Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR increases stage lengths for Daytona Cup race

By Dustin LongJul 2, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR has lengthened the first two stages for Saturday’s Cup race at Daytona International Speedway by 10 laps each.

The change was updated in the Cup Rule Book.

Stage 1 will now end on Lap 50. Stage 2 will now end on Lap 100.

The race is 160 laps.

Last year, stage 1 ended at Lap 40 and stage 2 ended at Lap 80.

The change is being made to ensure that the stage results are not determined by fuel mileage.

NASCAR also announced Tuesday that the organizational tests at Kansas and Miami have been canceled.

Penalty report from Chicagoland Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 2, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR on Tuesday fined Chris Gabehart, crew chief for Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, $10,000 for an unsecured lug nut at the end of Sunday’s Camping World 400 NASCAR Cup race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Also, Mike Shiplett, crew chief for Cole Custer‘s No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, was fined $5,000 for an unsecured lug nut at the end of Saturday’s Camping World 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.

There were no other penalties issued.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Alex Bowman’s victory takes Arizona off list of states without Cup winner

By Daniel McFadinJul 2, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When Alex Bowman is introduced before November’s Cup race at ISM Raceway outside Phoenix, it should be reinforced with some bragging rights.

“Now introducing, the first Arizona native to win a NASCAR Cup Series race: Alex Bowman!”

Yes, Bowman, a native of Tuscon, Arizona, won Sunday’s race at Chicagoland Speedway and became the first native driver of the “Grand Canyon State” to win a Cup Series race.

The 26-year-old did what Phoenix natives Michael McDowell and J.J. Yeley weren’t able to before him.

It comes three years after Bowman nearly did so on his own turf. As a substitute driver for the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr., Bowman claimed the pole for the 2016 playoff race at ISM Raceway. He then led 194 laps before an incident on a late restart relegated him to a sixth-place finish.

Bowman’s achievement on Sunday makes Arizona the 34th state to produce a Cup Series winner since its inaugural race in 1949.

Which states have produced the most winners in the last 70 years?

Here are the top five according to Racing Insights:

State                    Number of Winning Drivers
North Carolina     28
California             25
Georgia                11
New York             11
Virginia                11

Now with 34 states having produced winners at NASCAR’s premier level, that leaves 16 that haven’t been that fortunate.

Here are those states:

Alaska
Delaware
Hawaii
Idaho
Louisiana (the only state in the Southeast to not produce a winner)
Minnesota
North Dakota
New Hampshire
New Mexico
Oklahoma
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Utah
Vermont
West Virginia
Wyoming

Goodyear tire info for Daytona

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 2, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Cup and Xfinity Series go back this weekend to where it all began for NASCAR: Daytona International Speedway.

Here’s the Goodyear Tire info for this weekend’s racing action at the World Center of Racing:

Teams in the two series will run different tire set-ups, with Cup cars riding on rubber with two new tire codes compared to what was run earlier this year at the Daytona 500. Both the left- and right-side tires “feature construction updates to align this set-up with what is run at intermediate tracks,” Goodyear said in a press release.

The tire set-up stems from a Goodyear test at Daytona right after the 500 on February 18-19. Teams that participated in that test were Richard Childress Racing (Daniel Hemric), Chip Ganassi Racing (Kyle Larson) and Hendrick Motorsports (Alex Bowman).

"The goal was to incorporate the basic elements of the 2019 rules package into the aerodynamic configuration for the superspeedways of Daytona and Talladega, so they are no longer unique in that perspective,” Goodyear director of racing Greg Stucker said in a media release. “With that alignment established early in the test, we took the same approach to the tires.

"The result was a tire combination with the same constructions we run at the intermediate tracks, married with the tread compounds run at Daytona in February. Having such a great working relationship with NASCAR allows us to get a lot accomplished together at our tests that ultimately has a positive impact on what we all bring to the track and the quality of racing we put on for our fans.”

GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 18 – Coke Zero Sugar 400

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials

Set limits: Cup: 2 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying, 7 sets for the race (6 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying or practice)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-4888; Right-side – D-4890

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,232 mm (87.87 in.); Right-side -- 2,250 mm (88.52 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 29 psi; Left Rear -- 29 psi; Right Front -- 50 psi; Right Rear -- 48 psi

Notes: As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Daytona. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

 

NASCAR Xfinity Series -- Race No. 16 – Circle K Firecracker 250

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Superspeedway Radials

Set limits: Xfinity: 4 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-4738; Right-side – D-4740

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,237 mm (88.07 in.); Right-side -- 2,247 mm (88.46 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 29 psi; Left Rear -- 29 psi; Right Front -- 50 psi; Right Rear -- 48 psi

Notes -- Xfinity cars return to Daytona on same tire set-up as February race: Teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series will run a different tire set-up than those in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona this week. This is the same combination of left- and right-side tires that Xfinity teams have run at the Speedway since last July. As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Daytona. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Hailie Deegan on Dale Jr. Download: ‘I’m a racer, not a model’

Dale Jr. Download/Dirty Mo Media
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 2, 2019, 12:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Hailie Deegan is fast on her way to becoming a household name in NASCAR racing. The K&N Series star has won two races this season (plus one in her rookie campaign last year) and her name and talent continue to draw attention in the sport.

The Southern California native appeared on this week’s Dale Jr. Download with Dale Earnhardt Jr. – the show airs today at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN – and showed maturity above her 17 years of age, both as a race car driver and observer of the sport.

One of the biggest surprises during the podcast was when Deegan was asked by Dale Jr. who are some of the drivers she tries to pattern her own racing style.

“Watching a lot of old footage, it’s been your dad,” Deegan told Dale Jr. about his father, Dale Earnhardt. “A lot of it, just watching those old races, I love the aggressive drivers. I like Kyle Busch, I love his driving style. He might not have the most positivity off the track, but I do like his driving style.

“You see him at some of the tracks and just his lines he runs are just crazy, the mad momentum he’s able to build at some of these tracks. Watching him in the Trucks Series just blows my mind. When you think of the heavy hitters like Johnny Sauter, Matt Crafton, the guys that have been there for a long time, you think they’re the best, you can’t get any better than that, and he goes out there and just whoops them all and you’re like how did he do that? How did he come from all the way in the back to where he’s leading by five seconds?

“It’s just stuff that doesn’t happen, he can do. He’s one guy I look up to where I want to have his driving style.”

The teen driver has not only built her reputation and platform on the race track, but also off-track as well, particularly with a very savvy use of social media that has attracted nearly 50,000 followers on Twitter, where she proclaims “Not your typical 17yr old girl.” She also has 425,000 followers on Instagram and more than 100,000 likes on her Facebook page.

“I love social media,” Deegan said. “I think people in NASCAR don’t use it enough and there’s so much you can do with it. There’s this platform where you don’t need announcers telling the story. You can do it yourself. If you want to state your opinion if somebody’s wrong, you can do it on social media.”

Other highlights that Deegan will cover in today’s Dale Jr. Download on NBCSN:

* On how she wants to be recognized as a race car driver, not just a female driver: “I would use the female card more if I wasn’t winning. I just want to win. I want it all to be on the track. … I take every race like my ride is on the line, like it’s my last. I don’t get sponsors when I finish second. My sponsors aren’t happy when I finish second. They’re happy when I win.”

* Deegan also notes that “In the end, I’m a racer, I’m not a model, obviously. I lost about a foot of my height for that. And in the end, I’m not trying to be one. I’m trying to be a real person. Try to be a racer. You don’t see Jimmie Johnson out here modeling, you don’t see Kevin Harvick modeling, so why should I be if I’m trying to be an upcoming racer trying to make it in this world.”

* Deegan hopes to make her NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series debut either this year or next – and already has a 2020 race at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway in her sites: “I really want to race Eldora next year. I don’t want to make the mistake. I feel like I have one shot personally at this and to be a heavy hitter. I want to be the best I possibly can be and not think I should have spent a couple more races or did a couple more tests. I don’t want to have any regrets. When I go, I want to be sure I’m ready. I think Eldora would be a good place to go to next year, for sure.”

For more, tune in to the Dale Jr. Download at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Also check out the full Dale Jr. Download podcast at http://www.dalejr.com/radio/tdjd/

 