Goodyear tire info for Daytona

The Cup and Xfinity Series go back this weekend to where it all began for NASCAR: Daytona International Speedway.
Here’s the Goodyear Tire info for this weekend’s racing action at the World Center of Racing:
Teams in the two series will run different tire set-ups, with Cup cars riding on rubber with two new tire codes compared to what was run earlier this year at the Daytona 500. Both the left- and right-side tires “feature construction updates to align this set-up with what is run at intermediate tracks,” Goodyear said in a press release.
The tire set-up stems from a Goodyear test at Daytona right after the 500 on February 18-19. Teams that participated in that test were Richard Childress Racing (Daniel Hemric), Chip Ganassi Racing (Kyle Larson) and Hendrick Motorsports (Alex Bowman).
"The goal was to incorporate the basic elements of the 2019 rules package into the aerodynamic configuration for the superspeedways of Daytona and Talladega, so they are no longer unique in that perspective,” Goodyear director of racing Greg Stucker said in a media release. “With that alignment established early in the test, we took the same approach to the tires.
"The result was a tire combination with the same constructions we run at the intermediate tracks, married with the tread compounds run at Daytona in February. Having such a great working relationship with NASCAR allows us to get a lot accomplished together at our tests that ultimately has a positive impact on what we all bring to the track and the quality of racing we put on for our fans.”
GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 18 – Coke Zero Sugar 400
Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials
Set limits: Cup: 2 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying, 7 sets for the race (6 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying or practice)
Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-4888; Right-side – D-4890
Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,232 mm (87.87 in.); Right-side -- 2,250 mm (88.52 in.)
Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 29 psi; Left Rear -- 29 psi; Right Front -- 50 psi; Right Rear -- 48 psi
Notes: As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Daytona. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.
NASCAR Xfinity Series -- Race No. 16 – Circle K Firecracker 250
Tire: Goodyear Eagle Superspeedway Radials
Set limits: Xfinity: 4 sets for the event
Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-4738; Right-side – D-4740
Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,237 mm (88.07 in.); Right-side -- 2,247 mm (88.46 in.)
Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 29 psi; Left Rear -- 29 psi; Right Front -- 50 psi; Right Rear -- 48 psi
Notes -- Xfinity cars return to Daytona on same tire set-up as February race: Teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series will run a different tire set-up than those in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona this week. This is the same combination of left- and right-side tires that Xfinity teams have run at the Speedway since last July. As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Daytona. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.