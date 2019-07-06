Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Tonight’s Cup race at Daytona: Start time, lineup and more

By Daniel McFadinJul 6, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
The Cup Series competes at Daytona International Speedway tonight for its last scheduled Fourth of July weekend race at the track.

After qualifying was cancelled Friday due to weather, Joey Logano will start from the pole alongside Kyle Busch based on owner points.

Will tonight’s race see a fourth organization finally win this year or will the dominance of Team Penske, Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports continue?

Here’s all the info you need for tonight’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: U.S. Air Force General John Raymond, Commander of Air Force Space Command, will give the command to start engines at 7:28 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 7:40 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 3 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 6:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:17 p.m. by Ronnie Barton, retired pastor, First Baptist Church of South Daytona. U.S. Air Force Captain, John McKinney will perform the National Anthem at 7:18 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100.

TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. with NASCAR America on NBCSN. Countdown to Green airs on NBCSN at 6:30 p.m before switching to NBC at 7 p.m. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 83 degrees at the race’s start time. There is a 50% chance of race at 7 p.m., 20% at 8 p.m. and 30% at 9 p.m.

LAST TIME: Erik Jones won his first career Cup race after a last-lap pass of Martin Truex Jr.

TO THE REAR: William Byron (backup).

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Three NASCAR drivers to appear in upcoming film ‘Stuber’

By Daniel McFadinJul 6, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT
Three NASCAR Cup Series drivers will make their big movie debuts next week in the movie Stuber.

Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon, Germain Racing’s Ty Dillon and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Daniel Suarez each make appearances in the movie, which stars Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) and Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy).

Here’s the synopsis for the film, which debuts July 12:

“When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating.”

The movie is the third acting credit for Austin Dillon. He appeared as himself on the TV show Nashville in 2014 and was in an episode of the show Rosewood in 2017.

It is the second acting credit for both Ty Dillon and Suarez. Dillon portrayed himself in an episode of the cartoon Milo Murphy’s Law last year while Suarez voiced the character Danny Swervez in Cars 3 in 2017.

You can see a glimpse of the driver’s performances in the below video.

NASCAR disqualifies AJ Allmendinger’s car for failing inspection

By Dustin LongJul 6, 2019, 2:50 AM EDT
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – NASCAR announced that it disqualified the third-place car of AJ Allmendinger after the Kaulig Racing car failed inspection early Saturday morning at Daytona International Speedway.

Wayne Auton, Xfinity Series managing director, said the engine would not hold a vacuum when tested.

“Whenever you go especially to restrictor-plate style races, the teams are very much aware that everything has got to be sealed up tight,” Auton said. “It could compromise the availability of the restrictor plate to do its job.

Auton said this issue was checked on Thursday in inspection before the race. He said all the cars passed that inspection.

“Postrace, we automatically teardown the winner and second place and there’s always a random car and (Allmendinger’s car) was picked as the random this week,” Auton said. “We took the car back and did our due diligence.”

Auton said the winning car of Ross Chastain and the car of runner-up Justin Haley each passed but Allmendinger’s car “failed to hold a vacuum. The team was advised that they would be DQ’d.”

This is the second Xfinity race in a row that a car has been disqualified after the event. Christopher Bell‘s third-place car was found to be too low.

Xfinity Series results from Daytona

By Daniel McFadinJul 6, 2019, 1:17 AM EDT
Ross Chastain led a 1-2 finish for Kaulig Racing Friday night at Daytona International Speedway, delivering the team its first Xfinity Series win.

The top five was completed by Justin Haley, Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric and Stephen Leicht.

AJ Allmendinger’s third-place car was disqualified for failing inspection after the race. 

It is Leicht’s first top-five finish since 2007.

Brandon Brown placed sixth for his first career top 10.

Jeremy Clements finished ninth for his best result of the year.

Stefan Parsons finished 12th in his series debut.

MORE: Click here for revised results

MORE: Click here for revised points

 

Ross Chastain wins Xfinity race at Daytona

By Daniel McFadinJul 6, 2019, 12:32 AM EDT
Ross Chastain held off teammates Justin Haley and AJ Allmendinger to win Friday night’s rain-delayed Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

It is the first NASCAR win for Kaulig Racing in 125 combined Xfinity Series starts since 2014. It is Chastain’s second career Xfinity Series win.

Chastain is a native of Alva, Florida, located 207 miles Southwest of Daytona Beach.

“Oh my gosh, we did it!” Chastain told NBCSN. “I sat here as a kid. I watched these races as a kid every Fourth of July, never could come in the spring because we were growing watermelons. These guys right here gave me a race car that, oh my gosh, could win a race at Daytona!”

Kaulig Racing entered three cars in a race for the first time and had all three cross the finish line first. Allmendinger, who made his first start of the year for the team, appeared to complete the sweep after he passed Christopher Bell on the last lap.

NASCAR announced after the race that Allmendinger’s third-place car had been disqualified for failing inspection.

Kaulig said they decided to field three cars in the race because neither of their cars wrecked in the Talladega race in April.

“The only reason we didn’t run four (cars) today was because we don’t have enough cars,” Kaulig said.

The top five was completed by Bell, Austin Cindric and Stephen Leicht.

The final 10-lap run was set up by a 15-car wreck with 14 laps to go that included Cole Custer, Michael Annett, Noah Gragson and Ryan Sieg and resulted in a 17 minute and 45 second red flag.

Pole-sitter Tyler Reddick finished 17th after he pit with four laps to go to repair damage. He was involved in a wreck with Chase Briscoe, Justin Allgaier and Ryan Sieg on Lap 46 in Stage 2. Briscoe was eliminated after he hit the inside wall nose-first. Reddick was able to continue despite his No. 2 Chevrolet sliding through the rain soaked infield grass.

MORE: Click here for revised results

MORE: Click here for revised points

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ross Chastain

STAGE 2 WINNER: AJ Allmendinger

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Stephen Leicht finished fifth for JD Motorsports, scoring his first top-five finish since 2007. … Brandon Brown finished sixth for his first career top-10 finish. … Jeff Green was seventh, scoring top 10s in both Daytona races this year.

WHAT’S NEXT: Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway at 7:30 p.m. ET on July 12 on NBCSN