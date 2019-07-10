Matt Kenseth wins Slinger Nationals on last lap

Matt Kenseth won his record eighth Slinger Nationals on Tuesday night, passing Ty Majeski on the final lap. It was the only lap Kenseth led.
The victory came in Kenseth’s first race since last year’s Cup finale in Miami.
Kenseth and Majeski dueled in the final laps. Majeski brushed the wall on the backstretch on the last lap. Kenseth was underneath Majeski on the final corner and drifted up to pass Majeski for the win.
As a result, there are four new drivers in the top 10 of this week’s NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.
The chaos also resulted in Joey Logano keeping the No. 1 spot for the second straight week. But this time the Team Penske driver is the unanimous pick.
1. Joey Logano (40 votes): Despite being involved in the 18-car wreck, Logano won a stage and kept his points lead. Last week: 1st
2. Kyle Busch (30 points): Was the only driver in the top 10 in points to finish in the top 15 at Daytona. Last week: 4th
3. Martin Truex Jr. (27 points): After three straight top 10s, had a slight bump in the road by finishing 22nd after a wreck. Now on to Kentucky where he is the two-time defending winner. Last week (2nd)
4. William Byron (23 points): Career-high runner-up finish was something to celebrate but to be so close to a win was a bit agonizing. Last week: Not ranked
5. Jimmie Johnson (22 points): After two consecutive top fives, Kentucky will be a good barometer for the No. 48 team. Last week: ties for 9th
6. Ross Chastain (19 points): His redemption story continues with his second career Xfinity win. Last week: (Unranked)
7.Denny Hamlin (11 points): Another solid showing at Daytona before being involved in the big wreck. Last week: 8th
8. Ryan Newman (10 points): Has three top 10s in the last four races and earned his first top five since 2017. Last week: Unranked.
9. Justin Haley (8 points): Finished second in Friday’s Xfinity race before pit strategy and a lightning strike helped give the 20-year-old driver his first Cup win in surprising fashion. Last week: Unranked
10. Ryan Blaney (6 points): Can’t seem to catch a break on the superspeedways. Has DNFs in last three Daytona starts. Last Week: 5th
We’re 54 days out from the Sept. 1 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, which will mark the fifth year of NASCAR’s official Throwback Weekend.
That means there will be a multitude of retro paint schemes racing around the 1.3-mile track in Darlington, South Carolina. You’ll be able to see all of them in action on NBCSN.
Here’s your guide to the paint schemes that have been announced so far for the weekend, including schemes for the Aug. 31 Xfinity Series race.
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet – Dillon will boast a paint scheme that was driven by his grandfather and team owner Richard Childress in the late 1970s.
Ryan Newman, No. 6 Ford – With Oscar Mayer taking the place of Valvoline, Newman’s car will take its cue from the scheme Mark Martin raced in 1993 when he earned Roush Fenway Racing’s first Southern 500 victory.
Daniel Hemric, No. 8 Chevrolet – Hemric will drive a car inspired by the design of CAT equipment and the logo used on them from its launch in 1925 until 1931.
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet – Elliott will boast the scheme his father, Bill Elliott, claimed his first Cup pole with in 1981 at Darlington.
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota – Hamlin’s car will evoke Darrell Waltrip’s Western Auto paint scheme from the 1990s.
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford – The Team Penske driver will have a scheme inspired by Michael Waltrip’s Pennzoil car from 1991-95.
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota – The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will throwback to himself with the Bass Pro Shops paint scheme he drove during his 2004 Xfinity Series championship campaign. That year he drove for Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s Chance 2 Motorsports.
Corey LaJoie, No. 32 Ford – GoFas Racing’s car will be based on Dale Jarrett’s 1990-91 Nestle Crunch sponsored Xfinity car.
David Ragan, No. 38 Ford – The Front Row Motorsports driver will drive a scheme inspired by David Pearson’s 1969 championship car.
Alex Bowman, No. 88 Chevrolet – Bowman’s Axalta-sponsored car is inspired by Tim Richmond‘s Folger’s Coffee scheme from 1986-87.
Stewart-Haas Racing – In celebration of co-owner Tony Stewart’s election to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, three SHR drivers will have paint schemes based on the cars Stewart raced to his three Cup Series titles. Aric Almirola‘s No. 10 Ford will be based on Stewart’s 2002 car, Daniel Suarez‘s No. 41 Ford will be based on the 2005 season and Clint Bowyer‘s No. 14 Ford will look like the car Stewart drove to his 2011 title.
Xfinity Series
Michael Annett, No. 1 Chevrolet – The JR Motorsports driver will channel Jeff Gordon circa the 1992 Xfinity Series season with Gordon’s Baby Ruth paint scheme when he drove for Bill Davis Racing.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., No. 8 Chevrolet – Earnhardt will pilot the scheme his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., drove in his first Cup start in the 1975 World 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Justin Haley, No. 11 Chevrolet – Kaulig Racing will boast Jeff Burton’s 1994 rookie Cup paint scheme with matching sponsorship from brake parts company Raybestos. It also serves as a tribute to team owner Matt Kaulig’s father and team chief financial officer, Bob Kaulig, who served as a vice president of Raybestos from 1985-2008.
When NASCAR teams compete at Kentucky Speedway this weekend, they will be doing so on a new tire combination for the 1.5-mile track.
Teams will run the same left-side tire code as last year at Kentucky, but they will compete on a new right-side tire.
While this is the first time these teams have run this right-side tire code at Kentucky, it has been run it at Las Vegas (Cup & Xfinity), Texas (all three series), Kansas (Cup & Truck) and Michigan (Cup and Xfinity) this season.
Compared to what was run at this track last season, this right-side tire features a compound change to bring it into line with what is run at several other tracks with relatively “smooth” track surfaces. Kentucky was repaved in 2017.
As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run liners in all four tire positions at Kentucky. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.
“Over the past several years, we’ve had quite a few tracks that have been resurfaced, including Kentucky Speedway,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, in a press release. “We held a test at another recent repave at Texas Motor Speedway last August, and the goal of that session was to try to introduce more wear at some of these tracks with non-abrasive surfaces like Texas and Kentucky. We found something that has worked well, so we’ve brought this same right-side out several times with good results. It also benefits the teams by being able to run the same tire code at different tracks so they can remove that variable from the equation.”
Here is the tire info for the weekend.
Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying, eight sets for the race (seven race sets plus one set transferred from qualifying or practice);