Stewart-Haas Racing dominates Cup qualifying at Kentucky

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

SPARTA, Ky. – Daniel Suarez won the provisional pole for Saturday night’s Cup race at Kentucky Speedway.

Suarez scored his first pole of the season with a lap of 184.590 mph on Friday night. Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola qualified second at 183.799. This will be Almirola’s sixth front row start of the season.

The starting lineup will be official Saturday afternoon after each car goes through inspection. If a car fails inspection Saturday, its qualifying time will be disallowed and the car will start at the rear. The garage opens at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday and inspection will begin shortly after that.

All four of Stewart-Haas Racing’s car qualified in the top 10. Joining Suarez and Almirola in the top 10 are Kevin Harvick (183.312 mph) in fifth and Clint Bowyer (182.834) in seventh. Stewart-Haas Racing has yet to win a Cup race this season.

Brad Keselowski qualified third at 183.443 mph. Kurt Busch qualified fourth at 183.355 mph.