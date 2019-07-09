Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR at Kentucky Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 9, 2019, 11:08 AM EDT
NASCAR makes its annual trip to Kentucky Speedway this weekend with all three of it national series.

The weekend is capped off by the Cup Series’ Quaker State 400 Saturday night.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for the weekend.

Cup – Quaker State 400 (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

There are 36 cars entered into the race.

Quin Houff is entered in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet a week after Justin Haley earned the team’s first Cup win.

There are no drivers listed for Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 and No. 52 cars.

Last year Martin Truex Jr. swept both stages and won over Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski for his second straight win at Kentucky.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Alsco 300 (7:30 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN)

There are 38 cars on the entry list.

Ryan Truex is entered in JR Motorsports No. 8 Chevrolet for the second time this year.

BJ McLeod is entered in JD Motorsports’ No. 4 Chevrolet.

Riley Herbst is entered in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota.

There is no driver listed for MBM Motorsports’ No. 13 Toyota.

Last year, Christopher Bell won over Daniel Hemric and Kyle Busch.

Click here for the entry list.

Trucks – Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 (7:30 p.m. ET Thursday on FS1)

There are 34 trucks entered. Two trucks will not make the race.

Dylan Lupton is entered in his second race in DGR-Crosley’s No. 15 Toyota.

Jeb Burton is entered in Niece Motorsports’ No. 44 Chevrolet.

Brandon Jones is entered in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 Toyota.

Last year, Ben Rhodes won over Stewart Friesen and Matt Crafton.

Click here for the entry list.

Northwest racer Brittney Zamora progressing in K&N West competition

Photo by Nigel Kinrade Photography/NASCAR
By Michael EubanksJul 9, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
Stock-car racing may not be the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks about the Pacific Northwest, but make no mistake, despite being the only region in the continental United States without a NASCAR national series race, the Northwest has produced plenty of talented drivers who achieved success in NASCAR’s highest levels.

Kasey Kahne, Greg Biffle, Mike Bliss and Derrike Cope are all drivers who once called the Northwest home, and Kennewick, Washington’s Brittney Zamora hopes to become the next Northwest racer to become a NASCAR star.

At age 20, Zamora may be a NASCAR K&N West Series rookie, but she enters the series with an impressive racing resume.

Born into a racing family, Zamora began racing karts at age four. She went on to race in the Northwest Super Late Model Series, where she would win Rookie of the Year honors in 2016, and won championships in 2017 and 2018.

Zamora’s success in late models led to the opportunity to drive the No. 99 ENOS/NAPA Filters Toyota for Bill McAnally Racing this season in the West Series, as well as on part-time basis in the East Series. Through seven K&N West Series events, Zamora has four top fives, five top 10s, 26 laps led and one pole.

“It’s been a pretty good start,” Zamora told NBC Sports. “A lot of people have expectations for me to go out there, but my expectations for myself are a little higher. I’m disappointed that we haven’t gotten that win yet.”

Regardless, Zamora believes she’s on the right track. When asked what grade she would give her performance this year, Zamora gave herself “a B+ or an A-.

“For our first year in the series, and with the competition out here, we’ve done really well progressing and achieving our goals,” Zamora said. “We’ve already met a lot of our goals and we’re only halfway through the season. As long as we can keep improving and keep setting those goals and reaching for them, (we’ll be fine).”

Zamora insists she would have never made it into the sport without the help of her racing hero.

“A lot of drivers get asked ‘who’s your biggest idol in racing?’ and they’ll say A.J. Foyt, Dale Earnhardt, one of the guys in the Cup Series or someone like that. Mine would have to be my dad,” Zamora said.

“He is who got me into racing. I went to the racetrack when I was four days old to go watch him with my family. It’s been my whole life. Growing up and seeing him win championships racing super late models, I wanted to follow in his footsteps, and not only have I done that but I went beyond that with his help and support. I wouldn’t be here today without him.”

Brittney’s father, Mike Zamora, raced across the Northwest for more than 20 years. Once it was time for Brittney to move up to those cars, Mike gave up his seat and began serving as her crew chief.

In the K&N West competition, however, Mike finds himself watching his daughter race from a distance. He and Brittney still find plenty of time to talk to each other during race weekends, and Mike offers his daughter advice when she asks for it, but he doesn’t get to be as hands-on with her K&N car as he is in late models.

“I don’t mind it at all, but it was kind of hard to take a step back because with our racing, I’m so involved,” Mike said.

“I’m the crew chief. We’re building the cars ourselves in our garage. With Bill McAnally Racing, they have guys that this is what they’re doing for a living and they’re better at this than I am. It’s hard to just sit back and watch, but I know that she’s in good hands.”

Though it is too early to predict how her racing career will turn out, she is on the right track to hone her racing skills.

“I’ve thought about this my whole life because I want racing to be my career,” Zamora said. “I don’t want a normal job. I want to be in a race car. Holding a steering wheel is my profession.”

“The Cup Series would be great. It’s the highest level of stock car racing there is, but honestly if I could make a career out of racing ARCA, Trucks, or Xfinity, I would be happy. As long as I’m in a race car competing every weekend, that would be nice.”

Corey LaJoie to drive Dale Jarrett Xfinity throwback in Southern 500

GoFas Racing
By Daniel McFadinJul 9, 2019, 11:37 AM EDT
Corey LaJoie and GoFas Racing will pay tribute to Dale Jarrett’s Xfinity Series career with their throwback paint scheme for this year’s Southern 500 (Sept. 1 on NBCSN).

LaJoie’s No. 32 Ford will be made to look like the No. 32 Nestle Crunch car Jarrett drove from 1990-91 in the Xfinity Series (then the Busch Series).

Jarrett won five times in that time, including twice at Darlington Raceway.

