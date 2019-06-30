Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Results, points after Cup Series race at Chicagoland

By Daniel McFadinJun 30, 2019, 9:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Alex Bowman passed Kyle Larson with six laps to go, making contact in the process, and went on to win Sunday’s Cup race at Chicagoland Speedway/

Bowman, who led 88 laps in No. 88 Chevrolet, earned his first career Cup Series win in his 134th start.

The top five was completed by Larson, Joey Logano, Jimmie Johnson and Brad Keselowski.

Hendrick Motorsports placed three of its cars in the top 10 with William Byron placing eighth.

Team Penske put all three of its cars in the top 10 with Ryan Blaney finishing sixth.

Click here for the results

Points

With his win, Bowman is the just the seventh driver to win this year and clinch a spot in the playoffs. Only 16 drivers can make the playoffs.

Joey Logano retains the points lead after his third-place finish. He has an 18-point lead over Kyle Busch.

The top five is completed by Brad Keselowski (-67 points), Kevin Harvick (-67) and Martin Truex Jr. (-96).

Click here for the point standings.

Alex Bowman holds off Kyle Larson to earn first career Cup win

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 30, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

JOLIET, Illinois – After a nasty thunderstorm Sunday afternoon caused a more than three-hour delay, Alex Bowman stormed to his first career NASCAR Cup win in the Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway.

After building a nearly 3.5-second lead, Bowman saw Kyle Larson pass him with eight laps to go. But Bowman then regained the lead two laps later and held on to take the win for the first time in 134 career Cup starts.

“I was just tired of running second,” the 26-year-old Bowman told NBCSN. “I didn’t want to do that anymore. This was the last box — aside from going to chase the championship — that I needed personally myself to validate my career.

“This is all I hear, about me not winning a race. Now everybody can stop giving me crap, we finally did it.”

RESULTS: Click here

Bowman, who earlier this season had three consecutive runner-up finishes, admits this takes a big load off his shoulders emotionally.

“We struggled so bad last year and the beginning of this year, I had questions whether Mr. H. (team owner Rick Hendrick) was going to let me keep doing this,” Bowman said. “To be here winning a race in the Cup Series means so much.”

After taking the checkered flag to conclude the 267-lap race, Bowman forgot that the infield grass was so water-logged from the earlier storm and got his Chevrolet Camaro stuck in the mud. He needed to have the car towed out to get to victory lane.

“I’m the dumb guy that won the race and then got stuck in the mud,” Bowman quipped.

It marked the second straight race at Chicagoland Speedway that Larson finished second, having lost to Kyle Busch on the last lap of last year’s race.

“I wish I could have got the win, but still a good day,” Larson told NBCSN. “I felt good about my car, especially on the long runs. … I was actually surprised I even got to him (Bowman). I just thought he was going to check out. He was struggling, we got to him and got by, but he did a good job to regroup and get the win. It was cool to see him get the win. I’m happy for him.”

Joey Logano finished third, followed by Jimmie Johnson, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones, William Byron, Martin Truex Jr. and pole sitter Austin Dillon.

Logano, who earned his seventh top-10 finish in 11 Cup starts at Chicagoland Speedway, now holds an 18-point lead over Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Cup standings.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kevin Harvick

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: While Bowman had the best race, it was a great run for Larson and Johnson, who both have not won a race since 2017. … Bowman’s win marked only the second time this season that a driver other than a Joe Gibbs Racing or Team Penske driver has won a race. The only other driver to win is Bowman’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Chase Elliott, who took the victory at Talladega.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Clint Bowyer spun into the infield with two laps left in Stage 1. Bowyer had to slowly work his way through the water-soaked grass to prevent getting stuck, causing him to lose significant time, even with the race under caution as a result. Bowyer had another flat tire on Lap 96, making a bad day even worse. Bowyer finished 37th in the 38-car field … Kyle Busch placed 22nd after he had multiple unscheduled pit stops for flat tires and to put out a fire from tire rubber build up in his right rear. It’s just his second finish outside the top 10 through 17 races

NOTABLE: Toyota had won the last four and five of the last six races at Chicagoland Speedway before Bowman’s Chevy won Sunday. … The race was suspended on Lap 12 due to the heavy rainstorm. The delay was three hours, 18 minutes before the race resumed. … Three drivers were sent to the rear of the field at the start of the race: the No. 24 of William Byron (engine change), the No. 32 of Corey LaJoie (transmission change) and the No. 36 of Matt Tifft (pre-race inspection failure).

QUOTE OF THE DAY: This is all I wanted my whole life and I feel like this is a validation for a lot of people who said we couldn’t do this.” – Alex Bowman.

WHAT’S NEXT: Coke Zero Sugar 400, Saturday July 6, 7:30 p.m. ET, Daytona International Speedway.

