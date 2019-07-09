Goodyear tire info for Kentucky Speedway

When NASCAR teams compete at Kentucky Speedway this weekend, they will be doing so on a new tire combination for the 1.5-mile track.
Teams will run the same left-side tire code as last year at Kentucky, but they will compete on a new right-side tire.
While this is the first time these teams have run this right-side tire code at Kentucky, it has been run it at Las Vegas (Cup & Xfinity), Texas (all three series), Kansas (Cup & Truck) and Michigan (Cup and Xfinity) this season.
Compared to what was run at this track last season, this right-side tire features a compound change to bring it into line with what is run at several other tracks with relatively “smooth” track surfaces. Kentucky was repaved in 2017.
As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run liners in all four tire positions at Kentucky. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.
“Over the past several years, we’ve had quite a few tracks that have been resurfaced, including Kentucky Speedway,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, in a press release. “We held a test at another recent repave at Texas Motor Speedway last August, and the goal of that session was to try to introduce more wear at some of these tracks with non-abrasive surfaces like Texas and Kentucky. We found something that has worked well, so we’ve brought this same right-side out several times with good results. It also benefits the teams by being able to run the same tire code at different tracks so they can remove that variable from the equation.”
Here is the tire info for the weekend.
Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying, eight sets for the race (seven race sets plus one set transferred from qualifying or practice);
Xfinity: Seven sets for the event
Truck: Five sets for the event
Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4798; Right-side — D-4796
Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,251 mm (88.62 in.)
Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front – 22 psi; Left Rear – 22 psi; Right Front – 52 psi; Right Rear – 50 psi