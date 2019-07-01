Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NBC Sports launches free NASCAR Pick ‘Em’ game

By NBC Sports StaffJul 1, 2019, 3:14 PM EDT
NASCAR fans will have the chance to win at least $10,000 each week by playing “NASCAR Pick ‘Em,” NBC Sports’ newest free-to-play game available exclusively on the NBC Sports Predictor app and site.

Developed with Boom Fantasy, “NASCAR Pick ‘Em features a $10,000 progressive jackpot prizing format, providing added intrigue for NASCAR fans with the grand prize potentially growing each week.

Fans can now make their picks for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, July 6 on NBC.

Here’s how to play NASCAR Pick ‘Em:

  • For each race stage, pick the driver that will have the best finish from a group of four drivers.
  • Then, out of the entire field, pick which drivers will finish the race in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place – in exact order.

Fans who earn a perfect score will win (or split if multiple users) the jackpot. If there are no perfect scores one week, the $10,000 jackpot rolls over to the next race, making that jackpot $20,000, then $30,000, and so on. Once a jackpot is won, the jackpot will reset to $10,000 for the following contest. In addition, each week there will be $1,000 in guaranteed prizes split among users with the top scores.

“After the success we’ve seen with our Premier League and golf free-to-play games, we’re thrilled to bring the same type of added excitement to NASCAR fans every week,” said Dan Pozner, Director of Content at NBC Sports, in a press release. “These Predictor games are all about increasing engagement and enjoyment. We hope that with additional rooting interests throughout the race, fans will feel even more invested and involved, bringing their viewing experience to a whole new level.”

“We’re excited to debut this new format on NBC Sports Predictor. The progressive jackpot and dynamic live tracking on the Predictor app will offer NASCAR fans a thrilling way to enhance their viewing experience,” said Stephen A. Murphy, CEO of Boom Fantasy in a press release. “These games are easy to understand and simple to play, and were tailored to the on-air broadcasts. It will take fans less than a minute for a chance to win $10,000 each week.”

NBC Sports will provide custom content within the NBC Sports Predictor app and site (NBCSports.com/Predictor) evaluating the weekly contests and races.

NASCAR Pick ‘Em is the third game to be released on the NBC Sports Predictor app. In February, NBC Sports debuted “Golf Pick ‘Em,” after launching the app with “Premier League Pick ‘Em in December.

Each player must be at least 18 years or older. Other restrictions may apply.

Chicagoland winners and losers

By Dustin LongJul 1, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
WINNERS

Alex BowmanSaying he was tired of finishing second after three runner-ups this season, Bowman fought back after Kyle Larson took the lead from him late and scored his first career Cup victory.

Kyle Larson — It wasn’t the victory he was seeking but his runner-up finish was his best result of the season and his first top five since Dover in May. The result was that he climbed from 15th to 13th in the points.

Hendrick Motorsports — Led by Alex Bowman’s win, the organization placed three of its four cars in the top 10 — Jimmie Johnson was fourth and William Byron was eighth. Chase Elliott finished 11th.

Team Penske — The organization didn’t get a victory but placed all three of its cars in the top six with Joey Logano third, Brad Keselowski fifth and Ryan Blaney sixth.

Cole Custer His Xfinity win Saturday was his fourth of the season, tying him with Christopher Bell for most in the series this year.

 

LOSERS

Clint Bowyer Can it get any worse for him lately? Maybe it’s better to not ask. He finished 37th in the 38-car field Sunday, marking the second time in the last three races he’s finished 35th or worse. After his fifth-place finish at Pocono, Bowyer was 10th in the standings. Now, he’s 16th, in the final transfer spot to the playoffs, with nine races left.

Ryan NewmanHe entered the race in the 16th and final playoff spot but a 17th-place finish and lack of stage points dropped him 20 points out of a playoff spot.

Kevin Harvick He led a race-high 132 laps, marking the fourth time this year he’s led 45 or more laps, but still remains winless this year.  He overcame a cut tire to get back into the lead but got into the wall on Lap 172 and fought the car’s handling the rest of the way to finish 14th. Another fast car without the results to show for it.

