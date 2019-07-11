Truck Series practice report from Kentucky

Brett Moffitt was fastest in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series final practice session Thursday at Kentucky Speedway.
Moffitt posted a top speed of 181.861 mph around the 1.5-mile track.
The top five was completed by Grant Enfinger (181.104 mph), Sheldon Creed (180.819), Brandon Jones (180.270) and Johnny Sauter (180.114).
Creed recorded the most laps in the session with 32.
Harrison Burton had the best 10-lap average at 177.273 mph.
First practice
Harrison Burton was fastest with a top speed of 180.481 mph around the 1.5-mile track.
The top five was completed by Creed (179.432 mph), Sauter (179.336), Tyler Ankrum (177.702) and Moffitt (176.985).
Stewart Friesen was seventh fastest in his backup truck after his primary truck was confiscated by NASCAR due to a firewall issue.
Spencer Boyd, who was 28th on the speed chart, recorded the most laps with 33.
The session was stopped once for a spin by Tyler Hill.