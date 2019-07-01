NBC Sports launches free NASCAR Pick ‘Em’ game

NASCAR fans will have the chance to win at least $10,000 each week by playing “NASCAR Pick ‘Em,” NBC Sports’ newest free-to-play game available exclusively on the NBC Sports Predictor app and site.
Developed with Boom Fantasy, “NASCAR Pick ‘Em“ features a $10,000 progressive jackpot prizing format, providing added intrigue for NASCAR fans with the grand prize potentially growing each week.
Fans can now make their picks for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, July 6 on NBC.
Here’s how to play NASCAR Pick ‘Em:
- For each race stage, pick the driver that will have the best finish from a group of four drivers.
- Then, out of the entire field, pick which drivers will finish the race in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place – in exact order.
Fans who earn a perfect score will win (or split if multiple users) the jackpot. If there are no perfect scores one week, the $10,000 jackpot rolls over to the next race, making that jackpot $20,000, then $30,000, and so on. Once a jackpot is won, the jackpot will reset to $10,000 for the following contest. In addition, each week there will be $1,000 in guaranteed prizes split among users with the top scores.
“After the success we’ve seen with our Premier League and golf free-to-play games, we’re thrilled to bring the same type of added excitement to NASCAR fans every week,” said Dan Pozner, Director of Content at NBC Sports, in a press release. “These Predictor games are all about increasing engagement and enjoyment. We hope that with additional rooting interests throughout the race, fans will feel even more invested and involved, bringing their viewing experience to a whole new level.”
“We’re excited to debut this new format on NBC Sports Predictor. The progressive jackpot and dynamic live tracking on the Predictor app will offer NASCAR fans a thrilling way to enhance their viewing experience,” said Stephen A. Murphy, CEO of Boom Fantasy in a press release. “These games are easy to understand and simple to play, and were tailored to the on-air broadcasts. It will take fans less than a minute for a chance to win $10,000 each week.”
NBC Sports will provide custom content within the NBC Sports Predictor app and site (NBCSports.com/Predictor) evaluating the weekly contests and races.
“NASCAR Pick ‘Em“ is the third game to be released on the NBC Sports Predictor app. In February, NBC Sports debuted “Golf Pick ‘Em,” after launching the app with “Premier League Pick ‘Em“ in December.
Each player must be at least 18 years or older. Other restrictions may apply.