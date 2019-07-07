Sunday’s Cup race at Daytona: Start time, lineup and more

Let’s try this again. The Cup Series will run today at Daytona International Speedway after rain postponed the race from Saturday night. The race will be on NBC (1 p.m. ET).
After qualifying was cancelled Friday due to weather, the field was set by owner points. Joey Logano will start from the pole and be joined by Kyle Busch on the front row.
Will today’s race see the dominance of Team Penske and Joe Gibbs Racing continue? Is today the day a new winner emerges?
Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: The race is scheduled to begin shortly after 1 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage opens at 10 a.m. Driver introductions are at 12:30 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100.
TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 86 degrees at the start of the race. There is a 42% chance of scattered thunderstorms.
LAST TIME: Erik Jones won his first career Cup race after a last-lap pass of Martin Truex Jr.
TO THE REAR: William Byron (backup).
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.