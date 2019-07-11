Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Stewart Friesen’s primary truck confiscated by NASCAR at Kentucky

By Daniel McFadinJul 11, 2019, 10:09 AM EDT
NASCAR confirmed that it confiscated Stewart Friesen‘s primary No. 52 Chevrolet Thursday at Kentucky Speedway after it found an issue with the truck’s firewall in inspection before the series’ first practice.

Friesen will have to start from the rear for tonight’s race due to going to a backup truck. Any penalties will be announced next week.

Friesen was allowed to retrieve his safety and comfort equipment before the truck was confiscated.

Friesen competes for Halmar Friesen Racing, which issued the following statement.

“The team at HFR is not yet sure of the exact reason for confiscation, our understanding is that there was something about the firewall that prompted it. At this time, the truck remains in lockup. It is a brand new truck and it had yet to race. Stewart Friesen and the crew are confident in our backup truck and look forward to hitting the track today at Kentucky Speedway.”

Friesen was seventh fastest in the first practice session with his backup truck.

Friesen enters today’s race third in points after earning seven top fives and 8 top 10s in the first 12 races of the season.

Xfinity, Truck Series practice holds at Kentucky Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 11, 2019, 11:01 AM EDT
NASCAR announced eight practice holds for the Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series today at Kentucky Speedway.

All the holds will be served at the end of each series’ final practice session.

Xfinity Series

15 minute holds

Joey Gase and Mike Harmon – out of garage late

Noah Gragson, Jeremy Clements and Jeff Green – failed inspection twice at Daytona

30 minute hold

Chad Finchum – failed inspection three times at Daytona

Gander Outdoors Truck Series

15 minute holds

Tyler Ankrum and Jeb Burton – failed inspection twice at Chicago

Truck Series practice report from Kentucky

By Daniel McFadinJul 11, 2019, 10:39 AM EDT
Brett Moffitt was fastest in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series final practice session Thursday at Kentucky Speedway.

Moffitt posted a top speed of 181.861 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

The top five was completed by Grant Enfinger (181.104 mph), Sheldon Creed (180.819), Brandon Jones (180.270) and Johnny Sauter (180.114).

Creed recorded the most laps in the session with 32.

Harrison Burton had the best 10-lap average at 177.273 mph.

Click here for the speed chart.

First practice

Harrison Burton was fastest with a top speed of 180.481 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

The top five was completed by Creed (179.432 mph), Sauter (179.336), Tyler Ankrum (177.702) and Moffitt (176.985).

Stewart Friesen was seventh fastest in his backup truck after his primary truck was confiscated by NASCAR due to a firewall issue.

Spencer Boyd, who was 28th on the speed chart, recorded the most laps with 33.

The session was stopped once for a spin by Tyler Hill.

Click here for the practice report.

Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Kentucky Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 11, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
NASCAR makes its annual trip to Kentucky Speedway this weekend with all three national series competing on the 1.5-mile track.

The week is capped off by the Cup Series’ Quaker State 400 Saturday night.

For tonight’s Truck Series race, wunderground.com forecasts clear skies and a temperature of 84 degrees at the start time.

Friday night, the forecasts is for clear skies and a temperature of 83 degrees for the start of the Xfinity Series race.

For Saturday’s Cup race, the forecast calls for clear skies and a temperature of 87 degrees at the start time.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, July 11

7 a.m. – Truck garage opens

9:35 – 10:25 a.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

Noon – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

4:05 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying; single truck/one lap (FS1)

5:45 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

6 – 6:50 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

7 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Buckle Up in Your Truck 225; 150 laps/225 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday, July 12

8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

Noon – Xfinity garage opens

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

4:15 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN)

5:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

6:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying/impound; single car/one lap (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Alsco 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, July 13

1:30 p.m. – Cup garage opens

5:30 p.m. – Driver crew chief meeting

6:50 p.m. – Driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Quaker State 400; 267 laps/400.5 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America presents MotorMouths at 5 p.m. ET with Aric Almirola

By Daniel McFadinJul 10, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
This week’s episode of NASCAR America’s MotorMouths airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features Aric Almirola.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver joins Marty Snider and Kyle Petty as the trio discusses the week’s news and take fan phone calls.

If you can’t catch either of today’s shows on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.