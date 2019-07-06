Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR President Steve Phelps discusses future goals

By Dustin LongJul 6, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — While NASCAR reaches the midway point of the 2019 season at Daytona International Speedway, much of the sport’s focus is on the upcoming seasons with schedules to set, a new car to develop and other potential changes.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps addressed many of those issues in a meeting with reporters this weekend.

Among the takeaways:

# Phelps said he does not anticipate races being cut from the 2021 schedule.

# Phelps said the sport continues to look at shortening races but noted there needs to be a balance in race lengths.

# Phelps said that NASCAR remains “on track” for the Gen 7 car to debut in 2021 even though he admitted there are some in the garage that 2022 might work better for.

# Phelps said that it is a fair statement to say that there’s not likely to be a new manufacturer before 2022.

On the topic of the number of races for the 2021 schedule, which is expected to be announced around April 1, Phelps said: “The current thinking as I see it: We will not reduce the number of races in 2021. Again, I would say it’s on the table but part of it has to do with our broadcast partners. I would suggest they would like to have more NASCAR content, more NASCAR races because it drives ratings. Do I think we would have a shortening of the number of races? I would say that would be unlikely in 2021.”

On shortening races, Phelps said: “We have taken down the length of some races. Is it something we are looking at? Yes, it’s something we are looking at. We balance the length of the races. There are many fans that say, ‘I’m good with the length of the races.’ There are other fans who are like, “You know, I wish they were a little bit shorter.’ We’re trying to find that sweet spot. But it’s something we’d look at, and we are looking at it.”

On the rollout for the Gen 7 car, Phelps said: “What I would say is we are on track for a 2021 launch of a new chassis and body style. When that engine follows is a question. There are those within the industry that would say, “Hey, why don’t you just introduce one car?” Are we on track to have a body and chassis in 2021 that would be what we currently call Gen 7? The answer is yes. Do I think we’re going to meet that deadline and go with it? I think it’s likely that we would. We have a lot of stakeholders in this garage that we need to make sure are feeling as good as we are about where that car is and when it should be introduced. If I had to guess will it be 2021, that would be my guess.

Phelps was asked that with a new car and new engine coming if there is no chance of a new manufacturer before 2022, Phelps said: “I think that’s a fair statement.”

Tonight’s Cup race at Daytona: Start time, lineup and more

By Daniel McFadinJul 6, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Cup Series competes at Daytona International Speedway tonight for its last scheduled Fourth of July weekend race at the track.

After qualifying was cancelled Friday due to weather, Joey Logano will start from the pole alongside Kyle Busch based on owner points.

Will tonight’s race see a fourth organization finally win this year or will the dominance of Team Penske, Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports continue?

Here’s all the info you need for tonight’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: U.S. Air Force General John Raymond, Commander of Air Force Space Command, will give the command to start engines at 7:28 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 7:40 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 3 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 6:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:17 p.m. by Ronnie Barton, retired pastor, First Baptist Church of South Daytona. U.S. Air Force Captain, John McKinney will perform the National Anthem at 7:18 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100.

TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. with NASCAR America on NBCSN. Countdown to Green airs on NBCSN at 6:30 p.m before switching to NBC at 7 p.m. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 83 degrees at the race’s start time. There is a 50% chance of race at 7 p.m., 20% at 8 p.m. and 30% at 9 p.m.

LAST TIME: Erik Jones won his first career Cup race after a last-lap pass of Martin Truex Jr.

TO THE REAR: William Byron (backup).

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Three NASCAR drivers to appear in upcoming film ‘Stuber’

Screenshot
By Daniel McFadinJul 6, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

Three NASCAR Cup Series drivers will make their big movie debuts next week in the movie Stuber.

Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon, Germain Racing’s Ty Dillon and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Daniel Suarez each make appearances in the movie, which stars Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) and Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy).

Here’s the synopsis for the film, which debuts July 12:

“When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating.”

The movie is the third acting credit for Austin Dillon. He appeared as himself on the TV show Nashville in 2014 and was in an episode of the show Rosewood in 2017.

It is the second acting credit for both Ty Dillon and Suarez. Dillon portrayed himself in an episode of the cartoon Milo Murphy’s Law last year while Suarez voiced the character Danny Swervez in Cars 3 in 2017.

You can see a glimpse of the driver’s performances in the below video.

NASCAR disqualifies AJ Allmendinger’s car for failing inspection

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 6, 2019, 2:50 AM EDT
4 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – NASCAR announced that it disqualified the third-place car of AJ Allmendinger after the Kaulig Racing car failed inspection early Saturday morning at Daytona International Speedway.

Wayne Auton, Xfinity Series managing director, said the engine would not hold a vacuum when tested.

“Whenever you go especially to restrictor-plate style races, the teams are very much aware that everything has got to be sealed up tight,” Auton said. “It could compromise the availability of the restrictor plate to do its job.

Auton said this issue was checked on Thursday in inspection before the race. He said all the cars passed that inspection.

“Postrace, we automatically teardown the winner and second place and there’s always a random car and (Allmendinger’s car) was picked as the random this week,” Auton said. “We took the car back and did our due diligence.”

Auton said the winning car of Ross Chastain and the car of runner-up Justin Haley each passed but Allmendinger’s car “failed to hold a vacuum. The team was advised that they would be DQ’d.”

The team stated Saturday that it was a part failure that caused the violation and that the team accepted NASCAR’s decision.

This is the second Xfinity race in a row that a car has been disqualified after the event. Christopher Bell‘s third-place car was found to be too low.

Xfinity Series results from Daytona

By Daniel McFadinJul 6, 2019, 1:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Ross Chastain led a 1-2 finish for Kaulig Racing Friday night at Daytona International Speedway, delivering the team its first Xfinity Series win.

The top five was completed by Justin Haley, Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric and Stephen Leicht.

AJ Allmendinger’s third-place car was disqualified for failing inspection after the race. 

It is Leicht’s first top-five finish since 2007.

Brandon Brown placed sixth for his first career top 10.

Jeremy Clements finished ninth for his best result of the year.

Stefan Parsons finished 12th in his series debut.

MORE: Click here for revised results

MORE: Click here for revised points

 