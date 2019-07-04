Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kyle Busch leads opening Cup practice at Daytona

By Dustin LongJul 4, 2019, 2:58 PM EDT
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Kyle Busch was the fastest in Thursday’s opening Cup practice at Daytona International Speedway with a lap of 200.753 mph.

Busch was followed by Chevrolet drivers Ty Dillon (200.682 mph), Chris Buescher (200.637), Jimmie Johnson (200.351) and Austin Dillon (200.347).

Chevrolet drivers took 10 of the top 12 spots. Chevrolet drivers practiced in a group, showing the same togetherness they displayed at Talladega that led to Chase Elliott winning that race.

Click here for practice results

Joey Logano ran the most laps in the session at 28. He was 15th on the speed chart with a top lap of 199.911 mph. Thirteen cars topped 200 mph in practice.

Busch also had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 198.785 mph. He was followed by Brad Keselowski (198.638 mph) and Logano (198.620).

The session ended about 15 minutes early because of lightning within 8 miles of the track.

Final Cup practice is scheduled from 4:05-4:55 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Qualifying will take place at 5:05 p.m. ET Friday.

 

Xfinity practice report at Daytona: A.J. Allmendinger fastest in return

By Nate RyanJul 4, 2019, 2:16 PM EDT
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A.J. Allmendinger turned the fastest lap at 194.902 mph in the Xfinity Series opening practice Thursday at Daytona International Speedway.

Chris Cockrum was second, followed by Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson and Tyler Reddick.

Justin Allgaier, Chase Briscoe, Michael Annett, John Hunter Nemechek and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top 10.

Allmendinger, who joined NBC Sports Group as an auto racing analyst this year, will be making his first start this season with Kaulig Racing. His most recent NASCAR start was in the Monster Energy Cup Series last Nov. 18 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Friday night’s race at Daytona will mark Allmendinger’s first Xfinity start since Aug. 4, 2018 at Watkins Glen International and his first Xfinity oval race since Nov. 8, 2008 at Phoenix International Raceway.

Click here for speeds from the first Xfinity practice session at Daytona.

Denny Hamlin’s team to present video evidence in uncontrolled tire penalty

By Nate RyanJul 4, 2019, 1:55 PM EDT
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Denny Hamlin believes NASCAR should change its uncontrolled tire rule, and his team will present video evidence to make its case.

Hamlin, who finished 15th at Chicagoland Speedway after an uncontrolled tired penalty, said Thursday that Joe Gibbs Racing officials will meet Thursday afternoon with NASCAR Cup director Jay Fabian and vice president of competition Scott Miller at Daytona International Speedway.

“The team officials have showed me in emails what they have prepared of multiple pit stops just from last week that are identical or more egregious than ours, and nothing gets called,” said Hamlin, who also had argued the point earlier this week on Twitter. “Is it just because they happen to be looking at you, you get judged? It’s hard for me to believe that inside the system, it flags you when a tire isn’t moving.

“It seems like wherever their eyeballs are on that particular stop is who gets especially looked at, but we have multiple video evidence of other pit stops from other race teams that are identical. You can not draw a difference between them and no penalty. That’s my complaint. It is a judgment call. It’s not black and white. There is no line. It’s not a line that gets crossed, it’s ‘Uh, yeah, it looks a little more than arm’s length.’ ”

Four years ago, NASCAR began monitoring pit penalties with the Pit Road Officiating trailer, which relies on several high-definition cameras to determine calls such as driving through too many pit boxes, too many men over the wall and uncontrolled tires. Replays of potential penalties are sent to NASCAR executives in the scoring tower to be reviewed.

There have more uncontrolled tire penalties since pit crews were reduced from six members to five last year.

According to the NASCAR rulebook, a tire is considered “controlled” when a crew member remains within arm’s reach and is moving in the same direction as the tire when removed from the outside half of the pit box. The tire also much not roll into an adjacent competitor’s pit box (per this illustration).

Hamlin wants NASCAR to change the rule immediately because the penalty is too harsh and too confusing for casual fans.

“These are people that aren’t Denny fans, they’re like, ‘I just don’t get it,’” Hamlin said. “If they don’t get it at home, it’s probably not a rule that needs to be in place in the Cup Series, because you can’t explain it to them.

“It’s hard to explain when a tire is just sitting there that it’s uncontrolled. It’s not moving. It is controlled. … What is an arm’s length? They do have some sort of technology that says, ‘OK, this distance from tire changer to tire is more than an arm’s length, and they can pull a measuring out.’”

Hamlin was unable to recover from the penalty despite having 162 laps remaining.

“We had earned our spot up front, and it’s, ‘You’ve got to go to the back,’” said Hamlin, whose No. 11 Toyota led five laps. “In today’s racing, it’s harder than ever to be able to come back. It’s virtually impossible to be able to come back now no matter how fast your car is because everyone’s running wide open throttle. So it changes the race and where you’re going to finish.

“It’s up to us to play by rules that are given to us. Let’s be clear about that. We think we’re doing that. Sometimes, that judgment call doesn’t go your way. It’s been multiple times this year that we don’t know what we could do differently. We’re going to need that explanation to make sure we don’t do it again.”

Weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity at Daytona

By Daniel McFadinJul 4, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series make their first return trip to a track this year for a points race when it heads back to Daytona International Speedway this weekend.

The Cup and Xfinity Series will be in action, with Cup teams competing in the Coke Zero 400 Saturday night on NBC.

For Friday’s Xfinity race, wunderground.com forecasts a high of 85 degrees and a 6% chance of rain at the race’s start time.

The forecast for the Cup race is for a high of 82 degrees and a 34% chance of rain at the start time.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, July 4

11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

Friday, July 5

12:30 – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

1 p.m. – Xfinity garage opens

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver – crew chief meeting

3:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN)

5:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Circle K Firecracker 250; 100 laps/250 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, July 6

3 p.m. – Cup garage opens

5:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

6:50 – Driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Coke Zero Sugar 400; 160 laps/400 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Quick friendship makes Ryan Preece, Chris Buescher better teammates

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 4, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Since Ryan Preece joined Chris Buescher at JTG Daugherty Racing for the 2019 season, their relationship has become one of more than just teammates.

Did we just become best friends?” Buescher laughed during a recent interview at Chicagoland Speedway.

To which Preece quickly replied with a smile of his own: “We did.” That left Buescher to put a spin on their friendship: “So which one are you, Will Farrell or John C. Reilly?”

They’re not Ricky Bobby nor Cal Naughton Jr. of “Talladega Nights” fame, but their fast friendship underscores the fact they’re more than just NASCAR teammates.

Rather, they’ve become bro’s both on and off the race track, as they strive to not only make each other better as drivers, but also build JTG Daugherty Racing into a stronger and more consistent NASCAR Cup organization.

And like brothers, there is a considerable amount of good-natured back-and-forth between Preece and Buescher.

We have very similar personalities,” Preece told NBC Sports. “We’re both a little goofy, we love racing and we love anything with a motor and wheels. It makes it easy when you get along with a teammate and have similar interests.

And when you talk about racing and race cars, your feels are pretty similar to where you can diagnose kind of the same issues you’re having and hopefully communicate those things with others and make the cars better. At the end of the day, that’s how you get better.”

Buescher concurs.

It’s been really good,” he said of their relationship. “This season, Ryan coming board, it’s been pretty seamless. It’s been cool to be able to have similar personalities, definitely similar interests and the same career. All those things add in where it makes it either work together and try to figure out how to make things faster.

It’s always nice to have background from different places to pull, like Ryan coming from short-track racing and modifieds, whereas I’ve been in stock cars and big cars my whole career. They’re little things that help you bring in more information and things that you know have worked on along the way and that’s what has helped us get dialed in over the course of this season.”

At 28, Preece has become an older brother of sorts to the 26-year-old Buescher. But it’s the latter who has become a teacher. Buescher, a Texas native, is in his fourth full season in Cup, while Connecticut native Preece is a rookie in NASCAR’s biggest circuit.

He’s kicking my butt right now, so he’s pushing me to be better,” Preece said of Buescher. “Usually, I’m kind of the person that’s pushed people to be better, and right now Chris is pushing me to be better.

I’ve been getting a little bit more familiar with it. It’s more than just throttle and brake. What’s this feel that he has and try to find it. We’re narrowing down on it. Once we get there, it’ll be easier. Even though he’s younger than me, he’s pretty much my teacher and I’m okay with that. That’s fine.”

Added Buescher, “I think we learn from each other. We try and tune in on some of those little things. Because at the end of the day, it’s those little things that you build on to find that little bit of speed. It’s not as easy as one thing is going to find you a half-second on a weekend, it’s more like three or four things that will maybe get you a tenth of a second.”

The duo moves on to Daytona International Speedway for Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400.

It’s one of those that’s a wild card of sorts,” Buescher said of Daytona. “There are a handful of drivers that have definitely adopted very well to it and typically can get real good finishes out of. For me, there’s a good amount of luck that goes into it as well, not getting caught in someone else’s mistake. That frustrates me from time to time, especially when you end up in one of those accidents.”

Buescher has enjoyed a decent start to the season, including three top-10 finishes (sixth at Charlotte, ninth at Atlanta and 10th at Kansas). He sits 22nd in the season standings, 82 points out of the final playoff spot.

Preece is 26th in the standings, with one top-five (third at Talladega) and one other top-10 finish (eighth at Daytona).

Buescher wrecked at NASCAR’s two biggest super speedways this season: 37th at Daytona and 30th at Talladega.

For us, it’s so hard to give up any valuable points week in and week out,” Buescher said. “You look at the beginning of the season and have a certain amount of mulligans that you feel you may have to be able to still be where you want to be in terms of points and good runs, but we’ve used up two already on super speedways this season and that hurts.

I try to have a positive attitude going into them and see them as an opportunity – and they are – but at the same time, they’re not my favorite races. We’ll put on a show one way or other. It may not be my favorite, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to sit back and ignore the race, so we’re going to put all the effort we can into it.”

