Xfinity Series practice report from Kentucky

Cole Custer was fastest in the final Xfinity Series practice session Thursday at Kentucky Speedway.
Custer posted a top speed of 180.210 mph around the 1.5-mile track.
The top five was completed by Christopher Bell (179.934 mph), Tyler Reddick (179.294), Noah Gragson (178.938) and Brandon Jones (178.902).
Custer recorded the most laps in the session with 52.
The session was slowed once for Chad Finchum making contact with the wall.
First practice
Christopher Bell was fastest in the first practice session
Bell posted a top speed of 177.579 mph.
The top five was completed by John Hunter Nemechek (177.049 mph), Reddick (176.857), Custer (176.171) and Austin Cindric (175.970).
Cindric was in the top five after his crew chief, Brian Wilson, was ejected from the race weekend due to a L1 level penalty.
Michael Annett recorded the most laps in the session with 43. He was 11th on the speed chart.
The final practice session is scheduled for 6-6:50 p.m. ET.
Grant Enfinger won the pole for tonight’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Kentucky Speedway.
He claimed the first starting position with a speed of 181.953 mph. It is his second pole of the season (Texas) and the fifth of his career.
He will be joined on the front row by Sheldon Creed.
The top five is completed by Todd Gilliland, Matt Crafton and Ross Chastain.
Stewart Friesen will start from the rear after going to his backup truck, a result of NASCAR confiscating his primary truck after it found an issue with the firewall on his No. 52 Chevrolet.
The race is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
This week’s episode of NASCAR America presents the Motorsports Hour airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Parker Kligerman, AJ Allmendinger and Nate Ryan will discuss multiple auto racing disciplines, including NASCAR and IndyCar.
The eSports teams of JTG Daugherty Racing and Leavine Family Racing were the winners Wednesday night in the fifth round of eNASCAR Heat Pro League.
The races were held on a digital Chicagoland Speedway. Justin Brooks (mrTRACKBAR33) won for JTG Daugherty in the Xbox One race. Josh Harbin (ThAbEaR_95) won for Leavine Family Racing in the Playstation 4 race.
Brooks’ win is his second of the season after he won Round 3 on a digital Bristol Motor Speedway.
There are three rounds left until the playoffs begin. The sixth round will be held July 24 on a digital Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The regular season will be rounded out at Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 7) and Daytona International Speedway (Aug. 24).
Here are the point standings after five rounds:
SPARTA, Ky. – NASCAR ejected crew chief Brian Wilson on Thursday and suspended him for the rest of the weekend for an L1 penalty for body modification to Austin Cindric‘s Xfinity Series car.
Wilson also was fined $10,000.
Cindric was docked 10 points. Team Penske was docked 10 car owner points.
Cindric remains fourth in the points after the penalty. He has 589 points. He’s now 16 points ahead of fifth-place Justin Allgaier heading into Friday’s race at Kentucky Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).