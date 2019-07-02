Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Alex Bowman’s victory takes Arizona off list of states without a Cup winner

By Daniel McFadinJul 2, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT
When Alex Bowman is introduced before November’s Cup race at ISM Raceway outside Phoenix, it should be reinforced with some bragging rights.

“Now introducing, the first Arizona native to win a NASCAR Cup Series race: Alex Bowman!”

Yes, Bowman, a native of Tuscon, Arizona, won Sunday’s race at Chicagoland Speedway and became the first native driver of the “Grand Canyon State” to win a Cup Series race.

The 26-year-old did what Phoenix natives Michael McDowell and J.J. Yeley weren’t able to before him.

It comes three years after Bowman nearly did so on his own turf. As a substitute driver for the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr., Bowman claimed the pole for the 2016 playoff race at ISM Raceway. He then led 194 laps before an incident on a late restart relegated him to a sixth-place finish.

Bowman’s achievement on Sunday makes Arizona the 34th state to produce a Cup Series winner since its inaugural race in 1949.

Which states have produced the most winners in the last 70 years?

Here are the top five according to Racing Insights:

State                    Number of Winning Drivers
North Carolina     28
California             25
Georgia                11
New York             11
Virginia                11

Now with 34 states having produced winners at NASCAR’s premier level, that leaves 16 that haven’t been that fortunate.

Here are those states:

Alaska
Delaware
Hawaii
Idaho
Louisiana (the only state in the Southeast to not produce a winner)
Minnesota
North Dakota
New Hampshire
New Mexico
Oklahoma
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Utah
Vermont
West Virginia
Wyoming

Goodyear tire info for Daytona

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 2, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
The Cup and Xfinity Series go back this weekend to where it all began for NASCAR: Daytona International Speedway.

Here’s the Goodyear Tire info for this weekend’s racing action at the World Center of Racing:

Teams in the two series will run different tire set-ups, with Cup cars riding on rubber with two new tire codes compared to what was run earlier this year at the Daytona 500. Both the left- and right-side tires “feature construction updates to align this set-up with what is run at intermediate tracks,” Goodyear said in a press release.

The tire set-up stems from a Goodyear test at Daytona right after the 500 on February 18-19. Teams that participated in that test were Richard Childress Racing (Daniel Hemric), Chip Ganassi Racing (Kyle Larson) and Hendrick Motorsports (Alex Bowman).

"The goal was to incorporate the basic elements of the 2019 rules package into the aerodynamic configuration for the superspeedways of Daytona and Talladega, so they are no longer unique in that perspective,” Goodyear director of racing Greg Stucker said in a media release. “With that alignment established early in the test, we took the same approach to the tires.

"The result was a tire combination with the same constructions we run at the intermediate tracks, married with the tread compounds run at Daytona in February. Having such a great working relationship with NASCAR allows us to get a lot accomplished together at our tests that ultimately has a positive impact on what we all bring to the track and the quality of racing we put on for our fans.”

GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 18 – Coke Zero Sugar 400

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials

Set limits: Cup: 2 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying, 7 sets for the race (6 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying or practice)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-4888; Right-side – D-4890

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,232 mm (87.87 in.); Right-side -- 2,250 mm (88.52 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 29 psi; Left Rear -- 29 psi; Right Front -- 50 psi; Right Rear -- 48 psi

Notes: As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Daytona. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

 

NASCAR Xfinity Series -- Race No. 16 – Circle K Firecracker 250

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Superspeedway Radials

Set limits: Xfinity: 4 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-4738; Right-side – D-4740

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,237 mm (88.07 in.); Right-side -- 2,247 mm (88.46 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 29 psi; Left Rear -- 29 psi; Right Front -- 50 psi; Right Rear -- 48 psi

Notes -- Xfinity cars return to Daytona on same tire set-up as February race: Teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series will run a different tire set-up than those in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona this week. This is the same combination of left- and right-side tires that Xfinity teams have run at the Speedway since last July. As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Daytona. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Catch Hailie Deegan today on Dale Jr. Download at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Dale Jr. Download/Dirty Mo Media
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 2, 2019, 12:13 PM EDT
Hailie Deegan is fast on her way to becoming a household name in NASCAR racing. The K&N Series star has won two races this season (plus one in her rookie campaign last year) and her name and talent continue to draw attention in the sport.

