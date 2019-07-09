Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Retro Rundown 2019: Southern 500 paint schemes

By Daniel McFadinJul 9, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
We’re 54 days out from the Sept. 1 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, which will mark the fifth year of NASCAR’s official Throwback Weekend.

That means there will be a multitude of retro paint schemes racing around the 1.3-mile track in Darlington, South Carolina. You’ll be able to see all of them in action on NBCSN.

Here’s your guide to the paint schemes that have been announced so far for the weekend, including schemes for the Aug. 31 Xfinity Series race.

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet – Dillon will boast a paint scheme that was driven by his grandfather and team owner Richard Childress in the late 1970s.

Ryan Newman, No. 6 Ford – With Oscar Mayer taking the place of Valvoline, Newman’s car will take its cue from the scheme Mark Martin raced in 1993 when he earned Roush Fenway Racing’s first Southern 500 victory.

Daniel Hemric, No. 8 Chevrolet – Hemric will drive a car inspired by the design of CAT equipment and the logo used on them from its launch in 1925 until 1931.

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet – Elliott will boast the scheme his father, Bill Elliott, claimed his first Cup pole with in 1981 at Darlington.

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota – Hamlin’s car will evoke Darrell Waltrip’s Western Auto paint scheme from the 1990s.

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford – The Team Penske driver will have a scheme inspired by Michael Waltrip’s Pennzoil car from 1991-95.

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota – The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will throwback to himself with the Bass Pro Shops paint scheme he drove during his 2004 Xfinity Series championship campaign. That year he drove for Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s Chance 2 Motorsports.

Corey LaJoie, No. 32 Ford – GoFas Racing’s car will be based on Dale Jarrett’s 1990-91 Nestle Crunch sponsored Xfinity car.

David Ragan, No. 38 Ford – The Front Row Motorsports driver will drive a scheme inspired by David Pearson’s 1969 championship car.

Alex Bowman, No. 88 Chevrolet – Bowman’s Axalta-sponsored car is inspired by Tim Richmond‘s Folger’s Coffee scheme from 1986-87.

Stewart-Haas Racing – In celebration of co-owner Tony Stewart’s election to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, three SHR drivers will have paint schemes based on the cars Stewart raced to his three Cup Series titles. Aric Almirola‘s No. 10 Ford will be based on Stewart’s 2002 car, Daniel Suarez‘s No. 41 Ford will be based on the 2005 season and Clint Bowyer‘s No. 14 Ford will look like the car Stewart drove to his 2011 title.

Xfinity Series

Michael Annett, No. 1 Chevrolet – The JR Motorsports driver will channel Jeff Gordon circa the 1992 Xfinity Series season with Gordon’s Baby Ruth paint scheme when he drove for Bill Davis Racing.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., No. 8 Chevrolet – Earnhardt will pilot the scheme his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., drove in his first Cup start in the 1975 World 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Justin Haley, No. 11 Chevrolet – Kaulig Racing will boast Jeff Burton’s 1994 rookie Cup paint scheme with matching sponsorship from brake parts company Raybestos. It also serves as a tribute to team owner Matt Kaulig’s father and team chief financial officer, Bob Kaulig, who served as a vice president of Raybestos from 1985-2008.

Goodyear tire info for Kentucky Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 9, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
When NASCAR teams compete at Kentucky Speedway this weekend, they will be doing so on a new tire combination for the 1.5-mile track.

Teams will run the same left-side tire code as last year at Kentucky, but they will compete on a new right-side tire.

While this is the first time these teams have run this right-side tire code at Kentucky, it has been run it at Las Vegas (Cup & Xfinity), Texas (all three series), Kansas (Cup & Truck) and Michigan (Cup and Xfinity) this season.

Compared to what was run at this track last season, this right-side tire features a compound change to bring it into line with what is run at several other tracks with relatively “smooth” track surfaces. Kentucky was repaved in 2017.

As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run liners in all four tire positions at Kentucky. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

“Over the past several years, we’ve had quite a few tracks that have been resurfaced, including Kentucky Speedway,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, in a press release.  “We held a test at another recent repave at Texas Motor Speedway last August, and the goal of that session was to try to introduce more wear at some of these tracks with non-abrasive surfaces like Texas and Kentucky.  We found something that has worked well, so we’ve brought this same right-side out several times with good results.  It also benefits the teams by being able to run the same tire code at different tracks so they can remove that variable from the equation.”

Here is the tire info for the weekend.

Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying, eight sets for the race (seven race sets plus one set transferred from qualifying or practice);

Xfinity: Seven sets for the event

Truck: Five sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4798; Right-side — D-4796

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,251 mm (88.62 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front – 22 psi; Left Rear – 22 psi; Right Front – 52 psi; Right Rear – 50 psi

Northwest racer Brittney Zamora progressing in K&N West competition

By Michael EubanksJul 9, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
Stock-car racing may not be the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks about the Pacific Northwest, but make no mistake, despite being the only region in the continental United States without a NASCAR national series race, the Northwest has produced plenty of talented drivers who achieved success in NASCAR’s highest levels.

Kasey Kahne, Greg Biffle, Mike Bliss and Derrike Cope are all drivers who once called the Northwest home, and Kennewick, Washington’s Brittney Zamora hopes to become the next Northwest racer to become a NASCAR star.

At age 20, Zamora may be a NASCAR K&N West Series rookie, but she enters the series with an impressive racing resume.

