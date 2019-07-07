Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Coke Zero Sugar 400 under red flag for weather

By Daniel McFadinJul 7, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona is under a red flag for lightning in the area.

The race has completed 127 of 160 laps and had been under caution for a 18-car wreck with 42 laps to go.

Justin Haley, driving the No. 77 car for first-year team Spire Motorsports, is scored as the leader over William Byron.

Haley assumed the lead after Kurt Busch pitted the lap before the red flag was displayed for the lightning after NASCAR had announced the green flag would wave the next lap.

A 30-minute lightning hold expired after 4:10 p.m., and workers were drying the track in the third and fourth turns after a brief shower. It’s expected the race could return to green as early as 4:30 p.m.

Big wreck shuffles front of field at Daytona

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 7, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With inclement weather approaching, several cars near the front of the pack in Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 were involved in a major wreck with 43 laps remaining in the scheduled 160-lap event at Daytona International Speedway.

Entering Turn 1, leader Austin Dillon moved down the track in front of Clint Bowyer, who also was attempting to cut down to the lower side of the corner. Contact was made that included more than at least 18 cars.

“That was pretty bad, man, and then he just kept coming down,” Bowyer said of Dillon to NBC Sports. “I had a big run, and he tried to block me. I got off him, and he kept trying to block it.

“It’s pretty unfortunate for us. … It’s a mess that (Dillon) created. The kid was doing everything he could do to stay in the lead. It was just pretty foolish. It was pretty early in the race and a lot of racing left to be aggressively blocking or whatever the hell that was.”

When asked by pit reporter Marty Snider if he spoke with Dillon in the infield care center, Bowyer said, “It doesn’t matter.”

Dillon told NBC Sports’ Kelli Stavast: “I really thought it was urgent because of the lightning and rain coming, so I jumped up there, had a good push from (Bowyer). My plan was to as soon as I cleared (Denny Hamlin) was to cut left and cut down again to go with my Chevy teammates. I was just trying to get a race win, that’s all it was.

“It’s part of this kind of racing. I was being aggressive and keep the lead, and that’s what you get. It’s part of it. I wish we could have worked with the Chevys to finish off what we started.”

In addition to Dillon and Bowyer, other drivers involved in the major wreck included Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, Ty Dillon, Chris Buescher, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Parker Kligerman, Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Ryan Preece, Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman and Matt DiBenedetto.

 

Follow @JerryBonkowski

 

Sunday’s Cup race at Daytona: Start time, lineup and more

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 7, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Let’s try this again. The Cup Series will run today at Daytona International Speedway after rain postponed the race from Saturday night. The race will be on NBC (1 p.m. ET).

After qualifying was cancelled Friday due to weather, the field was set by owner points. Joey Logano will start from the pole and be joined by Kyle Busch on the front row.

Will today’s race see the dominance of Team Penske and Joe Gibbs Racing continue? Is today the day a new winner emerges?

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given 12:52 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:04 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 10 a.m. Driver introductions are at 12:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 12:43 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed at 12:44 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100.

TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 86 degrees at the start of the race. There is a 42% chance of scattered thunderstorms.

LAST TIME: Erik Jones won his first career Cup race after a last-lap pass of Martin Truex Jr.

TO THE REAR: William Byron (backup), Kyle Larson (unapproved adjustments), Justin Haley (unapproved adjustments), Brendan Gaughan (unapproved adjustments), Joey Gase (unapproved adjustments), Matt DiBenedetto (unapproved adjustments), BJ McLeod (unapproved adjustments).

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Rain forces postponement of Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona to Sunday

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 6, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT
2 Comments

Rain has forced the postponement of Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 to 1 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon at Daytona International Speedway.

The rescheduled race will be televised on NBC.

The Cup garage is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. ET. Fan gates will open at 11:30 a.m. ET. Driver intros are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Precipitation began Saturday shortly before 6 p.m. ET. The green flag was scheduled to drop at 7:40 p.m. ET, but rain remained steady and the forecast for the rest of the evening showed it wasn’t likely to stop until close to midnight ET.

Qualifying for Saturday’s originally scheduled race was rained out Friday. When Sunday’s rescheduled race begins, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch will be on the front row based upon driver point standings.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR President Steve Phelps discusses future goals

By Dustin LongJul 6, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT
6 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — While NASCAR reaches the midway point of the 2019 season at Daytona International Speedway, much of the sport’s focus is on the upcoming seasons with schedules to set, a new car to develop and other potential changes.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps addressed many of those issues in a meeting with reporters this weekend.

Among the takeaways:

# Phelps said he does not anticipate races being cut from the 2021 schedule.

# Phelps said the sport continues to look at shortening races but noted there needs to be a balance in race lengths.

# Phelps said that NASCAR remains “on track” for the Gen 7 car to debut in 2021 even though he admitted there are some in the garage that 2022 might work better for.

# Phelps said that it is a fair statement to say that there’s not likely to be a new manufacturer before 2022.

On the topic of the number of races for the 2021 schedule, which is expected to be announced around April 1, Phelps said: “The current thinking as I see it: We will not reduce the number of races in 2021. Again, I would say it’s on the table but part of it has to do with our broadcast partners. I would suggest they would like to have more NASCAR content, more NASCAR races because it drives ratings. Do I think we would have a shortening of the number of races? I would say that would be unlikely in 2021.”

On shortening races, Phelps said: “We have taken down the length of some races. Is it something we are looking at? Yes, it’s something we are looking at. We balance the length of the races. There are many fans that say, ‘I’m good with the length of the races.’ There are other fans who are like, “You know, I wish they were a little bit shorter.’ We’re trying to find that sweet spot. But it’s something we’d look at, and we are looking at it.”

On the rollout for the Gen 7 car, Phelps said: “What I would say is we are on track for a 2021 launch of a new chassis and body style. When that engine follows is a question. There are those within the industry that would say, “Hey, why don’t you just introduce one car?” Are we on track to have a body and chassis in 2021 that would be what we currently call Gen 7? The answer is yes. Do I think we’re going to meet that deadline and go with it? I think it’s likely that we would. We have a lot of stakeholders in this garage that we need to make sure are feeling as good as we are about where that car is and when it should be introduced. If I had to guess will it be 2021, that would be my guess.

Phelps was asked that with a new car and new engine coming if there is no chance of a new manufacturer before 2022, Phelps said: “I think that’s a fair statement.”