Ross Chastain wins Xfinity race at Daytona, leading Kaulig Racing sweep

By Daniel McFadinJul 6, 2019, 12:32 AM EDT
Ross Chastain held off teammates Justin Haley and AJ Allmendinger to win Friday night’s rain-delayed Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

It is the first NASCAR win for Kaulig Racing in 125 combined Xfinity Series starts since 2014. It is Chastain’s second career Xfinity Series win.

Chastain is a native of Alva, Florida, located 207 miles Southwest of Daytona Beach.

“Oh my gosh, we did it!” Chastain told NBCSN. “I sat here as a kid. I watched these races as a kid every Fourth of July, never could come in the spring because we were growing watermelons. These guys right here gave me a race car that, oh my gosh, could win a race at Daytona!”

Kaulig Racing entered three cars in a race for the first time and is the first Xfinity team to finish 1-2-3 at Daytona. Allmendinger, who made his first start of the year for the team, completed the sweep after he passed Christopher Bell on the last lap. Chastain led 49 of 100 laps while all three Kaulig Racing cars combined to lead 86 laps.

“I can’t believe it, I don’t even know where AJ came from there at the end,” team owner Matt Kaulig told NBCSN. “We couldn’t be more excited. We’ve been trophy hunting. That’s what we’ve been saying all week, ‘Three dogs in this fight. We’re going to win’ and we got it done.”

Kaulig said they decided to field three cars in the race because neither of their cars wrecked in the Talladega race in April.

“The only reason we didn’t run four (cars) today was because we don’t have enough cars,” Kaulig said.

The top five was completed by Bell and Austin Cindric.

The final 10-lap run was set up by a 15-car wreck with 14 laps to go that included Cole Custer, Michael Annett, Noah Gragson and Ryan Sieg and resulted in a 17 minute and 45 second red flag.

Pole-sitter Tyler Reddick finished 17th after he pit with four laps to go to repair damage. He was involved in a wreck with Chase Briscoe, Justin Allgaier and Ryan Sieg on Lap 46 in Stage 2. Briscoe was eliminated after he hit the inside wall nose-first. Reddick was able to continue despite his No. 2 Chevrolet sliding through the rain soaked infield grass.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ross Chastain

STAGE 2 WINNER: AJ Allmendinger

WHAT’S NEXT: Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway at 7:30 p.m. ET on July 12 on NBCSN

Xfinity Series results from Daytona

By Daniel McFadinJul 6, 2019, 1:17 AM EDT
Ross Chastain led a 1-2-3 finish for Kaulig Racing Friday night at Daytona International Speedway, delivering the team its first Xfinity Series win.

The top five was completed by Justin Haley, AJ Allmendinger, Christopher Bell and Austin Cindric.

Stephen Leicht placed sixth for his first top 10 finish since 2009.

Brandon Brown placed seventh for his first career top 10.

Jeremy Clements finished 10th for his best result of the year.

Stefan Parsons finished 13th in his series debut.

Xfinity Series race at Daytona underway after rain delay

By Daniel McFadinJul 5, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT
The Circle K Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway is underway after a rain delay of 2 hours and 35 minutes and is airing on NBCSN.

The race was initially slated to begin at 7:48 p.m but NASCAR moved the start time to 7:35 p.m., but that was scrubbed by a downpour that began around 6:45 p.m. ET.

 

Ryan Sieg lands full-time sponsor for 2020 Xfinity season

By Daniel McFadinJul 5, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT
Xfinity Series driver Ryan Sieg will have CMR Construction & Roofing as the full-time primary sponsor on his No. 39 Chevrolet next year, Ryan Sieg Racing announced Friday.

It will be the first time Sieg has had a yearlong primary sponsor in the Xfinity Series, which he has competed in full time since 2014.

The news comes with Sieg in the midst of his best season yet. He already has a career-best two top fives and six top 10s ahead of tonight’s race at Daytona International Speedway.

“I am really excited for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season,” Sieg said in a release. “We are a small family owned and operated team, and we’ve worked really hard to put together a great program. I can’t thank CMR, and everyone at the organization for believing in me, and RSS Racing.”

CMR Construction & Roofing first sponsored Sieg at Texas Motor Speedway in March and is on his car tonight in Daytona.

“We are excited to sponsor Ryan Sieg for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. I raced alongside Ryan in the past, and the Sieg family are great people, both on and off the track,” said Jason White, president of motorsports for the company. “CMR is looking forward to a great partnership and racing program.”

White made 51 starts in the Xfinity Series from 1999-2014.

Tyler Reddick wins Xfinity pole at Daytona

By Daniel McFadinJul 5, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT
Tyler Reddick won the pole for tonight’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

The defending series champion, who also won the pole for the February race at Daytona, claimed the top spot with a speed of 187.743 mph.

It is his third pole of the season. Richard Childress Racing has won the pole for seven of the last 12 races at Daytona in which qualifying was held.

NBC Sports analyst AJ Allmendinger, who is making his first start of the year with Kaulig Racing, qualified second (187.266 mph).

Michael Annett, who won at Daytona in February, will start third.

The top five was completed by Ross Chastain and Gray Gaulding.

Stefan Parsons, the son of former Cup driver Phil Parsons, qualified 29th in his series debut.

Hattori Racing Enterprises’ Austin Hill, who was set to make his Xfinity Series debut, was unable to make a qualifying attempt because of a drive line issue on his warmup lap and will not race tonight.

Click here for the starting lineup.

 