Born into a racing family, Zamora began racing karts at age four. She went on to race in the Northwest Super Late Model Series, where she would win Rookie of the Year honors in 2016, and won championships in 2017 and 2018.

Zamora’s success in late models led to the opportunity to drive the No. 99 ENOS/NAPA Filters Toyota for Bill McAnally Racing this season in the West Series, as well as on part-time basis in the East Series. Through seven K&N West Series events, Zamora has four top fives, five top 10s, 26 laps led and one pole.

“It’s been a pretty good start,” Zamora told NBC Sports. “A lot of people have expectations for me to go out there, but my expectations for myself are a little higher. I’m disappointed that we haven’t gotten that win yet.”

Regardless, Zamora believes she’s on the right track. When asked what grade she would give her performance this year, Zamora gave herself “a B+ or an A-.

“For our first year in the series, and with the competition out here, we’ve done really well progressing and achieving our goals,” Zamora said. “We’ve already met a lot of our goals and we’re only halfway through the season. As long as we can keep improving and keep setting those goals and reaching for them, (we’ll be fine).”

Zamora insists she would have never made it into the sport without the help of her racing hero.

“A lot of drivers get asked ‘who’s your biggest idol in racing?’ and they’ll say A.J. Foyt, Dale Earnhardt, one of the guys in the Cup Series or someone like that. Mine would have to be my dad,” Zamora said.

“He is who got me into racing. I went to the racetrack when I was four days old to go watch him with my family. It’s been my whole life. Growing up and seeing him win championships racing super late models, I wanted to follow in his footsteps, and not only have I done that but I went beyond that with his help and support. I wouldn’t be here today without him.”

Brittney’s father, Mike Zamora, raced across the Northwest for more than 20 years. Once it was time for Brittney to move up to those cars, Mike gave up his seat and began serving as her crew chief.

In the K&N West competition, however, Mike finds himself watching his daughter race from a distance. He and Brittney still find plenty of time to talk to each other during race weekends, and Mike offers his daughter advice when she asks for it, but he doesn’t get to be as hands-on with her K&N car as he is in late models.

“I don’t mind it at all, but it was kind of hard to take a step back because with our racing, I’m so involved,” Mike said.

“I’m the crew chief. We’re building the cars ourselves in our garage. With Bill McAnally Racing, they have guys that this is what they’re doing for a living and they’re better at this than I am. It’s hard to just sit back and watch, but I know that she’s in good hands.”

Though it is too early to predict how her racing career will turn out, she is on the right track to hone her racing skills.

“I’ve thought about this my whole life because I want racing to be my career,” Zamora said. “I don’t want a normal job. I want to be in a race car. Holding a steering wheel is my profession.”

“The Cup Series would be great. It’s the highest level of stock car racing there is, but honestly if I could make a career out of racing ARCA, Trucks, or Xfinity, I would be happy. As long as I’m in a race car competing every weekend, that would be nice.”

Corey LaJoie to drive Dale Jarrett Xfinity throwback in Southern 500

By Daniel McFadinJul 9, 2019, 11:37 AM EDT
Corey LaJoie and GoFas Racing will pay tribute to Dale Jarrett’s Xfinity Series career with their throwback paint scheme for this year’s Southern 500 (Sept. 1 on NBCSN).

LaJoie’s No. 32 Ford will be made to look like the No. 32 Nestle Crunch car Jarrett drove from 1990-91 in the Xfinity Series (then the Busch Series).

Jarrett won five times in that time, including twice at Darlington Raceway.

The Crunch-inspired scheme will have sponsorship from Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net.

“The car looks great and I’ve always been a fan of Dale, so to carry this scheme around Darlington is awesome,” LaJoie said in a press release. “I think we did a great job keeping the scheme as close to the original as possible while incorporating the CorvetteParts.net logos into it. I can’t thank Tom and TJ Keen enough for allowing us to run this design – it’s one of my favorite schemes. I might even have to shave myself a mustache so I don’t do the car a disservice.”

Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR at Kentucky Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 9, 2019, 11:08 AM EDT
NASCAR makes its annual trip to Kentucky Speedway this weekend with all three of it national series.

The weekend is capped off by the Cup Series’ Quaker State 400 Saturday night.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for the weekend.

Cup – Quaker State 400 (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

There are 36 cars entered into the race.

Quin Houff is entered in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet a week after Justin Haley earned the team’s first Cup win.

There are no drivers listed for Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 and No. 52 cars.

Last year Martin Truex Jr. swept both stages and won over Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski for his second straight win at Kentucky.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Alsco 300 (7:30 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN)

There are 38 cars on the entry list.

Ryan Truex is entered in JR Motorsports No. 8 Chevrolet for the second time this year.

BJ McLeod is entered in JD Motorsports’ No. 4 Chevrolet.

Riley Herbst is entered in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota.

There is no driver listed for MBM Motorsports’ No. 13 Toyota.

Last year, Christopher Bell won over Daniel Hemric and Kyle Busch.

Click here for the entry list.

Trucks – Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 (7:30 p.m. ET Thursday on FS1)

There are 34 trucks entered. Two trucks will not make the race.

Dylan Lupton is entered in his second race in DGR-Crosley’s No. 15 Toyota.

Jeb Burton is entered in Niece Motorsports’ No. 44 Chevrolet.

Brandon Jones is entered in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 Toyota.

Last year, Ben Rhodes won over Stewart Friesen and Matt Crafton.

Click here for the entry list.