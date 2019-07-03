Ryan Blaney to race Michael Waltrip tribute in Southern 500

If you can’t catch either of today’s shows on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Slowly and surely Hendrick Motorsports is turning things around.
The evidence of that is not just in its two Cup wins this year with Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman, though those are significant.
In 2018, Hendrick won three times, all with Elliott. But the first victory – Elliott’s first Cup win – didn’t come until race No. 22 at Watkins Glen International Speedway.
But the improvements for Hendrick through 17 races this season are not just with the No. 9 and No. 88 teams.
All four of Hendrick’s cars have put together a better resume heading to Daytona than they did at this point last year.
Here are some numbers courtesy of Racing Insights.
Through 17 races, Elliott has six top fives, seven top 10s and two poles while leading 406 laps. Last year, Elliott had 11 top fives, 21 top 10s, one pole and led 325 laps all season.
William Byron has made significant improvement from his rookie year.
Byron has five top-10 finishes, 180 laps led and three poles this year. Byron’s entire rookie campaign saw four top 10s, 61 laps led and no poles. At Sonoma Raceway last month, Byron led every lap in the first stage to earn his first career stage win.
Byron heads to Daytona trying for some redemption. After he earned the pole for the Daytona 500, he crashed nine laps from the finish.
“The thing with Daytona though is you can’t really prepare for it; it’s about making sure you’re still there in the end,” Byron said in a media release. “The hope is to collect as many points as possible in the first two stages to help balance out what may happen in the end, but even then, it’s easy to lose a ton as well. Hopefully though we can get the result that I think our team deserves. I honestly feel like we should be contending for the win at the end.”
Jimmie Johnson, still mired in the longest winless streak of his career at 76 races, is marginally ahead of his 2018 pace.
The No. 48 team has a pole, two top fives and 78 laps led in 2019. Johnson had no poles, only two top fives and 40 laps led in all of 2018
Bowman’s four top fives in 2019, including his win, come after having he earned the first three top fives of his career last season.
Bowman’s top 10 total (six) is tied for his total at this point last year.
In the last eight races, Bowman has led the Cup Series in most points earned with 323. That’s 20 points more than Elliott in second. Byron has earned the eighth most points with 257.
From Racing Insights, here’s what’s contributed to Bowman’s large points gain, anchored by his streak of three consecutive runner-up finishes.
Can Bowman and the rest of Hendrick continue to build on their momentum this weekend in Daytona?
They have recent history on their side given Johnson’s win the Busch Clash in February and the team’s performance at Talladega in April. That’s where Elliott and Bowman finished 1-2 for Hendrick’s first win of the year and when Bowman began his surge. Meanwhile, Byron placed 21st as the last driver on the lead lap. Johnson finished 33rd after he hit the wall on Lap 25 upon cutting a tire.
“Going to Daytona this weekend, we have a little bit of a monkey off our back,” Bowman said in a media release. “I was one who definitely kept track of the point standings and now we can go out and focus on stage points and race wins. Being locked into the playoffs is an amazing feeling. Our goal is to get to Miami and be in the running for a championship.
“This team brought an amazing car to Talladega earlier this year and I know that these guys were back in the shop this weekend putting together a great car for this weekend. The superspeedway program at Hendrick Motorsports has always been good and the teams all work together pretty well on track. I think we have a shot at the win this weekend too, which is a great feeling.”
While Hendrick Motorsports had only one win in the last 10 Daytona points races with a restrictor plate (Dale Earnhardt Jr., July 2015), it has held the crown for more than two years when it came to pure qualifying speed.
In the first Daytona race with the tapered spacer packages, Hendrick will try to extend its record streak of five consecutive Daytona poles.
Even though it was the scene of the worst wreck of his career, that has not dulled Kyle Busch’s love affair with Daytona International Speedway.
Busch missed nearly the first third of the Cup season after suffering a broken right leg and broken left foot on Feb. 21, 2015 while competing in the Xfinity Series season-opening race there.
Even so, the 2.5-mile superspeedway remains one of Busch’s favorite tracks. He’s coming off his best career Daytona 500 finish (second), and also has one win (2008) three other runner-up finishes (2006, 2007 and 2016) and a fifth-place showing in 15 starts in the annual summer Coke Zero Sugar 400 there.
“You’ve got to be good, but there’s still a lot of luck involved,” Busch said in a media release. “You’ve got to be out front. When your cars are fast, you need to do a good job, you know how to lead it, get yourself through traffic, you’ll be out front a lot of the time.
“(Brad Keselowski) is very hard to pass, he’s very fast. When those guys are out front, they seem to be able to control the race. Last year – I think it was a Duel, maybe the Clash at Daytona – Denny (Hamlin) … was leading, trying to hold Brad off, and they ended up crashing. So hard to hold those fast cars back, if you will. They do a good job of being able to predict the lines and how they build the inertia and everything behind them.”
While the Daytona 500 is typically run during the day and under much cooler conditions in February, summer’s shorter Coke Zero Sugar 400 under the lights is in some ways even more difficult to win.
“For us, you still want to win everywhere you go, every single week,” Busch said. “To win at Daytona is always cool. It’s definitely special. It’s the birthplace of NASCAR – the superspeedway aspect of it. I definitely love going there.
“It’s hot, it’s slick and you can make the most out of yourself as a driver and what you’ve got in the car. We won there in 2008 and I’m hoping we can get a win with our Interstate Batteries Camry this weekend. We came so close to my first Daytona 500 win in February, so I would really like to finish the deal this weekend and get to victory lane – that’s always the goal.”
Busch has made 28 starts at Daytona in a Cup car, with the majority of his success coming in the 400. For whatever reason, the summer race always seems to bring out a better side of him – although it can be a bit toasty at times.
“It’s going to be a hot one,” Busch predicted (wunderground.com is calling for a high of 88 degrees and a 50% chance Saturday afternoon, just a few hours before the green flag drops for Saturday night’s race. “Right now, it’s all about getting your fluids back in you throughout the entire week.
“You’re not going to get them all back in one or two nights. It’s going to take the entirety of a week. You’ll start over again after that race. It’s Daytona. A lot of different planning goes into that.”
Saturday night’s race marks the first time that Cup drivers will pilot cars without restrictor plates since 1988. Plates have been replaced by tapered spacers. But Busch is convinced the racing will still be similar to plate competition – and with the usual suspects who seem to do well there, as well as the almost obligatory “big one” (or more than one in the same race).
“I don’t ever really think about when something is going to happen,” Busch said. “That’s a spur of the moment thing, it just does happen. As far as being able to make your way, make your maneuvers and things like that, Brad and Denny are probably two of the best at being able to do that.
“I try to watch a little bit what they do and how they do it. I’m just not very good at emulating that. They have a really good sense of what’s going on behind them, how they can make the lines kind of build up that inertia, that pressure, it kind of shoots them forward. The only thing I see behind me is a car. I can’t really see what’s going on three, four deep. Any time I try to back it up and stall it in order to get that inertia or get that run going, somebody just pulls out and wants to pass me.”
While he doesn’t dwell on what happened to him in 2015 at Daytona, he hasn’t forgotten about it and appreciates the changes Daytona and other tracks have made to make things safer for drivers.
“I think, of course, the things Daytona has done with the SAFER Barrier along the whole outside and inside of the racetrack,” he said. “There are too many different areas on these racing surfaces where we can get out of control and crash into things.
“We’ve seen that over the years – I think most notably maybe Mark Martin at Michigan several years ago, getting caught on that inside pit wall. We tend to find about anywhere to hit, so it’s just a matter of trying to protect ourselves, as well as the race fans and our crew members, as best as possible.”