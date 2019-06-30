Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Cup race at Chicagoland in weather delay

By Daniel McFadinJun 30, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway is under a weather delay after completing 11 laps.

The caution and then the red flag came out as a result of a lighting strike within 10 miles from the track. The red flag was displayed at 3:14 p.m. ET.

Jimmie Johnson leads the race over Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney, pole-sitter Austin Dillon and Kyle Larson.

A race is not official until the second stage has been completed.

High winds at the track have torn down tents and banners located on the grandstands.

Check back for more.

Photo by Jerry Bonkowski

View this post on Instagram

Holy Moly! #campingworld400 #chicagolandspeedway

A post shared by Eric Sigg (@ericsigg) on

Behind the Driver: Joey Logano and Mike McLaughlin (video)

By Daniel McFadinJun 30, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The arrival NASCAR on NBC’s coverage of the Cup Series season comes with a new feature called “Behind the Driver.”

The interview series focuses on NASCAR drivers and an individual who helped shape their careers.

The series’ first subject is defending Cup champion Joey Logano and his relationship with former Xfinity Series driver Mike McLaughlin.

Dale Jarrett sat down to talk with Logano about McLaughlin before McLaughlin arrived to surprise Logano and continue the conversation.

Watch the above video for the full segment..

No more secrets between Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. but still much success

By Nate RyanJun 30, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

JOLIET, Ill. – Martin Truex Jr. says there are no secrets anymore between him and Kyle Busch, who naturally believes the opposite.

“That means he’s got secrets,” Busch said with a broad smile after being relayed his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate’s viewpoint during a Friday news conference at Chicagoland Speedway. “I’m going to find out what those secrets are.”

The 2015 series champion should be able to learn far more about the modus operandi of Truex’s team now that it’s housed under the same roof in Huntersville, N.C., as Busch’s No. 18 Toyota.

“It’s difficult because we are working together, and we are sharing everything,” said Truex, who joined JGR this year after the shuttering of Furniture Row Racing. “There are no secrets. I can’t keep any secrets from him; he can’t keep any secrets from me. It’s a real reality check in your own mind on how things are going, when you are looking at those guys and how they are doing and how you are doing. You are constantly comparing yourself.

“It has been different for sure from the last couple seasons, but I think in a good way. I think it’s just another little push.”

The past three seasons, Truex has been racing chassis that were built by JGR, which also had a technical alliance with Furniture Row.

But even though the teams held weekly debriefs, they didn’t share everything about how their cars were being tuned – and Busch (who has 21 victories from 2016-18 to Truex’s 20) intimated more than once that Gibbs wasn’t privy to how Furniture Row Racing was able to optimize its No. 78.

“Kyle was always saying in the media ‘I don’t know how the 78 is doing that,’ ” Truex said. “There is definitely more insight into that now.”

Busch said there are some limits, though – the trade secrets that stylistically separate drivers in NASCAR.

“I’m sure there are things, tricks of the trade or whatever, things we do behind the wheel,” Busch said. “Our driving techniques or things we do that don’t always share.

“As far as the crew chiefs go, what they do or the tricks of the trade or things they do with their race cars. How tight is this bolt, how loose is that one. I’m sure there are different things that crew chiefs do in how they prep their cars that you can’t put it on paper. So you never really see those things. But when it comes to paper and what everybody writes on that, there’s no secrets there.”

The pairing seems to be working well: Busch and Truex are tied for the Cup Series lead with four victories apiece through the first 16 races. They finished 1-2 last week at Sonoma, where Busch was the first to congratulate Truex on the win but also said “it sucks losing to a teammate.”

It’s the first time since 2015 (when Matt Kenseth had five wins) that a JGR driver other than Busch has had more than three victories.

            “It’s nice to have (Truex) under our roof and in the same equipment and to be able to communicate and to be able to share with them,” Busch said. “There are racetracks that he is really, really good at and shines at and does well, and there are racetracks that I am good at or better at that we can go back-and-forth on. It could be any one of us each week. We have all the tools necessary at Joe Gibbs Racing.”

There is a yin and yang to the relationship between the tempestuous and outspoken Busch and the reserved and understated Truex. But despite a few notable on-track skirmishes (Indianapolis in 2017 and Bristol last August), there also is a mutual respect between them.

“I would say that it’s a friendly rivalry,” Busch said. “The way we go about it, we put everything out on the table. We have crashed each other a few times, and we have been pissed at each other a few times, but a couple weeks later, we are back to business, and we are joking around in meetings and we are working with one another. You are going to have those situations that happen just because of how close we are running. Sometimes we run into one another, but that happens. But it has been good overall.”

Said Truex: “We are definitely a lot different people. In the garage or in the car, I would say we are very similar. Very intense, very focused, not settling for anything but first.”

Kyle Larson has eventful night dirt racing

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 30, 2019, 9:08 AM EDT
Leave a comment

After being disqualified in an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions sprint car race Saturday night at the Dirt Oval at Route 66, Kyle Larson came back to win the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series “Summer Slash” feature.

In the All Star Circuit of Champions race, Larson started from the pole and led the first 13 laps. He was disqualified during a red flag break on Lap 14 for a work area violation when one of his crew members left the designated work area to speak with Larson under the caution. Aaron Reutzel went on to win the race.

In the USAC National Midget race, Larson set a track record in his first visit to the 3/8-mile dirt oval and started the feature sixth. He was contending for the lead by the first lap and took the lead on the third circuit. His lead grew until Lap 10 when JJ Yeley flipped down the frontstretch. He was uninjured.

Larson and Logan Seavey then dueled for the lead after the race resumed.

“I felt like I was running good laps,” Larson told usacracing.com.  “Then, Logan threw a slider on me.  I guess I was running 90 percent.  I was like, ‘crap, I got to step it up,’ and that’s when I started making mistakes.”

Larson withstood the challenge and went on to win. Tyler Courtney was second. Tanner Carrick placed third.

The victory was the first this year for Larson and the 16th of his career in the National Midget Series.

Today’s Cup race at Chicagoland: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongJun 30, 2019, 6:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A year ago, it was all about “Slide Job!” and Kyle Busch‘s last-lap battle with Kyle Larson.

The Cup Series is back at Chicagoland Speedway for the first time since. Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske have combined to win 15 of this season’s 16 races. Will their dominance continue? Or will Victory Lane have a new visitor?

Here’s all the info for today’s event:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Camping World President Brent Moody will give the command to start engines at 2:53 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:02 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 1 p.m.. Driver introductions begin at 2:15 p.m. The invocation will be given by Glenn Spoolstra, director Windy City Raceway Ministries, at 2:46 p.m. Jim Cornelison will perform the National Anthem at 2:47 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. with NASCAR America on NBCSN. Countdown to Green airs at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. MRN’s coverage begins at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast, which is also available at mrn.com.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 89 degrees and a 21% chance of scattered thunderstorms for the start of the race. 

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch beat Kyle Larson in a last-lap duel a year ago. Kevin Harvick was third. 

TO THE REAR: William Byron (engine), Matt Tifft (failed inspection first time)

PROVISIONAL STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

 