The Southern California native appeared on this week’s Dale Jr. Download with Dale Earnhardt Jr. – the show airs today at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN – and showed maturity above her 17 years of age, both as a race car driver and observer of the sport.

One of the biggest surprises during the podcast was when Deegan was asked by Dale Jr. who are some of the drivers she tries to pattern her own racing style.

“Watching a lot of old footage, it’s been your dad,” Deegan told Dale Jr. about his father, Dale Earnhardt. “A lot of it, just watching those old races, I love the aggressive drivers. I like Kyle Busch, I love his driving style. He might not have the most positivity off the track, but I do like his driving style.

“You see him at some of the tracks and just his lines he runs are just crazy, the mad momentum he’s able to build at some of these tracks. Watching him in the Trucks Series just blows my mind. When you think of the heavy hitters like Johnny Sauter, Matt Crafton, the guys that have been there for a long time, you think they’re the best, you can’t get any better than that, and he goes out there and just whoops them all and you’re like how did he do that? How did he come from all the way in the back to where he’s leading by five seconds?

“It’s just stuff that doesn’t happen, he can do. He’s one guy I look up to where I want to have his driving style.”

The teen driver has not only built her reputation and platform on the race track, but also off-track as well, particularly with a very savvy use of social media that has attracted nearly 50,000 followers on Twitter, where she proclaims “Not your typical 17yr old girl.” She also has 425,000 followers on Instagram and more than 100,000 likes on her Facebook page.

“I love social media,” Deegan said. “I think people in NASCAR don’t use it enough and there’s so much you can do with it. There’s this platform where you don’t need announcers telling the story. You can do it yourself. If you want to state your opinion if somebody’s wrong, you can do it on social media.”

Other highlights that Deegan will cover in today’s Dale Jr. Download on NBCSN:

* On how she wants to be recognized as a race car driver, not just a female driver: “I would use the female card more if I wasn’t winning. I just want to win. I want it all to be on the track. … I take every race like my ride is on the line, like it’s my last. I don’t get sponsors when I finish second. My sponsors aren’t happy when I finish second. They’re happy when I win.”

* Deegan also notes that “In the end, I’m a racer, I’m not a model, obviously. I lost about a foot of my height for that. And in the end, I’m not trying to be one. I’m trying to be a real person. Try to be a racer. You don’t see Jimmie Johnson out here modeling, you don’t see Kevin Harvick modeling, so why should I be if I’m trying to be an upcoming racer trying to make it in this world.”

* Deegan hopes to make her NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series debut either this year or next – and already has a 2020 race at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway in her sites: “I really want to race Eldora next year. I don’t want to make the mistake. I feel like I have one shot personally at this and to be a heavy hitter. I want to be the best I possibly can be and not think I should have spent a couple more races or did a couple more tests. I don’t want to have any regrets. When I go, I want to be sure I’m ready. I think Eldora would be a good place to go to next year, for sure.”

For more, tune in to the Dale Jr. Download at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Also check out the full Dale Jr. Download podcast at http://www.dalejr.com/radio/tdjd/

 

Bump and Run: Who is next to score first win of Cup season?

By Dustin LongJul 2, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
Who is the next driver to score their first win of the season?

Nate Ryan: Kevin Harvick … and the next win will be the first of at least a few in 2019.

Dustin Long: Ryan Blaney.

Daniel McFadin: Kyle Larson gets it done at Kentucky.

Jerry Bonkowski: Kevin Harvick (but Kyle Larson is a very close candidate to also do so).

 

What do you predict will happen in the month of July in NASCAR?

Nate Ryan: Joe Gibbs Racing’s 2020 driver lineup will be solidified.

Dustin Long: Something surprising from the garage. Stay tuned.

Daniel McFadin: Martin Truex Jr. gets one last monkey off his back and wins his first superspeedway race at Daytona.

Jerry Bonkowski: I think we’ll see some clarity on the Joe Gibbs Racing situation vis-a-vis Christopher Bell and Erik Jones. I also expect to see at least one more first-time winner in 2019, and at least one winless driver in 2019 finally cashes in. I also expect to hear at least one driver being announced he will not be returning to his present team for 2020.

