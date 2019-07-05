Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Xfinity Series race at Daytona underway after rain delay

By Daniel McFadinJul 5, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT
The Circle K Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway is underway after a rain delay of 2 hours and 35 minutes and is airing on NBCSN.

The race was initially slated to begin at 7:48 p.m but NASCAR moved the start time to 7:35 p.m., but that was scrubbed by a downpour that began around 6:45 p.m. ET.

 

Ryan Sieg lands full-time sponsor for 2020 Xfinity season

By Daniel McFadinJul 5, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT
Xfinity Series driver Ryan Sieg will have CMR Construction & Roofing as the full-time primary sponsor on his No. 39 Chevrolet next year, Ryan Sieg Racing announced Friday.

It will be the first time Sieg has had a yearlong primary sponsor in the Xfinity Series, which he has competed in full time since 2014.

The news comes with Sieg in the midst of his best season yet. He already has a career-best two top fives and six top 10s ahead of tonight’s race at Daytona International Speedway.

“I am really excited for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season,” Sieg said in a release. “We are a small family owned and operated team, and we’ve worked really hard to put together a great program. I can’t thank CMR, and everyone at the organization for believing in me, and RSS Racing.”

CMR Construction & Roofing first sponsored Sieg at Texas Motor Speedway in March and is on his car tonight in Daytona.

“We are excited to sponsor Ryan Sieg for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. I raced alongside Ryan in the past, and the Sieg family are great people, both on and off the track,” said Jason White, president of motorsports for the company. “CMR is looking forward to a great partnership and racing program.”

White made 51 starts in the Xfinity Series from 1999-2014.

Tyler Reddick wins Xfinity pole at Daytona

By Daniel McFadinJul 5, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT
Tyler Reddick won the pole for tonight’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

The defending series champion, who also won the pole for the February race at Daytona, claimed the top spot with a speed of 187.743 mph.

It is his third pole of the season. Richard Childress Racing has won the pole for seven of the last 12 races at Daytona in which qualifying was held.

NBC Sports analyst AJ Allmendinger, who is making his first start of the year with Kaulig Racing, qualified second (187.266 mph).

Michael Annett, who won at Daytona in February, will start third.

The top five was completed by Ross Chastain and Gray Gaulding.

Stefan Parsons, the son of former Cup driver Phil Parsons, qualified 29th in his series debut.

Hattori Racing Enterprises’ Austin Hill, who was set to make his Xfinity Series debut, was unable to make a qualifying attempt because of a drive line issue on his warmup lap and will not race tonight.

Click here for the starting lineup.

 

William Byron speaks with Brad Keselowski about incident in practice

By Dustin LongJul 5, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — William Byron said he spoke with Brad Keselowski on Thursday night about their contact on the track earlier that day, but Byron remains convinced the whole matter should have been handled differently.

Keselowski said last year after being in a wreck in the July Daytona race that he was done lifting off the accelerator when blocked. A Byron block caused Keselowski to slow, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ran into the back of Keselowski, triggering a crash.

In Thursday’s practice, Keselowski stayed in the gas and when Byron cut down, Keselowski hit Byron’s car, causing enough damage that Byron’s team went to a backup. Keselowski said he was sending a message.

Byron felt a message could have been delivered in a different manner.

“It would have been, I feel like, more professional to come talk to me about what was wrong instead of tearing up a race car and make my guys have to bring out a backup and have to work all the way through last night and show up early this morning and have to work even more,” Byron said Friday. “I don’t think that’s the way to handle it. That’s kind of the unnecessary part for me that I don’t appreciate.”

Byron said he appreciated talking to Keselowski about the incident even if he left not in total agreement.

“I wanted to talk to him because I felt like he probably didn’t expect me to talk to him, and I need to talk to him about things like that, and you need to hear where he’s coming from so I don’t draw my own conclusion, which probably isn’t going to be a good one,” Byron said. “I think it’s important. Guys don’t talk enough to people nowadays, and we need to handle things like that more often.”

Keselowski was adamant Thursday that he’s not going to slow when blocked because he can be wrecked from behind.

“We’ve wrecked in four of the last five plate races,” Keselowski said of Daytona and Talladega. “It’s ridiculous. Almost all of them have been that same exact scenario. That’s wrong for my team. I can’t drive everybody else’s car. I can drive mine, and I can say that I’m not going to let somebody pull that move again on me.”

Byron’s teammate, Jimmie Johnson, also said Keselowski could have handled the situation better on the track.

“I felt like yesterday was avoidable and didn’t think that was necessary by any means,” Johnson said Friday. “It’s a tricky position that Brad has put himself in because plate racing is all about blocking. This new rules package on the 1.5-miles is all about blocking. And he’s pretty damn good at blocking. So, that’s where I think he’s put himself in an interesting situation, and we’ll see how the next few weeks unfold.

“I don’t think he ‘sent a message’ to anybody. I think it was kind of careless and not such a smart move yesterday. But if he feels good about it, which clearly … I just watched his interview in the bus before I came over here … he feels pretty good about what he did, and we’ll just see how it all unfolds for him.”

By going to a backup car, Byron will start at the rear of the field in Saturday night’s race (7 p.m., NBC).

Tonight’s Xfinity race at Daytona: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongJul 5, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer have combined to win the last nine Xfinity Series races heading into tonight’s event at Daytona International Speedway. Each has won three races during this stretch.

Will their dominance continue? Or will there be a new winner? Michael Annett scored his first series win in February at Daytona. Can he sweep Daytona?

Here’s all the info for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: David Morgan, vice president of Circle K, will give the command to start engines at 7:23 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 7:35 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 1 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 3:25 p.m. Qualifying is at 3:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 6:45 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:16 p.m. by Sonny Gallman, pastor, Central Baptist Church, Daytona Beach. Kelly Parsons Kwiatek will perform the National Anthem at 7:17 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (250 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. with NASCAR America. Countdown to Green airs at 7 p.m. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 7 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 84 degrees and a 17% chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson won this race a year ago, finishing ahead of Elliott Sadler and Christopher Bell. Justin Haley was the first to cross the finish line but was penalized for passing below the double yellow lines. Michael Annett won in February, finishing ahead of Justin Allgaier and Brandon Jones

STARTING LINEUP: Defending series champion Tyler Reddick will start on the pole. Click here for the starting lineup.