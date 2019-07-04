Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Quick friendship makes Ryan Preece, Chris Buescher better teammates

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 4, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Since Ryan Preece joined Chris Buescher at JTG Daugherty Racing for the 2019 season, their relationship has become one of more than just teammates.

Did we just become best friends?” Buescher laughed during a recent interview at Chicagoland Speedway.

To which Preece quickly replied with a smile of his own: “We did.” That left Buescher to put a spin on their friendship: “So which one are you, Will Farrell or John C. Reilly?”

They’re not Ricky Bobby nor Cal Naughton Jr. of “Talladega Nights” fame, but their fast friendship underscores the fact they’re more than just NASCAR teammates.

Rather, they’ve become bro’s both on and off the race track, as they strive to not only make each other better as drivers, but also build JTG Daugherty Racing into a stronger and more consistent NASCAR Cup organization.

And like brothers, there is a considerable amount of good-natured back-and-forth between Preece and Buescher.

We have very similar personalities,” Preece told NBC Sports. “We’re both a little goofy, we love racing and we love anything with a motor and wheels. It makes it easy when you get along with a teammate and have similar interests.

And when you talk about racing and race cars, your feels are pretty similar to where you can diagnose kind of the same issues you’re having and hopefully communicate those things with others and make the cars better. At the end of the day, that’s how you get better.”

Buescher concurs.

It’s been really good,” he said of their relationship. “This season, Ryan coming board, it’s been pretty seamless. It’s been cool to be able to have similar personalities, definitely similar interests and the same career. All those things add in where it makes it either work together and try to figure out how to make things faster.

It’s always nice to have background from different places to pull, like Ryan coming from short-track racing and modifieds, whereas I’ve been in stock cars and big cars my whole career. They’re little things that help you bring in more information and things that you know have worked on along the way and that’s what has helped us get dialed in over the course of this season.”

At 28, Preece has become an older brother of sorts to the 26-year-old Buescher. But it’s the latter who has become a teacher. Buescher, a Texas native, is in his fourth full season in Cup, while Connecticut native Preece is a rookie in NASCAR’s biggest circuit.

He’s kicking my butt right now, so he’s pushing me to be better,” Preece said of Buescher. “Usually, I’m kind of the person that’s pushed people to be better, and right now Chris is pushing me to be better.

I’ve been getting a little bit more familiar with it. It’s more than just throttle and brake. What’s this feel that he has and try to find it. We’re narrowing down on it. Once we get there, it’ll be easier. Even though he’s younger than me, he’s pretty much my teacher and I’m okay with that. That’s fine.”

Added Buescher, “I think we learn from each other. We try and tune in on some of those little things. Because at the end of the day, it’s those little things that you build on to find that little bit of speed. It’s not as easy as one thing is going to find you a half-second on a weekend, it’s more like three or four things that will maybe get you a tenth of a second.”

The duo moves on to Daytona International Speedway for Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400.

It’s one of those that’s a wild card of sorts,” Buescher said of Daytona. “There are a handful of drivers that have definitely adopted very well to it and typically can get real good finishes out of. For me, there’s a good amount of luck that goes into it as well, not getting caught in someone else’s mistake. That frustrates me from time to time, especially when you end up in one of those accidents.”

Buescher has enjoyed a decent start to the season, including three top-10 finishes (sixth at Charlotte, ninth at Atlanta and 10th at Kansas). He sits 22nd in the season standings, 82 points out of the final playoff spot.

Preece is 26th in the standings, with one top-five (third at Talladega) and one other top-10 finish (eighth at Daytona).

Buescher wrecked at NASCAR’s two biggest super speedways this season: 37th at Daytona and 30th at Talladega.

For us, it’s so hard to give up any valuable points week in and week out,” Buescher said. “You look at the beginning of the season and have a certain amount of mulligans that you feel you may have to be able to still be where you want to be in terms of points and good runs, but we’ve used up two already on super speedways this season and that hurts.

I try to have a positive attitude going into them and see them as an opportunity – and they are – but at the same time, they’re not my favorite races. We’ll put on a show one way or other. It may not be my favorite, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to sit back and ignore the race, so we’re going to put all the effort we can into it.”

Weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity at Daytona

By Daniel McFadinJul 4, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series make their first return trip to a track this year for a points race when it heads back to Daytona International Speedway this weekend.

The Cup and Xfinity Series will be in action, with Cup teams competing in the Coke Zero 400 Saturday night on NBC.

For Friday’s Xfinity race, wunderground.com forecasts a high of 85 degrees and a 6% chance of rain at the race’s start time.

The forecast for the Cup race is for a high of 82 degrees and a 34% chance of rain at the start time.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, July 4

11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

Friday, July 5

12:30 – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

1 p.m. – Xfinity garage opens

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver – crew chief meeting

3:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN)

5:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Circle K Firecracker 250; 100 laps/250 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, July 6

3 p.m. – Cup garage opens

5:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

6:50 – Driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Coke Zero Sugar 400; 160 laps/400 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Ryan Blaney to race Michael Waltrip tribute in Southern 500

By Daniel McFadinJul 3, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT
Ryan Blaney will boast a paint scheme inspired by Michael Waltrip in this year’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (Sep. 1 on NBCSN).

