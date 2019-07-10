Joey Logano’s reign continues atop NBC Sports Power Rankings

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

You like chaos in your superspeedway racing?

Daytona International Speedway delivered Sunday with a backup performance from Mother Nature to provide one of the most unexpected winners in NASCAR history in Justin Haley.

As a result, there are four new drivers in the top 10 of this week’s NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

The chaos also resulted in Joey Logano keeping the No. 1 spot for the second straight week. But this time the Team Penske driver is the unanimous pick.

1. Joey Logano (40 votes): Despite being involved in the 18-car wreck, Logano won a stage and kept his points lead. Last week: 1st

2. Kyle Busch (30 points): Was the only driver in the top 10 in points to finish in the top 15 at Daytona. Last week: 4th

3. Martin Truex Jr. (27 points): After three straight top 10s, had a slight bump in the road by finishing 22nd after a wreck. Now on to Kentucky where he is the two-time defending winner. Last week (2nd)

4. William Byron (23 points): Career-high runner-up finish was something to celebrate but to be so close to a win was a bit agonizing. Last week: Not ranked

5. Jimmie Johnson (22 points): After two consecutive top fives, Kentucky will be a good barometer for the No. 48 team. Last week: ties for 9th

6. Ross Chastain (19 points): His redemption story continues with his second career Xfinity win. Last week: (Unranked)

7. Denny Hamlin (11 points): Another solid showing at Daytona before being involved in the big wreck. Last week: 8th

8. Ryan Newman (10 points): Has three top 10s in the last four races and earned his first top five since 2017. Last week: Unranked.

9. Justin Haley (8 points): Finished second in Friday’s Xfinity race before pit strategy and a lightning strike helped give the 20-year-old driver his first Cup win in surprising fashion. Last week: Unranked

10. Ryan Blaney (6 points): Can’t seem to catch a break on the superspeedways. Has DNFs in last three Daytona starts. Last Week: 5th

Others receiving votes: Ty Dillon, Kurt Busch and Aric Almirola (4 votes each), Brad Keselowski (3 votes) and Corey LaJoie (2 votes).