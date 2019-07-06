Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR disqualifies AJ Allmendinger’s car for failing inspection

By Dustin LongJul 6, 2019, 2:50 AM EDT
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – NASCAR announced that it disqualified the third-place car of AJ Allmendinger after the Kaulig Racing car failed inspection early Saturday morning at Daytona International Speedway.

Wayne Auton, Xfinity Series managing director, said the engine would not hold a vacuum when tested.

“Whenever you go especially to restrictor-plate style races, the teams are very much aware that everything has got to be sealed up tight,” Auton said. “It could compromise the availability of the restrictor plate to do its job.

Auton said this issue was checked on Thursday in inspection before the race. He said all the cars passed that inspection.

“Postrace, we automatically teardown the winner and second place and there’s always a random car and (Allmendinger’s car) was picked as the random this week,” Auton said. “We took the car back and did our due diligence.”

Auton said the winning car of Ross Chastain and the car of runner-up Justin Haley each passed but Allmendinger’s car “failed to hold a vacuum. The team was advised that they would be DQ’d.”

This is the second Xfinity race in a row that a car has been disqualified after the event. Christopher Bell‘s third-place car was found to be too low.

Xfinity Series results from Daytona

By Daniel McFadinJul 6, 2019, 1:17 AM EDT
Ross Chastain led a 1-2 finish for Kaulig Racing Friday night at Daytona International Speedway, delivering the team its first Xfinity Series win.

The top five was completed by Justin Haley, Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric and Stephen Leicht.

AJ Allmendinger’s third-place car was disqualified for failing inspection after the race. 

It is Leicht’s first top-five finish since 2007.

Brandon Brown placed sixth for his first career top 10.

Jeremy Clements finished ninth for his best result of the year.

Stefan Parsons finished 12th in his series debut.

Ross Chastain wins Xfinity race at Daytona

By Daniel McFadinJul 6, 2019, 12:32 AM EDT
Ross Chastain held off teammates Justin Haley and AJ Allmendinger to win Friday night’s rain-delayed Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

It is the first NASCAR win for Kaulig Racing in 125 combined Xfinity Series starts since 2014. It is Chastain’s second career Xfinity Series win.

Chastain is a native of Alva, Florida, located 207 miles Southwest of Daytona Beach.

“Oh my gosh, we did it!” Chastain told NBCSN. “I sat here as a kid. I watched these races as a kid every Fourth of July, never could come in the spring because we were growing watermelons. These guys right here gave me a race car that, oh my gosh, could win a race at Daytona!”

Kaulig Racing entered three cars in a race for the first time and had all three cross the finish line first. Allmendinger, who made his first start of the year for the team, appeared to complete the sweep after he passed Christopher Bell on the last lap.

NASCAR announced after the race that Allmendinger’s third-place car had been disqualified for failing inspection.

Kaulig said they decided to field three cars in the race because neither of their cars wrecked in the Talladega race in April.

“The only reason we didn’t run four (cars) today was because we don’t have enough cars,” Kaulig said.

The top five was completed by Bell, Austin Cindric and Stephen Leicht.

The final 10-lap run was set up by a 15-car wreck with 14 laps to go that included Cole Custer, Michael Annett, Noah Gragson and Ryan Sieg and resulted in a 17 minute and 45 second red flag.

Pole-sitter Tyler Reddick finished 17th after he pit with four laps to go to repair damage. He was involved in a wreck with Chase Briscoe, Justin Allgaier and Ryan Sieg on Lap 46 in Stage 2. Briscoe was eliminated after he hit the inside wall nose-first. Reddick was able to continue despite his No. 2 Chevrolet sliding through the rain soaked infield grass.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ross Chastain

STAGE 2 WINNER: AJ Allmendinger

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Stephen Leicht finished fifth for JD Motorsports, scoring his first top-five finish since 2007. … Brandon Brown finished sixth for his first career top-10 finish. … Jeff Green was seventh, scoring top 10s in both Daytona races this year.

WHAT’S NEXT: Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway at 7:30 p.m. ET on July 12 on NBCSN

Xfinity Series race at Daytona underway after rain delay

By Daniel McFadinJul 5, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT
The Circle K Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway is underway after a rain delay of 2 hours and 35 minutes and is airing on NBCSN.

The race was initially slated to begin at 7:48 p.m but NASCAR moved the start time to 7:35 p.m., but that was scrubbed by a downpour that began around 6:45 p.m. ET.

 

Ryan Sieg lands full-time sponsor for 2020 Xfinity season

By Daniel McFadinJul 5, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT
Xfinity Series driver Ryan Sieg will have CMR Construction & Roofing as the full-time primary sponsor on his No. 39 Chevrolet next year, Ryan Sieg Racing announced Friday.

It will be the first time Sieg has had a yearlong primary sponsor in the Xfinity Series, which he has competed in full time since 2014.

The news comes with Sieg in the midst of his best season yet. He already has a career-best two top fives and six top 10s ahead of tonight’s race at Daytona International Speedway.

“I am really excited for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season,” Sieg said in a release. “We are a small family owned and operated team, and we’ve worked really hard to put together a great program. I can’t thank CMR, and everyone at the organization for believing in me, and RSS Racing.”

CMR Construction & Roofing first sponsored Sieg at Texas Motor Speedway in March and is on his car tonight in Daytona.

“We are excited to sponsor Ryan Sieg for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. I raced alongside Ryan in the past, and the Sieg family are great people, both on and off the track,” said Jason White, president of motorsports for the company. “CMR is looking forward to a great partnership and racing program.”

White made 51 starts in the Xfinity Series from 1999-2014.