Christopher Bell — His third-finish was wiped out after the race when his car failed inspection and was disqualified.

 

Alex Bowman celebrates first Cup win with friends and the rising sun

By Daniel McFadinJul 1, 2019, 10:24 AM EDT
The sun officially rose over the area surrounding Charlotte, North Carolina, at 5:41 a.m. ET Monday morning.

It was playing catchup to Alex Bowman.

Bowman and a large group of friends with adult beverages took the Garth Brook’s song “Ain’t Goin’ Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up)” to heart as they celebrated his first career Cup win less than 12 hours earlier at Chicagoland Speedway.

MORE: Long: Cup victory marks giant step forward for Alex Bowman

Bowman announced on Twitter at 5:29 a.m. ET that he and his friends were getting ready to welcome the sun to the party.

After his win Sunday, Bowman said the weight of the victory would sink in once he returned home.

“I feel like once I’m able to kind of go home and be back with the people that were there for the years of running 35th and the same core group of people that I’ve been friends with my whole life, when I get to go home and share it with them, it’s going to be really special,” Bowman said. “Probably won’t be able to talk about it because I probably won’t remember it.  But no, we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Bowman also joked he planned a special celebratory act for his crew chief Greg Ives.

“I’m going to throw him in the pool in about three hours,” Bowman declared.

At press time, it was unknown if Ives had met his watery fate. But he did spend the early morning hours tweeting about what the win meant to him.

NASCAR executive: ‘Can’t judge intent’ on uncontrolled tire penalties

By Daniel McFadinJul 1, 2019, 9:02 AM EDT
An uncontrolled tire penalty has raised the issue of intent regarding pit road penalties between Denny Hamlin and a senior NASCAR executive.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, said uncontrolled tire penalties can’t be judged on intent and are present for safety reasons. Hamlin fired back on social media, criticizing NASCAR for a rule introduced last year that reduced the number of pit crew members on teams and resulted in “40 guys” teams “laid off.”

The issue began Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway when Hamlin was called for an uncontrolled tire penalty early in Stage 2 on Lap 105. The penalty resulted in Hamlin having to restart at the rear of the field.

On Twitter, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver called the penalty a “nickel and dime judgement call” and that “this intent is not why the rules was put in place.” Hamlin added that he wanted to see the sport “go back to using common sense.”

O’Donnell responded to Hamlin’s comments Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.”

“Well, you can’t judge intent,” O’Donnell said. “If a part breaks or anything in the car, if we had to judge intent really on almost any penalty, we’d be in trouble. That’s why we have a rule book and it’s black and white and we’ve been through those things. It’s in place for safety reasons. We’ve been consistent on those calls all year. I think we’re looking at some things around the new car that we can do down the road. We certainly don’t want to be in the rules business or too many rules. But on that case it’s one where we’ve got to make that call.”

Hamlin responded on Twitter, referencing the 2018 reduction of over-the-wall pit crew members from six to five.

While Hamlin said the uncontrolled tire penalty “ruined” his day, it was the first of two penalties the No. 11 team received Sunday. It was followed on Lap 163 with a penalty for too many crew members over the wall.

After winning Stage 1 of the race, Hamlin went on to end the night in 15th.

Long: Cup victory marks giant step forward for Alex Bowman

By Dustin LongJul 1, 2019, 7:42 AM EDT
JOLIET, Ill. — Alex Bowman climbed from his car, which was stuck in the mud, and steadied himself on the door. The next step he took elevated him into a moment of a lifetime.

There on the car’s roof, Bowman stood, a Cup winner for the first time.

As he relished the feeling, the 26-year-old shed the doubt, disrespect and disappointment that has followed him in his career.

“I feel like I’m so used to being disappointed in a way after Cup races and stock car races in general,” Bowman said after winning Sunday’s race at Chicagoland Speedway. “My career hasn’t been what I would have hoped it would have been as a kid.”

