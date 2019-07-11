Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR suspends crew member reportedly arrested for assault on a female

By Daniel McFadinJul 11, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT
NASCAR has indefinitely suspended Joshua P. Long after he was arrested overnight by the Salisbury (North Carolina) Police department for allegedly assaulting a female.

His arrest was reported Thursday by the Salisbury Post.

Long, who served as an underneath mechanic for Germain Racing, is no longer employed by the team. A Germain Racing spokesperson confirmed Long’s employment has been terminated and provided NBC Sports with the following statement:

“Germain Racing leadership is aware of the investigation involving Joshua Long, and the alleged actions do not align with the conduct standards that have been set for team members. At this time, he is no longer an employee of Germain Racing. The team has no further comment on the situation as this is an ongoing police investigation.”

According to the Salisbury Post, Long, 31 was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female.

The newspaper reported that police were alerted to the incident by the victim’s mother. The victim used an SOS feature on her phone to reach out for help.

The victim was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Salisbury Post.

Police Lt. Greg Beam told the newspaper that the incident began over an argument following a trip to the Twin Peaks restaurant in Concord, North Carolina. The victim had asked to see Long’s SnapChat account, but he refused.

According to the Salisbury Post, the victim told police that Long began beating her as they drove along Interstate 85 and that she was unsuccessful in an attempt to jump out of the window of the moving vehicle.

After arriving home, the woman ran to a neighbor’s house seeking help, but there was no response, according to the newspaper.

Long then dragged the woman inside the house and beat her with a broom handle, the Salisbury Post reported.

Long has previously been convicted of misdemeanor false imprisonment in 2013.

 

Tyler Ankrum scores first career Truck Series victory

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 11, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT
SPARTA, Ky. – Brett Moffitt ran out fuel while leading with less than two laps left, allowing Tyler Ankrum to score his first career Gander Outdoors Truck Series win Friday at Kentucky Speedway.

The 18-year-old Ankrum won in his 12th career series start.

Stewart Friesen finished second in a backup car. NASCAR confiscated his primary truck during inspection at the beginning of the day for an issue with the firewall. Harrison Burton placed third.

Ben Rhodes hit the wall late while running second with less than 20 laps left and had a tire go down.

Points leader Grant Enfinger and Brandon Jones crashed while racing for the lead on Lap 65. Both were eliminated. Enfinger told his team on the radio that he was sorry and that he lost control of the truck underneath Jones’ truck.

Stage 1 winner: Sheldon Creed

Stage 2 winner: Matt Crafton

Next: July 27 at Pocono Raceway.

Grant Enfinger wins pole for Truck Series race at Kentucky

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 11, 2019, 4:48 PM EDT
Grant Enfinger won the pole for tonight’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Kentucky Speedway.

He claimed the first starting position with a speed of 181.953 mph. It is his second pole of the season (Texas) and the fifth of his career.

He will be joined on the front row by Sheldon Creed.

The top five is completed by Todd Gilliland, Matt Crafton and Ross Chastain.

Stewart Friesen will start from the rear after going to his backup truck, a result of NASCAR confiscating his primary truck after it found an issue with the firewall on his No. 52 Chevrolet.

The race is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

NASCAR America presents the Motorsports Hour at 5 p.m. ET

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinJul 11, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
This week’s episode of NASCAR America presents the Motorsports Hour airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Parker Kligerman, AJ Allmendinger and Nate Ryan will discuss multiple auto racing disciplines, including NASCAR and IndyCar.

If you can’t catch either of today’s shows on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Xfinity Series practice report from Kentucky

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 11, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT
Cole Custer was fastest in the final Xfinity Series practice session Thursday at Kentucky Speedway.

Custer posted a top speed of 180.210 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

The top five was completed by Christopher Bell (179.934 mph), Tyler Reddick (179.294), Noah Gragson (178.938) and Brandon Jones (178.902).

Custer recorded the most laps in the session with 52 and had the best 10-lap average at 178.875 mph.

The session was slowed once for Chad Finchum making contact with the wall.

First practice

Christopher Bell was fastest in the first practice session

Bell posted a top speed of 177.579 mph.

The top five was completed by John Hunter Nemechek (177.049 mph), Reddick (176.857), Custer (176.171) and Austin Cindric (175.970).

Cindric was in the top five after his crew chief, Brian Wilson, was ejected from the race weekend due to a L1 level penalty.

Michael Annett recorded the most laps in the session with 43. He was 11th on the speed chart.

The final practice session is scheduled for 6-6:50 p.m. ET.

 