Grant Enfinger wins pole for Truck Series race at Kentucky

Grant Enfinger won the pole for tonight’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Kentucky Speedway.

He claimed the first starting position with a speed of 181.953 mph. It is his second pole of the season (Texas) and the fifth of his career.

He will be joined on the front row by Sheldon Creed.

The top five is completed by Todd Gilliland, Matt Crafton and Ross Chastain.

Stewart Friesen will start from the rear after going to his backup truck, a result of NASCAR confiscating his primary truck after it found an issue with the firewall on his No. 52 Chevrolet.

The race is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

