NBC Sports, NASCAR launch ‘Grassroots Racing Tour’

By Daniel McFadinJul 8, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT
NBC Sports and NASCAR launched a new campaign Monday called the “Grassroots Racing Tour.”

The Tour is a season-long campaign of messaging, stories, social videos, in-person appearances from NASCAR drivers & promotion between NASCAR, NBC Sports and over 500 local tracks.

Its primary goal is the growth and cross-promotion of NASCAR and grassroots racing in America.

As part of the campaign, the tracks involved have been sent a “Grassroots Racing Tour” sign to be included in victory lane celebrations.

Stories collected from the tour will be included on NASCAR America and in remote pre-race and in-race elements, including:

  • Cup driver videos with #MyTrackMyRoots
  • “50 States in 50 Shows” feature

Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and Kyle Petty discussed the campaign on NASCAR America.

“This is really simple,” Burton said. “A season-long campaign, you go to a short track … we all love short tracks. You see it, you like it, tweet about it. #MyTrackMyRoots, tell us the cool stories about the people you’re watching racing. The heroes of those race tracks.”

Watch the above video for more on the campaign, including stories from Oswego Speedway in New York and Gas City I-69 Speedway in Indiana.

Stewart-Haas Racing ties mark for latest point in season without a win

By Daniel McFadinJul 8, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT
Unless you were Aric Almirola, there wasn’t much for Stewart-Haas Racing to be happy about Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.

Almirola finished seventh in the rain-shortened Cup race as his teammates either wrecked out (Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez) or finished multiple laps down as a result of a wreck (Kevin Harvick).

It was the latest case of disappointment this year in Cup for Stewart-Haas Racing, which is a season removed from seeing all four of its drivers combine to win a team-best 12 races.

Despite having three of its four drivers above the playoff cutline, the team finds itself winless after 18 points races. That ties SHR’s record from 2011 for the latest it’s gone in a season without a win.

That year, Ryan Newman claimed SHR’s first victory in race No. 19 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Afterward, Tony Stewart went on his historic playoff run of five wins in 10 races to win the title.

One big difference between the SHR of 2019 and 2011 is the team only had Newman and Stewart as drivers in 2011. It has had four full-time cars in its stable since 2014.

SHR will try to make history repeat in the 19th race of the season this weekend. But instead of New Hampshire, the Cup Series heads to Kentucky Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN).

The team journeys to the 1.5-mile track with 13 top fives this season, with Harvick and Bowyer tied with five each. Suarez has two and Almirola one (Phoenix).

Five of their top fives have come on 1.5-mile tracks, with Bowyer and Suarez collecting the best finishes of second and third respectively at Texas in March.

Harvick has led in five of the six races on 1.5-mile tracks this year for a total of 383 laps. But his best finish is fourth two times (Atlanta, Las Vegas), which is also his best result overall so far.

At Chicagoland Speedway, Harvick led 132 laps before contact with the wall soured his day and sent him to a 14th place finish.

How have the SHR drivers fared at Kentucky?

First, none of them have won there. Second, they’ve combined to earn just two top fives there in 24 combined starts.

But that’s not just a SHR problem. In the eight races at the track since 2011, only Joe Gibbs Racing, Team Penske and the defunct Furniture Row Racing have won there.

Kentucky represents one of the three active Cup tracks Harvick hasn’t won at (joining Pocono and the Charlotte Roval).

Harvick did earn his best Kentucky finish in eight starts last year with a fifth-place result. He’s also only led in one Kentucky race, leading 128 laps in 2016.

Almirola also earned his best Kentucky finish last year, placing eighth. His previous best in five starts was 12th.

Kentucky hasn’t been much kinder to Bowyer in his eight starts. He’s yet to lead a lap there and his best result was third in 2013. He’s failed to finish better than 12th in his remaining starts.

Suarez has a much smaller Kentucky resume with two starts and a best finish of 15th.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Recap of Justin Haley’s Daytona win

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinJul 8, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET and will recap Justin Haley‘s surprise win Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.

Jeff Burton is joined by Steve Letarte, Nate Ryan and Kyle Petty to discuss that and other storylines.

Brad and Paige Keselowski reveal second child will be a girl

Screenshot
By Daniel McFadinJul 8, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT
3 Comments

Brad and Paige Keselowski chose an explosive way to reveal the gender of their second child.

In a video posted on Twitter, the couple shot off pink fireworks to announce they’re expecting another girl to join their family.

They revealed in late May that they were expecting their second child and Brad Keselowski said the scheduled due date is Dec. 5.

Their first daughter, Scarlett, was born May 19, 2015. Keselowski later detailed the health scare the family had with Scarlett a month after she was born. Keselowski stated that they had been told at one point that Scarlett could die. They took her to the Mayo Clinic and she was diagnosed with laryngomalacia, a congenital softening of the tissues of the larynx above the vocal cords.

Emergency surgery was performed and she recovered.

The day after the pregnancy reveal, Keselowski discussed how the difficulties with Scarlett “definitely weighs on you” as they prepare for another child.

“Obviously, my wife hasn’t been at the track the last few months,” Keselowski said. “That’s intentional because, one, the strain on her, (and) two we didn’t want a bunch of people asking her about it because of those things that can happen.

“Just trying to be as supportive as I can. The realistic part is she is doing most of the work. They say ‘we’re having a baby,’ it’s more she’s having the baby and I’m cheering. It’s still a great time and I’m grateful for the lesson I’ve had in my life.”

Daytona winners and losers

By Dustin LongJul 8, 2019, 11:08 AM EDT
2 Comments

WINNERS

Justin HaleyHis complicated relationship with Daytona took a turn no one could have expected. A year after he crossed the finish line first there in the Xfinity Series race but was penalized for going below the double yellow line and not given the win, Haley was the recipient of a well-timed lightning strike that occurred just after he assumed the lead under caution when others pitted. When rain prevented the race from resuming, Haley joined the list of winners at Daytona.

William ByronRunner-up finish was a career-high (and first top-five finish) that left him smiling but also thinking what if.

Ty DillonFourth-place finish was a career-high and marked his first top-five finish.

Corey LaJoie Avoided the big wreck late and finished a career-high sixth. He had never finished in the top 10 in 74 previous Cup starts.

Kaulig Racing — Organization scored its first Xfinity Series win Friday, sweeping both stages and going 1-2 with Ross Chastain and Justin Haley.

Stephen Leicht He crossed the finish line sixth but moved up to fifth when third-place finisher AJ Allmendinger’s car was disqualified for failing inspection after the race. That gave Leicht his first top five in the Xfinity Series since 2007.

LOSERS

Brad KeselowskiHe delivered his message in practice to William Byron and then saw his race end with an early accident that left him with a 39th-place finish and confused why his car jumped out after he said he got a “real straight push” from Kevin Harvick.

Kurt BuschRotten luck in pitting just after the field got the signal of one lap to go until the restart and then lightning stopped the race. Had the lightning happened maybe 30 seconds earlier, Busch would have stayed out and won the race and secured a playoff spot.

Landon CassillHis 11th-place finish on his 30th birthday Sunday was his best of the season so it’s hard to be critical of Cassill but he was second during the final caution and followed Busch on to pit road just before the lightning strike that delayed and eventually led to the race ending early. Cassill expressed how heartbroken he was on Twitter.