of 181.305 mph.
Suarez also had the best average speed over 10 consecutive laps at 180.697 mph. He was followed by Kyle Busch (180.080 mph) and Harvick (180.010).
There were no incidents in the session.
Qualifying takes place today at 6:05 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
SPARTA, Ky. – Kurt Busch posted the fastest lap in the opening Cup practice session Friday at Kentucky Speedway.
Busch led the way with a lap of 183.742 mph. He was followed by Aric Almirola (183.542 mph), Daniel Suarez (183.100), Jimmie Johnson (182.722) and Kyle Busch (182.549).
Chase Elliott ran the most laps in the session at 51. He was 14th on the speed chart with a top lap of 181.165 mph.
There were no incidents in the 50-minute session.
Final Cup practice is scheduled to be held from 1:35 – 2:25 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Cup and Xfinity teams will be in action today at Kentucky Speedway with the Cup Series’ qualifying and the Xfinity Series race on the schedule.
The wunderground.com site forecasts clear skies with a temperature of 84 degrees at the start of the race.
Here’s the day’s full schedule with TV and radio info:
(All times are Eastern)
8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)
Noon – Xfinity garage opens
1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)
4:15 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN)
5:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
6:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying/impound; single car/one lap (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
7:30 p.m. – Alsco 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)