Tonight’s Cup race at Daytona: Start time, lineup and more

The Cup Series competes at Daytona International Speedway tonight for its last scheduled Fourth of July weekend race at the track.

After qualifying was cancelled Friday due to weather, Joey Logano will start from the pole alongside Kyle Busch based on owner points.

Will tonight’s race see a fourth organization finally win this year or will the dominance of Team Penske, Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports continue?

Here’s all the info you need for tonight’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: U.S. Air Force General John Raymond, Commander of Air Force Space Command, will give the command to start engines at 7:28 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 7:40 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 3 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 6:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:17 p.m. by Ronnie Barton, retired pastor, First Baptist Church of South Daytona. U.S. Air Force Captain, John McKinney will perform the National Anthem at 7:18 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100.

TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. with NASCAR America on NBCSN. Countdown to Green airs on NBCSN at 6:30 p.m before switching to NBC at 7 p.m. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 83 degrees at the race’s start time. There is a 50% chance of race at 7 p.m., 20% at 8 p.m. and 30% at 9 p.m.

LAST TIME: Erik Jones won his first career Cup race after a last-lap pass of Martin Truex Jr.

TO THE REAR: William Byron (backup).