If you get beat down enough, sometimes it’s hard to truly revel when things go so well. Runner-up Kyle Larson noted how Bowman’s celebration seemed muted.

“Looking at the big screen, he’s like the most unexcited person I’ve ever seen in my life to get his first Cup win,” Larson said.

Larson went to victory lane to congratulate Bowman and told his friend how calm he looked. Bowman said he didn’t know what to do.

“I’m so happy, and I feel like I’m not really showing it because I just don’t really know what to say,” Bowman later said.

Bowman’s voyage to this victory was an odyssey that no one will ever repeat. He was not ordained in the way others have been, their paths to Cup paved with the proper funding and elite rides.

“His story in climbing up through the ranks … is like the workingman’s story,” teammate Jimmie Johnson said.

Nine years ago, Bowman was in an intensive care unit, eyes swollen shut, ribs and collarbones broken after a vicious crash in a midget car. Told he’d be out eight weeks, he returned in half that time.

Bowman was the K&N Pro Series East rookie of the year in 2011, beating Chase Elliott for that honor, and won that same award the next year in the ARCA Series to earn a ride in the Xfinity Series in 2013.

The rise to Cup was quick but the rides were unremarkable. He drove for BK Racing and Tommy Baldwin Racing, two teams that no longer exist, in 2014-15. He was prepared to run for Baldwin’s team in 2016 until he found out on Twitter less than a month before the Daytona 500 he was no longer with the team.

Bowman ran only nine Xfinity races in 2016 and returned to Cup only after Dale Earnhardt Jr. missed the second half of the season because of concussion symptoms. Bowman filled in for Earnhardt for 10 races. When Earnhardt returned in 2017, Bowman ran no Cup races, two Xfinity races (with one win) and one Gander Outdoors Truck Series race. Instead, his time was spent mostly in Chevrolet’s simulator working for Hendrick Motorsports.

When Bowman was selected to take over the No. 88 after Earnhardt’s retirement in 2018, some people thought Bowman was a Cup rookie unaware he had run two full seasons.

“I feel like people question me a lot, and if I deserve to be here or not,” Bowman said. “Just based on the fact that I don’t have a big resume to fall back on. I’ve had a lot of great opportunities throughout my career, but when we went stock car racing, those opportunities got pretty slim.

“Just getting a Cup win is something that kind of relaxes me in the sense that I feel like I can finally say I deserve to be here. But there were definitely some times I was very worried about it. It made going to the race track not a lot of fun. But glad we’re having a lot of fun now.”

Crew chief Greg Ives understands the questions. There were those who wondered about him being paired with Earnhardt in 2015 even though Ives didn’t have experience as a crew chief in Cup.

“Sometimes respect is what you’ve got to go and get, and I think (Bowman) has been capable of doing that,” said Ives, who won three Cup races with Earnhardt in 2015 but none since until Sunday. “I feel like I’ve underperformed a little bit with the cars and been able to over the course of the last month and a half, two months been able to give (Bowman) an opportunity to run up front and show what he’s made of.”

Bowman scored consecutive runner-up finishes at Talladega, Dover and Kansas.

Bowman said the Talladega finish was good since he hadn’t placed better than 11th to that point in the season. The Dover result also felt good after he started at the rear. The Kansas finish was the most disappointing, he admits.

“I’m super bummed on that one,” Bowman said. “My family is from there, and I really wanted to win that race. I was pretty upset with myself, and I got back to the lounge, and one of our engineers, Tim (O’Brien), he’s like, ‘Just wait until Chicago, we’re going to go haul ass there,’ and we were able to do that.”

All four Hendrick Motorsports cars were strong Sunday but Bowman had to take this win from Larson after Larson chased him down and took the lead with eight laps to go. Tired of those runner-up finishes this season, Bowman pursued, pressured and persevered, passing Larson with an aggressive side draft and slight contact with six laps to go.

“The contact was pretty unintentional,” Bowman said. “That was just hard racing, and I think it’s a lot of fun to race Kyle like that.”

And even more fun winning.

“It’s something that,” Bowman said, “that’s all I’ve wanted my whole life.”