The Crunch-inspired scheme will have sponsorship from Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net.

“The car looks great and I’ve always been a fan of Dale, so to carry this scheme around Darlington is awesome,” LaJoie said in a press release. “I think we did a great job keeping the scheme as close to the original as possible while incorporating the CorvetteParts.net logos into it. I can’t thank Tom and TJ Keen enough for allowing us to run this design – it’s one of my favorite schemes. I might even have to shave myself a mustache so I don’t do the car a disservice.”

Bump and run: How to view Justin Haley’s Daytona win

By NBC Sports StaffJul 9, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
How do you view Justin Haley’s victory at Daytona?

Dustin Long: Every team running at that point had the same opportunity so congrats to Haley and his team for pulling it off. It’s understandable how some might feel a little empty because of how Haley rode at the back to protect his car. That also leads to the issue of how the team, Spire Motorsports, competes. It’s a small operation with limited resources. Not every team can start as a multi-car operation. Again, they played by the rules that were there for everyone and won. And I don’t want to hear anything about how NASCAR should have put Kurt Busch back in the lead because they gave the signal of one to go and then lightning struck within the 8-mile radius shortly after he gave up the lead to pit. Want to give Busch the lead back? Go invent a time machine and change history. Until you do so, Justin Haley won fair and square.

Daniel McFadin: It’s a nice, inexplicable oddity. It has no impact on the season-long narrative outside of taking away a chance for a Cup regular to win and get in the playoffs. It also makes sure everybody will remember the last July race at Daytona.

Jerry Bonkowski: Another feel-good story for the season. NASCAR can never have too many of those. While I’m happy for Justin, though, I’m worried that he may be labeled going forward as only winning because the race was rain-shortened, much like Aric Almirola‘s and Chris Buescher‘s first career Cup wins. Still, it was great to see how a small team beat the big boys. 

 

If a driver is ineligible for a playoff spot that would come with a victory — as happened with Justin Haley’s win at Daytona — should NASCAR award that playoff spot to the first eligible driver? Should that be considered for Cup only because of the rarity of the situation or all three national series, if at all?

Dustin Long: No. Doing so tarnishes the win and you are in mantra. Don’t make such silly changes.

Daniel McFadin: I don’t think so. The only time a second-place finisher should be given a playoff spot is if the winner is disqualified. 

Jerry Bonkowski: No, a playoff spot should not be awarded to the first eligible driver. In the whole big scheme of things, those still vying for a playoff spot on points have really not lost (or gained) much with Haley’s win, given that he is ineligible for the Cup playoffs. Those drivers vying for the playoffs still have to be there at the end after Indianapolis. I can’t see how Haley’s win will cost anyone a playoff spot. And no, it should not be considered for all three national series. The rule is the rule; it’s not broken, so don’t try to “fix” it.

 

Does it matter to you that Daytona is moving from its traditional weekend on or near July 4 to August next year to be the regular-season finale?

Dustin Long: No. Next question.

Daniel McFadin: I’m all for the change. If a track has two races, both of them can’t be sacred just because of where they fall on the schedule. Making it the regular-season finale raises the intensity of the summer Daytona race and gives it more significance than it ever had, which is saying a lot given how frenetic the racing was Sunday. Also, hopefully, the move provides more consistent weather for racing.

Jerry Bonkowski: Yes it does bother me. There is so much history and tradition of the Independence Day weekend that has been built around Daytona. It’s not going to have the same feeling in late August next year. Plus, even though restrictor plates are gone, I question having a race that decides the final 16-driver playoff field using tapered spacers — which to me is like a plate by another name — be an event that weighs so heavy on who will or won’t make the playoffs.

 

Two months remain until the playoffs begin. What will be you be watching in the coming weeks?

Dustin Long: I’m looking for the team to emerge that can challenge the Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske cars. I want to see if Kevin Harvick and his team can put away the issues that have hindered them and go on a run of winning races. I also want to see how Hendrick Motorsports progresses and if Jimmie Johnson in particular can become a contender.

Daniel McFadin: I’m interested to see how much Joey Logano can flex his muscles. He’s the point leader yet he only has two wins. He’s putting together an effective defense of his Cup title.

Jerry Bonkowski: How Stewart-Haas Racing evolves, whether Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske have noticeable fall-offs, if drivers who are getting close (like William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch and Kyle Larson) will finally break through with wins that boost them into the playoffs, and whether there may be another Justin Haley- or Ross Chastain-like surprise winner in any more races in the three national event series.

NBC Sports, NASCAR launch ‘Grassroots Racing Tour’

By Daniel McFadinJul 8, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT
NBC Sports and NASCAR launched a new campaign Monday called the “Grassroots Racing Tour.”

The Tour is a season-long campaign of messaging, stories, social videos, in-person appearances from NASCAR drivers & promotion between NASCAR, NBC Sports and over 500 local tracks.

Its primary goal is the growth and cross-promotion of NASCAR and grassroots racing in America.

As part of the campaign, the tracks involved have been sent a “Grassroots Racing Tour” sign to be included in victory lane celebrations.

Stories collected from the tour will be included on NASCAR America and in remote pre-race and in-race elements, including:

  • Cup driver videos with #MyTrackMyRoots
  • “50 States in 50 Shows” feature

Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and Kyle Petty discussed the campaign on NASCAR America.

“This is really simple,” Burton said. “A season-long campaign, you go to a short track … we all love short tracks. You see it, you like it, tweet about it. #MyTrackMyRoots, tell us the cool stories about the people you’re watching racing. The heroes of those race tracks.”

Watch the above video for more on the campaign, including stories from Oswego Speedway in New York and Gas City I-69 Speedway in Indiana. Watch all the videos by clicking here.