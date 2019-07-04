Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Martin Truex Jr. leads Toyota fleet in final Cup practice at Daytona

By Nate RyanJul 4, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Martin Truex Jr. turned the fastest lap as Toyotas took the top four spots in the final Cup practice Thursday afternoon at Daytona International Speedway.

Truex’s No. 19 Camry made a lap at 205.936 mph, ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin (205.738 mph) and Erik Jones (205.724 mph). The No. 95 of Matt DiBenedetto was fourth fastest at 205.381.

Matt Tifft (205.292) rounded out the top five, followed by Parker Kilgerman, Clint Bowyer, Bubba Wallace, Daniel Hemric and Ty Dillon.

In an incident late in the session, Brad Keselowski bumped William Byron,  who was able to recover without losing control of his No. 24 Chevrolet but sustained enough damage for a backup car.

Kyle Busch was fastest in the opening session for Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Click here for speeds from the final Cup practice.

Brad Keselowski sends message to William Byron with contact: ‘I’m not lifting’

By Dustin LongJul 4, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Brad Keselowski, who was upset with William Byron’s blocking in last July’s race at Daytona International Speedway, hit Byron and damaged the rear of Byron’s car during practice Thursday.

Byron’s team stated that it will go to a backup, forcing Byron to start at the rear of the field for Saturday night’s race on NBC.

Keselowski said he was delivering a message.

Damage to William Byron‘s car after contact from Brad Keselowski. Byron will go to a backup car. Photo: Dustin Long

“He put me in a position to lift and I keep telling these guys I’m not lifting,” Keselowski told NBC Sports. “Hate it for his team and they’ve got to work on their car and so do ours. Just trying to send a message. I’m not lifting. I’m tired of getting wrecked at the plate tracks. I’ve been wrecked out of four out of these last five races quite honestly because I’ve let people put moves like that on me. They’re all watching. They know.”

Byron knew what Keselowski was doing but had a message himself.

“I was in the lead last year and he was second and I guess he felt like I threw a block,” Byron said. “I thought I was clear there, which obviously I was, and he just decided to kind of get me in the left rear and then really kind of gave us the damage on the right rear. It’s practice, I get it, but I don’t think that was really necessary to turn us,” Byron told NBC Sports.

“I guess it was kind of a message sent, but I still saved it. At least I didn’t put it into the fence. No harm, no foul to us.

“It’s not like I changed four lanes on the backstretch. I was really kind of in the same lane. I just didn’t completely cover the bottom. He decided there was enough room, I guess. I didn’t expect that from practice.”

Keselowski was vocal after last year’s July Daytona race, upset with a move Byron made just before Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hit Keselowski and triggered a 25-car crash.

“You got a list of drivers that are making moves that are unqualified to make, and it causes big wrecks,” Keselowski said last year. “That was one of those. It was my fault because I lifted. I should have wrecked him and sent a message to the whole field.”

Kyle Busch leads opening Cup practice at Daytona

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 4, 2019, 2:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Kyle Busch was the fastest in Thursday’s opening Cup practice at Daytona International Speedway with a lap of 200.753 mph.

Busch was followed by Chevrolet drivers Ty Dillon (200.682 mph), Chris Buescher (200.637), Jimmie Johnson (200.351) and Austin Dillon (200.347).

Chevrolet drivers took 10 of the top 12 spots. Chevrolet drivers practiced in a group, showing the same togetherness they displayed at Talladega that led to Chase Elliott winning that race.

Click here for practice results

Joey Logano ran the most laps in the session at 28. He was 15th on the speed chart with a top lap of 199.911 mph. Thirteen cars topped 200 mph in practice.

Busch also had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 198.785 mph. He was followed by Brad Keselowski (198.638 mph) and Logano (198.620).

The session ended about 15 minutes early because of lightning within 8 miles of the track.

Final Cup practice is scheduled from 4:05-4:55 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Qualifying will take place at 5:05 p.m. ET Friday.

