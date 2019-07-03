Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Christopher Bell wins sprint car race in Pennsylvania

By Dustin LongJul 3, 2019, 10:17 AM EDT
Christopher Bell won the Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek race Tuesday night at Grandview Speedway, pocketing the $10,000 top prize for the 410 Sprint Car main event.

James McFadden, driving for Kasey Kahne Racing, finished second. Lance Dewease placed third. Kyle Larson was seventh. Rico Abreu placed eighth.

Full results on the night’s racing.

Speedweek continues with racing at Port Royal Speedway on Wednesday.

New No. 1 emerges in NBC Sports Power Rankings

By NBC Sports StaffJul 3, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
For the second consecutive week, the NBC Sports Power Rankings saw significant upheaval.

Joey Logano moves to No. 1 after he was fourth last week. He replaces Martin Truex Jr., who had been unanimously selected No. 1 last week. Truex falls to second.

Kyle Busch – who has dominated the standings much of the season – dropped to fourth. On the flip side, Chicagoland winner Alex Bowman made the biggest jump, vaulting into the No. 3 spot after being unranked after Sonoma.

Here’s how the NBC Sports NASCAR writers voted this week:

1. Joey Logano (37 points): The points lead is no mirage: He has been the most consistently excellent performer. Has finished seventh or better in eight of the last 10 races, including his Michigan win and a third at Chicago. Last week: 4th.

2. Martin Truex Jr. (32 points): Workmanlike day led to a ninth-place finish. Team struggled all weekend and still got a top 10. Last week: 1st.

3. Alex Bowman (29 points): Didn’t back down against Kyle Larson and dropped the hammer to his first win in convincing fashion. Now he needs another win to show he’s a real title contender. Last week: Unranked.

4. Kyle Busch (19 points): Suffered second-worst finish (22nd) of season. Still, has had an outstanding year with four wins and 15 top 10s. Last week: 2nd.

5. Ryan Blaney (18 points): Quietly putting together a nice run. His sixth-place finish was his third consecutive top 10, tying him with Martin Truex Jr. for the longest active streak. Last week: 6th.

(tie) 6. Brad Keselowski (14 points): Even when he doesn’t have the best car, he’s able to have a decent finish. Fifth place at Chicagoland marks his fourth top 10 in the last six races. Last week: Not ranked.

(tie) 6. Kyle Larson (14 points): Would be good for him – and fans – if he could run worn-out tracks more often. So who wins first this year, Larson, Harvick or Johnson? Last week: Not ranked.

8. Denny Hamlin (13 points): We agree, Denny: An unnecessary rule ruined the strongest Toyota’s race Sunday. Last week: 3rd.

(tie) 9. Kevin Harvick (9 points): Eventually the floodgates will open if he keeps leading this many laps. Last week: 5th.

(tie) 9. Jimmie Johnson (9 points): Earned a fourth-place finish for his best result of the year. Now, can he build upon that with an even better showing Saturday night at Daytona? Could that 75-race winless streak soon be history? Last week: Not ranked.

Others receiving votes: Cole Custer (8 points), William Byron (7 points), Erik Jones (6 points), Chase Elliott (4 points), Austin Dillon (1 point).

NASCAR increases stage lengths for Daytona Cup race

By Dustin LongJul 2, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT
NASCAR has lengthened the first two stages for Saturday’s Cup race at Daytona International Speedway by 10 laps each.

The change was updated in the Cup Rule Book.

Stage 1 will now end on Lap 50. Stage 2 will now end on Lap 100.

The race is 160 laps.

Last year, stage 1 ended at Lap 40 and stage 2 ended at Lap 80.

The change is being made to ensure that the stage results are not determined by fuel mileage.

NASCAR also announced Tuesday that the organizational tests at Kansas and Miami have been canceled.

Penalty report from Chicagoland Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 2, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT
NASCAR on Tuesday fined Chris Gabehart, crew chief for Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, $10,000 for an unsecured lug nut at the end of Sunday’s Camping World 400 NASCAR Cup race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Also, Mike Shiplett, crew chief for Cole Custer‘s No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, was fined $5,000 for an unsecured lug nut at the end of Saturday’s Camping World 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.

There were no other penalties issued.

Alex Bowman’s victory takes Arizona off list of states without Cup winner

By Daniel McFadinJul 2, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT
When Alex Bowman is introduced before November’s Cup race at ISM Raceway outside Phoenix, it should be reinforced with some bragging rights.

“Now introducing, the first Arizona native to win a NASCAR Cup Series race: Alex Bowman!”

Yes, Bowman, a native of Tucson, Arizona, won Sunday’s race at Chicagoland Speedway and became the first native driver of the “Grand Canyon State” to win a Cup Series race.

The 26-year-old did what Phoenix natives Michael McDowell and J.J. Yeley weren’t able to before him.

It comes three years after Bowman nearly did so on his own turf. As a substitute driver for the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr., Bowman claimed the pole for the 2016 playoff race at ISM Raceway. He then led 194 laps before an incident on a late restart relegated him to a sixth-place finish.

Bowman’s achievement on Sunday makes Arizona the 34th state to produce a Cup Series winner since its inaugural race in 1949.

Which states have produced the most winners in the last 70 years?

Here are the top five according to Racing Insights:

State                    Number of Winning Drivers
North Carolina     28
California             25
Georgia                11
New York             11
Virginia                11

Now with 34 states having produced winners at NASCAR’s premier level, that leaves 16 that haven’t been that fortunate.

Here are those states:

Alaska
Delaware
Hawaii
Idaho
Louisiana (the only state in the Southeast to not produce a winner)
Minnesota
North Dakota
New Hampshire
New Mexico
Oklahoma
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Utah
Vermont
West Virginia
Wyoming