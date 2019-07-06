NASCAR disqualifies AJ Allmendinger’s car for failing inspection

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – NASCAR announced that it disqualified the third-place car of AJ Allmendinger after the Kaulig Racing car failed inspection early Saturday morning at Daytona International Speedway.

Wayne Auton, Xfinity Series managing director, said the engine would not hold a vacuum when tested.

“Whenever you go especially to restrictor-plate style races, the teams are very much aware that everything has got to be sealed up tight,” Auton said. “It could compromise the availability of the restrictor plate to do its job.

Auton said this issue was checked on Thursday in inspection before the race. He said all the cars passed that inspection.

“Postrace, we automatically teardown the winner and second place and there’s always a random car and (Allmendinger’s car) was picked as the random this week,” Auton said. “We took the car back and did our due diligence.”

Auton said the winning car of Ross Chastain and the car of runner-up Justin Haley each passed but Allmendinger’s car “failed to hold a vacuum. The team was advised that they would be DQ’d.”

This is the second Xfinity race in a row that a car has been disqualified after the event. Christopher Bell‘s third-place car was found to be too low.

#NASCAR Xfinity Series Managing Director Wayne Auton on what caused AJ Allmendinger’s third-place car to fail inspection. pic.twitter.com/ZvFmyeV6t5 — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) July 6, 2019