 

Xfinity practice report at Daytona: A.J. Allmendinger fastest in return

By Nate RyanJul 4, 2019, 2:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A.J. Allmendinger turned the fastest lap at 194.902 mph in the Xfinity Series opening practice Thursday at Daytona International Speedway.

Chris Cockrum was second, followed by Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson and Tyler Reddick.

Justin Allgaier, Chase Briscoe, Michael Annett, John Hunter Nemechek and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top 10.

A second practice session was canceled because of lightning in the area.

Allmendinger, who joined NBC Sports Group as an auto racing analyst this year, will be making his first start this season with Kaulig Racing. His most recent NASCAR start was in the Monster Energy Cup Series last Nov. 18 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Friday night’s race at Daytona will mark Allmendinger’s first Xfinity start since Aug. 4, 2018 at Watkins Glen International and his first Xfinity oval race since Nov. 8, 2008 at Phoenix International Raceway.

Click here for speeds from the  Xfinity practice session at Daytona.

Denny Hamlin’s team to present video evidence in uncontrolled tire penalty

By Nate RyanJul 4, 2019, 1:55 PM EDT
1 Comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Denny Hamlin believes NASCAR should change its uncontrolled tire rule, and his team will present video evidence to make its case.

Hamlin, who finished 15th at Chicagoland Speedway after an uncontrolled tired penalty, said Thursday that Joe Gibbs Racing officials will meet Thursday afternoon with NASCAR Cup director Jay Fabian and vice president of competition Scott Miller at Daytona International Speedway.

“The team officials have showed me in emails what they have prepared of multiple pit stops just from last week that are identical or more egregious than ours, and nothing gets called,” said Hamlin, who also had argued the point earlier this week on Twitter. “Is it just because they happen to be looking at you, you get judged? It’s hard for me to believe that inside the system, it flags you when a tire isn’t moving.

“It seems like wherever their eyeballs are on that particular stop is who gets especially looked at, but we have multiple video evidence of other pit stops from other race teams that are identical. You can not draw a difference between them and no penalty. That’s my complaint. It is a judgment call. It’s not black and white. There is no line. It’s not a line that gets crossed, it’s ‘Uh, yeah, it looks a little more than arm’s length.’ ”

Four years ago, NASCAR began monitoring pit penalties with the Pit Road Officiating trailer, which relies on several high-definition cameras to determine calls such as driving through too many pit boxes, too many men over the wall and uncontrolled tires. Replays of potential penalties are sent to NASCAR executives in the scoring tower to be reviewed.

There have more uncontrolled tire penalties since pit crews were reduced from six members to five last year.

According to the NASCAR rulebook, a tire is considered “controlled” when a crew member remains within arm’s reach and is moving in the same direction as the tire when removed from the outside half of the pit box. The tire also much not roll into an adjacent competitor’s pit box (per this illustration).

Hamlin wants NASCAR to change the rule immediately because the penalty is too harsh and too confusing for casual fans.

“These are people that aren’t Denny fans, they’re like, ‘I just don’t get it,’” Hamlin said. “If they don’t get it at home, it’s probably not a rule that needs to be in place in the Cup Series, because you can’t explain it to them.

“It’s hard to explain when a tire is just sitting there that it’s uncontrolled. It’s not moving. It is controlled. … What is an arm’s length? They do have some sort of technology that says, ‘OK, this distance from tire changer to tire is more than an arm’s length, and they can pull a measuring out.’”

Hamlin was unable to recover from the penalty despite having 162 laps remaining.

“We had earned our spot up front, and it’s, ‘You’ve got to go to the back,’” said Hamlin, whose No. 11 Toyota led five laps. “In today’s racing, it’s harder than ever to be able to come back. It’s virtually impossible to be able to come back now no matter how fast your car is because everyone’s running wide open throttle. So it changes the race and where you’re going to finish.

“It’s up to us to play by rules that are given to us. Let’s be clear about that. We think we’re doing that. Sometimes, that judgment call doesn’t go your way. It’s been multiple times this year that we don’t know what we could do differently. We’re going to need that explanation to make sure we don’t do it again.”