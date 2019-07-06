Three NASCAR drivers to appear in upcoming film ‘Stuber’

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Three NASCAR Cup Series drivers will make their big movie debuts next week in the movie Stuber.

Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon, Germain Racing’s Ty Dillon and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Daniel Suarez each make appearances in the movie, which stars Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) and Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy).

Here’s the synopsis for the film, which debuts July 12:

“When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating.”

The movie is the third acting credit for Austin Dillon. He appeared as himself on the TV show Nashville in 2014 and was in an episode of the show Rosewood in 2017.

It is the second acting credit for both Ty Dillon and Suarez. Dillon portrayed himself in an episode of the cartoon Milo Murphy’s Law last year while Suarez voiced the character Danny Swervez in Cars 3 in 2017.

You can see a glimpse of the driver’s performances in the below video.