Chevrolet teams worked together at Talladega and the result was Chase Elliott winning. Will this newfound togetherness lead to a Chevy winning at Daytona this weekend?

Nate Ryan: No; teamwork seems to matter less in the night race at Daytona (and if there’s as much attrition as last year, it probably won’t matter at all).

Dustin Long: It will help them early in the race but attrition and circumstances will make it matter less at the end.

Daniel McFadin: It’ll be a challenge. Ford will probably fight fire with fire and Toyota will put up a fight. But plans only work until they don’t. I don’t think Chevy wins in Daytona.

Jerry Bonkowski: Given how dominating Toyota has been, Chevrolet has to rip a page from Toyota’s notebook to get itself back in the middle of the hunt not only for the manufacturer’s championship, but more importantly, to get several more of its drivers back in victory lane and put pressure on Toyota.

 

Clint Bowyer has finished 35th or worse in two of the past three races and then this week he was stung by wasps in a barn. What would you suggest for Bowyer so that his bad luck might end?

Nate Ryan: The man known for amateur pyrotechnic skills should host his own personal fireworks show Thursday night above Lake Lloyd, soaking in the goodwill from the infield campers that he will dazzle on the Fourth of July.

Dustin Long: Blow something up. Even if it doesn’t work, you’ve blown something up and got to feel good.

Daniel McFadin: Put a keepsake from his son’s recent championship on the diamond in his car.

Jerry Bonkowski: Call in an exorcist – and fast, before he suffers any more bad luck.

Entry lists for Cup, Xfinity at Daytona

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 1, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT
Get ready for lots of fireworks this 4th of July weekend – both on and off the race track at Daytona International Speedway.

This race marks the first time the 2.5-mile track hosts a Cup race without restrictor plates since 1988, utilizing instead the tapered spacer – which we’ve already seen used once this year at Talladega Superspeedway.

Both the Cup and Xfinity Series will be in action at Daytona. The Truck Series is off until July 11 at Kentucky Speedway.

Here are the updated entry lists for this weekend’s races:

Cup – Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC)

There is a full 40-car field of cars and drivers entered for this race.

For the second time this season, Garrett Smithley is entered in Premium Motorsports’ No. 15 Chevrolet.

B.J. McLeod makes his ninth start of the season for Petty Ware Racing in the No. 51 Ford

J.J. Yeley makes his third start of the season for Rick Ware Racing in the No. 52 Ford.

Joey Gase makes his first start of the season for Rick Ware Racing (and sixth Cup start of 2019 overall) in the No. 53 Chevrolet.

Brendan Gaughan makes his third start of the season for Beard Racing in the No. 62 Chevrolet.

Justin Haley is back in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

And Parker Kligerman makes his eighth start of the season in the No. 96 Toyota for Gaunt Brothers Racing.

Last year, Erik Jones earned his first career Cup win in this race. Martin Truex Jr. was second and A.J. Allmendinger finished third.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Circle K Firecracker 250 (7:30 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN)

There are 42 cars entered. Four cars will not make the race.

Sheldon Creed makes his third Xfinity start of the season and the first for JR Motorsports in the No. 8 Chevrolet.

A.J. Allmendinger makes his first Xfinity start of the season in the No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.

Joe Nemecheck makes his second Xfinity start of the season in the No. 13 Motorsports Business Management Toyota.

Riley Herbst makes his fifth start of 2019 in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Joe Graf Jr. makes his second start of 2019 in the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

Chris Cockrum makes his third start for ACG Motorsports in the No. 25 Chevrolet.

Shane Lee makes his third start for H2 Motorsports in the No. 28 Toyota.

Austin Hill makes his first start of 2019 in the No. 61 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota.

Jeffrey Earnhardt makes his eight start of the season, this time in the No. 81 XCI Racing Toyota.

Caesar Bacarella makes his third start of 2019 in the No. 90 DGM Racing Chevrolet.

Cody Ware makes his second Xfinity start of the season in the No. 99 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Toyota.

Kyle Larson won this race last year, followed by Elliott Sadler and Christopher Bell.

Click here for the entry list.