Bowman received some noteworthy congratulations after his win:

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Cup race at Chicagoland resumes after rain delay

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 30, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway is back underway after a three hour and 18 minute delay for rain and severe weather.

The red flag was displayed at 3:14 p.m. ET. Engines were re-fired at 6:30 p.m. ET and the yellow flag displayed at 6:32 p.m. ET>

The delay began with 11 laps completed and with Jimmie Johnson leading over Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney, pole-sitter Austin Dillon and Kyle Larson.

A race is not official until the second stage has been completed.

High winds at the tracktorn down tents and banners located on the grandstands.

 

Photo by Jerry Bonkowski

View this post on Instagram

Holy Moly! #campingworld400 #chicagolandspeedway

A post shared by Eric Sigg (@ericsigg) on

Behind the Driver: Joey Logano and Mike McLaughlin (video)

By Daniel McFadinJun 30, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT
1 Comment

The arrival NASCAR on NBC’s coverage of the Cup Series season comes with a new feature called “Behind the Driver.”

The interview series focuses on NASCAR drivers and an individual who helped shape their careers.

The series’ first subject is defending Cup champion Joey Logano and his relationship with former Xfinity Series driver Mike McLaughlin.

Dale Jarrett sat down to talk with Logano about McLaughlin before McLaughlin arrived to surprise Logano and continue the conversation.

Watch the above video for the full segment..

No more secrets between Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. but still much success

By Nate RyanJun 30, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

JOLIET, Ill. – Martin Truex Jr. says there are no secrets anymore between him and Kyle Busch, who naturally believes the opposite.

“That means he’s got secrets,” Busch said with a broad smile after being relayed his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate’s viewpoint during a Friday news conference at Chicagoland Speedway. “I’m going to find out what those secrets are.”

The 2015 series champion should be able to learn far more about the modus operandi of Truex’s team now that it’s housed under the same roof in Huntersville, N.C., as Busch’s No. 18 Toyota.

“It’s difficult because we are working together, and we are sharing everything,” said Truex, who joined JGR this year after the shuttering of Furniture Row Racing. “There are no secrets. I can’t keep any secrets from him; he can’t keep any secrets from me. It’s a real reality check in your own mind on how things are going, when you are looking at those guys and how they are doing and how you are doing. You are constantly comparing yourself.

“It has been different for sure from the last couple seasons, but I think in a good way. I think it’s just another little push.”

The past three seasons, Truex has been racing chassis that were built by JGR, which also had a technical alliance with Furniture Row.

But even though the teams held weekly debriefs, they didn’t share everything about how their cars were being tuned – and Busch (who has 21 victories from 2016-18 to Truex’s 20) intimated more than once that Gibbs wasn’t privy to how Furniture Row Racing was able to optimize its No. 78.

“Kyle was always saying in the media ‘I don’t know how the 78 is doing that,’ ” Truex said. “There is definitely more insight into that now.”

Busch said there are some limits, though – the trade secrets that stylistically separate drivers in NASCAR.

“I’m sure there are things, tricks of the trade or whatever, things we do behind the wheel,” Busch said. “Our driving techniques or things we do that don’t always share.

“As far as the crew chiefs go, what they do or the tricks of the trade or things they do with their race cars. How tight is this bolt, how loose is that one. I’m sure there are different things that crew chiefs do in how they prep their cars that you can’t put it on paper. So you never really see those things. But when it comes to paper and what everybody writes on that, there’s no secrets there.”

The pairing seems to be working well: Busch and Truex are tied for the Cup Series lead with four victories apiece through the first 16 races. They finished 1-2 last week at Sonoma, where Busch was the first to congratulate Truex on the win but also said “it sucks losing to a teammate.”

It’s the first time since 2015 (when Matt Kenseth had five wins) that a JGR driver other than Busch has had more than three victories.

            “It’s nice to have (Truex) under our roof and in the same equipment and to be able to communicate and to be able to share with them,” Busch said. “There are racetracks that he is really, really good at and shines at and does well, and there are racetracks that I am good at or better at that we can go back-and-forth on. It could be any one of us each week. We have all the tools necessary at Joe Gibbs Racing.”

There is a yin and yang to the relationship between the tempestuous and outspoken Busch and the reserved and understated Truex. But despite a few notable on-track skirmishes (Indianapolis in 2017 and Bristol last August), there also is a mutual respect between them.

“I would say that it’s a friendly rivalry,” Busch said. “The way we go about it, we put everything out on the table. We have crashed each other a few times, and we have been pissed at each other a few times, but a couple weeks later, we are back to business, and we are joking around in meetings and we are working with one another. You are going to have those situations that happen just because of how close we are running. Sometimes we run into one another, but that happens. But it has been good overall.”

Said Truex: “We are definitely a lot different people. In the garage or in the car, I would say we are very similar. Very intense, very focused, not settling for anything but first.”