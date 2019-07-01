Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Entry lists for Cup, Xfinity at Daytona

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 1, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Get ready for lots of fireworks this 4th of July weekend – both on and off the race track at Daytona International Speedway.

This race marks the first time the 2.5-mile track hosts a Cup race without restrictor plates since 1988, utilizing instead the tapered spacer – which we’ve already seen used once this year at Talladega Superspeedway.

Both the Cup and Xfinity Series will be in action at Daytona. The Truck Series is off until July 11 at Kentucky Speedway.

Here are the updated entry lists for this weekend’s races:

Cup – Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC)

There is a full 40-car field of cars and drivers entered for this race.

For the second time this season, Garrett Smithley is entered in Premium Motorsports’ No. 15 Chevrolet.

B.J. McLeod makes his ninth start of the season for Petty Ware Racing in the No. 51 Ford

J.J. Yeley makes his third start of the season for Rick Ware Racing in the No. 52 Ford.

Joey Gase makes his first start of the season for Rick Ware Racing (and sixth Cup start of 2019 overall) in the No. 53 Chevrolet.

Brendan Gaughan makes his third start of the season for Beard Racing in the No. 62 Chevrolet.

Justin Haley is back in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

And Parker Kligerman makes his eighth start of the season in the No. 96 Toyota for Gaunt Brothers Racing.

Last year, Erik Jones earned his first career Cup win in this race. Martin Truex Jr. was second and A.J. Allmendinger finished third.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Circle K Firecracker 250 (7:30 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN)

There are 42 cars entered. Four cars will not make the race.

Sheldon Creed makes his third Xfinity start of the season and the first for JR Motorsports in the No. 8 Chevrolet.

A.J. Allmendinger makes his first Xfinity start of the season in the No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.

Joe Nemecheck makes his second Xfinity start of the season in the No. 13 Motorsports Business Management Toyota.

Riley Herbst makes his fifth start of 2019 in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Joe Graf Jr. makes his second start of 2019 in the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

Chris Cockrum makes his third start for ACG Motorsports in the No. 25 Chevrolet.

Shane Lee makes his third start for H2 Motorsports in the No. 28 Toyota.

Austin Hill makes his first start of 2019 in the No. 61 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota.

Jeffrey Earnhardt makes his eight start of the season, this time in the No. 81 XCI Racing Toyota.

Caesar Bacarella makes his third start of 2019 in the No. 90 DGM Racing Chevrolet.

Cody Ware makes his second Xfinity start of the season in the No. 99 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Toyota.

Kyle Larson won this race last year, followed by Elliott Sadler and Christopher Bell.

Click here for the entry list.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Chicagoland recap, Alex Bowman interview

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinJul 1, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will recap the Cup race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Steve Letarte will be joined by Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett.

Race winner Alex Bowman will join the show via FaceTime to discuss his big win.

The analysts also will look at the turning point in the race that led to Bowman’s win.

If you can’t catch either of today’s shows on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

NBC Sports launches free NASCAR Pick ‘Em’ game

Getty Images
By NBC Sports StaffJul 1, 2019, 3:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR fans will have the chance to win at least $10,000 each week by playing “NASCAR Pick ‘Em,” NBC Sports’ newest free-to-play game available exclusively on the NBC Sports Predictor app and site.

Developed with Boom Fantasy, “NASCAR Pick ‘Em features a $10,000 progressive jackpot prizing format, providing added intrigue for NASCAR fans with the grand prize potentially growing each week.

Fans can now make their picks for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, July 6 on NBC.

Here’s how to play NASCAR Pick ‘Em:

  • For each race stage, pick the driver that will have the best finish from a group of four drivers.
  • Then, out of the entire field, pick which drivers will finish the race in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place – in exact order.

Fans who earn a perfect score will win (or split if multiple users) the jackpot. If there are no perfect scores one week, the $10,000 jackpot rolls over to the next race, making that jackpot $20,000, then $30,000, and so on. Once a jackpot is won, the jackpot will reset to $10,000 for the following contest. In addition, each week there will be $1,000 in guaranteed prizes split among users with the top scores.

