Bump and Run: Who is next to score first win of Cup season?

Who is the next driver to score their first win of the season?

Nate Ryan: Kevin Harvick … and the next win will be the first of at least a few in 2019.

Dustin Long: Ryan Blaney.

Daniel McFadin: Kyle Larson gets it done at Kentucky.

Jerry Bonkowski: Kevin Harvick (but Kyle Larson is a very close candidate to also do so).

What do you predict will happen in the month of July in NASCAR?

Nate Ryan: Joe Gibbs Racing’s 2020 driver lineup will be solidified.

Dustin Long: Something surprising from the garage. Stay tuned.

Daniel McFadin: Martin Truex Jr. gets one last monkey off his back and wins his first superspeedway race at Daytona.

Jerry Bonkowski: I think we’ll see some clarity on the Joe Gibbs Racing situation vis-a-vis Christopher Bell and Erik Jones. I also expect to see at least one more first-time winner in 2019, and at least one winless driver in 2019 finally cashes in. I also expect to hear at least one driver being announced he will not be returning to his present team for 2020.

Chevrolet teams worked together at Talladega and the result was Chase Elliott winning. Will this newfound togetherness lead to a Chevy winning at Daytona this weekend?

Nate Ryan: No; teamwork seems to matter less in the night race at Daytona (and if there’s as much attrition as last year, it probably won’t matter at all).

Dustin Long: It will help them early in the race but attrition and circumstances will make it matter less at the end.

Daniel McFadin: It’ll be a challenge. Ford will probably fight fire with fire and Toyota will put up a fight. But plans only work until they don’t. I don’t think Chevy wins in Daytona.

Jerry Bonkowski: Given how dominating Toyota has been, Chevrolet has to rip a page from Toyota’s notebook to get itself back in the middle of the hunt not only for the manufacturer’s championship, but more importantly, to get several more of its drivers back in victory lane and put pressure on Toyota.

Clint Bowyer has finished 35th or worse in two of the past three races and then this week he was stung by wasps in a barn. What would you suggest for Bowyer so that his bad luck might end?

Nate Ryan: The man known for amateur pyrotechnic skills should host his own personal fireworks show Thursday night above Lake Lloyd, soaking in the goodwill from the infield campers that he will dazzle on the Fourth of July.

Dustin Long: Blow something up. Even if it doesn’t work, you’ve blown something up and got to feel good.

Daniel McFadin: Put a keepsake from his son’s recent championship on the diamond in his car.

Jerry Bonkowski: Call in an exorcist – and fast, before he suffers any more bad luck.