Blaney revealed the scheme Wednesday for his No. 12 Ford on NASCAR America presents MotorMouths.

The scheme is based on the No. 30 Pennzoil Pontiac that Waltrip drove for owner Chuck Rider from 1991-95.

 

Here are the previous cars Blaney has driven for the Throwback Weekend at Darlington.

2018

Blaney drove a scheme based on the car his father, Dave Blaney, used in the Cup Seres in 2003.

2017

Blaney drove Kyle Petty’s 1987 CITGO scheme.

2016

Blaney piloted David Pearson’s scheme from 1976.

2015

In his first Throwback Weekend start, Blaney’s car had a mosaic of more than 2,0000 pictures depicting the history of Wood Brothers Racing.

NASCAR America presents MotorMouths at 5 p.m. ET with Ryan Blaney

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinJul 3, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
This week’s episode of NASCAR America presents MotorMouths airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney joins Rutledge Wood and Kyle Petty and will reveal his paint scheme for the Southern 500.

The trio will also answer fan phone calls.

Hendrick Motorsports looks to continue momentum in Daytona

By Daniel McFadinJul 3, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT
Slowly and surely Hendrick Motorsports is turning things around.

The evidence of that is not just in its two Cup wins this year with Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman, though those are significant.

In 2018, Hendrick won three times, all with Elliott. But the first victory – Elliott’s first Cup win – didn’t come until race No. 22 at Watkins Glen International Speedway.

But the improvements for Hendrick through 17 races this season are not just with the No. 9 and No. 88 teams.

All four of Hendrick’s cars have put together a better resume heading to Daytona than they did at this point last year.

Here are some numbers courtesy of Racing Insights.

 

Through 17 races, Elliott has six top fives, seven top 10s and two poles while leading 406 laps. Last year, Elliott had 11 top fives, 21 top 10s, one pole and led 325 laps all season.

William Byron has made significant improvement from his rookie year.

Byron has five top-10 finishes, 180 laps led and three poles this year. Byron’s entire rookie campaign saw four top 10s, 61 laps led and no poles. At Sonoma Raceway last month, Byron led every lap in the first stage to earn his first career stage win.

Byron heads to Daytona trying for some redemption. After he earned the pole for the Daytona 500, he crashed nine laps from the finish.

“The thing with Daytona though is you can’t really prepare for it; it’s about making sure you’re still there in the end,” Byron said in a media release. “The hope is to collect as many points as possible in the first two stages to help balance out what may happen in the end, but even then, it’s easy to lose a ton as well. Hopefully though we can get the result that I think our team deserves. I honestly feel like we should be contending for the win at the end.”

Jimmie Johnson, still mired in the longest winless streak of his career at 76 races, is marginally ahead of his 2018 pace.

The No. 48 team has a pole, two top fives and 78 laps led in 2019. Johnson had no poles, only two top fives and 40 laps led in all of 2018

Bowman’s four top fives in 2019, including his win, come after having he earned the first three top fives of his career last season.

Bowman’s top 10 total (six) is tied for his total at this point last year.

In the last eight races, Bowman has led the Cup Series in most points earned with 323. That’s 20 points more than Elliott in second. Byron has earned the eighth most points with 257.

From Racing Insights, here’s what’s contributed to Bowman’s large points gain, anchored by his streak of three consecutive runner-up finishes.

 

Can Bowman and the rest of Hendrick continue to build on their momentum this weekend in Daytona?

They have recent history on their side given Johnson’s win the Busch Clash in February and the team’s performance at Talladega in April. That’s where Elliott and Bowman finished 1-2 for Hendrick’s first win of the year and when Bowman began his surge. Meanwhile, Byron placed 21st as the last driver on the lead lap. Johnson finished 33rd after he hit the wall on Lap 25 upon cutting a tire.

“Going to Daytona this weekend, we have a little bit of a monkey off our back,” Bowman said in a media release. “I was one who definitely kept track of the point standings and now we can go out and focus on stage points and race wins. Being locked into the playoffs is an amazing feeling. Our goal is to get to Miami and be in the running for a championship.
“This team brought an amazing car to Talladega earlier this year and I know that these guys were back in the shop this weekend putting together a great car for this weekend. The superspeedway program at Hendrick Motorsports has always been good and the teams all work together pretty well on track. I think we have a shot at the win this weekend too, which is a great feeling.”

While Hendrick Motorsports had only one win in the last 10 Daytona points races with a restrictor plate (Dale Earnhardt Jr., July 2015), it has held the crown for more than two years when it came to pure qualifying speed.

In the first Daytona race with the tapered spacer packages, Hendrick will try to extend its record streak of five consecutive Daytona poles.