“After the success we’ve seen with our Premier League and golf free-to-play games, we’re thrilled to bring the same type of added excitement to NASCAR fans every week,” said Dan Pozner, Director of Content at NBC Sports, in a press release. “These Predictor games are all about increasing engagement and enjoyment. We hope that with additional rooting interests throughout the race, fans will feel even more invested and involved, bringing their viewing experience to a whole new level.”

“We’re excited to debut this new format on NBC Sports Predictor. The progressive jackpot and dynamic live tracking on the Predictor app will offer NASCAR fans a thrilling way to enhance their viewing experience,” said Stephen A. Murphy, CEO of Boom Fantasy in a press release. “These games are easy to understand and simple to play, and were tailored to the on-air broadcasts. It will take fans less than a minute for a chance to win $10,000 each week.”

NBC Sports will provide custom content within the NBC Sports Predictor app and site (NBCSports.com/Predictor) evaluating the weekly contests and races.

NASCAR Pick ‘Em is the third game to be released on the NBC Sports Predictor app. In February, NBC Sports debuted “Golf Pick ‘Em,” after launching the app with “Premier League Pick ‘Em in December.

Each player must be at least 18 years or older. Other restrictions may apply.

Chicagoland winners and losers

By Dustin LongJul 1, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

WINNERS

Alex BowmanSaying he was tired of finishing second after three runner-ups this season, Bowman fought back after Kyle Larson took the lead from him late and scored his first career Cup victory.

Kyle Larson — It wasn’t the victory he was seeking but his runner-up finish was his best result of the season and his first top five since Dover in May. The result was that he climbed from 15th to 13th in the points.

Hendrick Motorsports — Led by Alex Bowman’s win, the organization placed three of its four cars in the top 10 — Jimmie Johnson was fourth and William Byron was eighth. Chase Elliott finished 11th.

Team Penske — The organization didn’t get a victory but placed all three of its cars in the top six with Joey Logano third, Brad Keselowski fifth and Ryan Blaney sixth.

Cole Custer His Xfinity win Saturday was his fourth of the season, tying him with Christopher Bell for most in the series this year.

 

LOSERS

Clint Bowyer Can it get any worse for him lately? Maybe it’s better to not ask. He finished 37th in the 38-car field Sunday, marking the second time in the last three races he’s finished 35th or worse. After his fifth-place finish at Pocono, Bowyer was 10th in the standings. Now, he’s 16th, in the final transfer spot to the playoffs, with nine races left.

Ryan NewmanHe entered the race in the 16th and final playoff spot but a 17th-place finish and lack of stage points dropped him 20 points out of a playoff spot.

Kevin Harvick He led a race-high 132 laps, marking the fourth time this year he’s led 45 or more laps, but still remains winless this year.  He overcame a cut tire to get back into the lead but got into the wall on Lap 172 and fought the car’s handling the rest of the way to finish 14th. Another fast car without the results to show for it.

Christopher Bell — His third-finish was wiped out after the race when his car failed inspection and was disqualified.

 

Alex Bowman celebrates first Cup win with friends and the rising sun

By Daniel McFadinJul 1, 2019, 10:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The sun officially rose over the area surrounding Charlotte, North Carolina, at 5:41 a.m. ET Monday morning.

It was playing catchup to Alex Bowman.

Bowman and a large group of friends with adult beverages took the Garth Brook’s song “Ain’t Goin’ Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up)” to heart as they celebrated his first career Cup win less than 12 hours earlier at Chicagoland Speedway.

MORE: Long: Cup victory marks giant step forward for Alex Bowman

Bowman announced on Twitter at 5:29 a.m. ET that he and his friends were getting ready to welcome the sun to the party.

After his win Sunday, Bowman said the weight of the victory would sink in once he returned home.

“I feel like once I’m able to kind of go home and be back with the people that were there for the years of running 35th and the same core group of people that I’ve been friends with my whole life, when I get to go home and share it with them, it’s going to be really special,” Bowman said. “Probably won’t be able to talk about it because I probably won’t remember it.  But no, we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Bowman also joked he planned a special celebratory act for his crew chief Greg Ives.

“I’m going to throw him in the pool in about three hours,” Bowman declared.

At press time, it was unknown if Ives had met his watery fate. But he did spend the early morning hours tweeting about what the win meant to him.