Today’s Xfinity race at Chicagoland: Start time, lineup and more

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 29, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
With Christopher Bell (four wins), Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer (three apiece) combining for 10 wins in the first 15 Xfinity Series races, will the song remain the same in Saturday’s Camping World 300 race at Chicagoland Speedway?

Or will another series regular earn the win? Or what about defending NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano, making his first Xfinity Series start of the season?

Here’s all the info for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Mauricio Rodriguez, representing Camping World, will give the command to start engines at 3:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 3:46 p.m.

PRERACE: Qualifying is at 12:05 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:30 p.m. by Michael White, Chaplain of Windy City Raceway Ministries. Josh Gallagher will perform the National Anthem at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for afternoon thunderstorms with a high of 86 degrees and a 40% chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson won this race a year ago and was followed by Kevin Harvick and Cole Custer.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here

Joey Logano wins pole for Xfinity race

By Dustin LongJun 29, 2019, 12:54 PM EDT
JOLIET, Ill. – Joey Logano won the pole for today’s Xfinity race at Chicagoland Speedway with a lap of 177.556 mph.

It is Logano’s 36th career series pole.

He’ll be joined on the front row by Cole Custer, who qualified at 177.491 mph. It is Custer’s eight front-row start of the season.

Ross Chastain starts third after a lap of 176.730 and is followed by Justin Allgaier (176.551 mph) and Christopher Bell (176.430). This is Bell’s worst start in the last six races.

Click here for starting lineup

The Xfinity race will be at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Alex Bowman posts fastest lap in opening Cup practice at Chicagoland

By Dustin LongJun 29, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
JOLIET, Ill. – Alex Bowman posted the fastest lap in the first of two Cup practices Saturday at Chicagoland Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports cars took three of the top five spots. 

Bowman topped the field with a lap of 175.941 mph. He was followed by Kurt Busch (175.872 mph), Kevin Harvick (175.849), William Byron (175.792) and Jimmie Johnson (175.689).

Click here for practice results

Brad Keselowski and Daniel Suarez each ran 44 laps, most in the session. Keselowski was eighth on the speed chart at 174.819 mph. Suarez was 18th with a best lap of 173.957 mph.

Final Cup practice will be from 2 – 2:50 p.m. ET. Qualifying will take place after today’s Xfinity race. Qualifying is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET. All of those are on NBCSN.

 

Saturday schedule at Chicagoland Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 29, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
The first weekend of NBCSN’s coverage of NASCAR’s Monster Energy Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity series continues today at Chicagoland Speedway at Joliet, Illinois.

Today’s schedule features two Cup practices and qualifying, as well as Xfinity qualifying and the Camping World 300 race.

Per wunderground.com, the forecast for today’s race calls for a high of 84 degrees and 21% chance of rain at the start time.

(All times are Eastern)

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – First Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN)

1:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

2 – 2:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Camping World 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying/impound; single car/one lap (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Brett Moffitt earns second Truck Series win in last three races

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 28, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Brett Moffitt won for the second time in three races, capturing Friday night’s Camping World 225 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Moffitt did it with domination, not drama, as was the case in his previous win two races ago at Iowa Speedway. In that race, Moffitt finished second to Ross Chastain. But about an hour after the checkered flag, Chastain’s truck was found to be too low in post-race inspection, prompting NASCAR to take the win away from him and give it to Moffitt instead.

But in Friday night’s race, Moffitt – last year’s Truck Series champion – led a race-high 72 laps, nearly half of the 150-lap event. In taking the checkered flag, he held off runner-up Brandon Jones, who won Stage 1 Friday night, followed by Stewart Friesen, Harrison Burton and Austin Hill.

“It’s been a rough start to the year, but we’re getting it rolling now,” Moffitt told FS1. “We didn’t have the results early, but it’s getting a lot better now.”

In earning his ninth career truck race — and eighth in the last two seasons (2018 and 2019) — Moffitt has now won more truck races during that time than any other driver. It was also the second straight win at Chicagoland Speedway for Moffitt, who won last year’s Truck race there.

Sixth through 10th were Todd Gilliland, Chastain, Matt Crafton, Anthony Alfredo and Dylan Lupton.

It was an especially frustrating night for ThorSport Racing.

First, Ben Rhodes barely got through one lap before his truck began smoking heavily. He made his way to pit road for service, but was pushed by his crew back to the garage just a few moments later.

Rhodes missed the first practice session on Thursday with an engine issue. It’s unclear if Friday’s problem was related to Thursday’s issue.

It’s just sickening,” Rhodes told FS1. “It’s awful and puts us in a bad spot for the playoff picture. What hurts the most is I thought we had a truck that could win tonight. Just weird stuff has been happening.

It was just oil dumping out of the main seal, didn’t show anything in qualifying and it just starts doing it as I go through the gears coming up to the green. I don’t know what to say, just a big letdown.”

In the second stage, Johnny Sauter had motor issues that saw him drop from qualifying second to 23rd after repairs on pit road. Sauter finished 18th, the fifth straight race that he has failed to finish in the top 10 following his win at Dover.

Then, early in the final stage, Spencer Davis got into Grant Enfinger’s truck and put him in the wall, causing extensive damage to Enfinger’s ride. Davis then bounced off and into the side of Austin Wayne Self’s truck, putting both trucks out of the race.

Enfinger had led the most laps up to that point (49) and won Stage 2 prior to the incident with Davis. Enfinger also had a slight confrontation with Austin Hill after the race (see tweets below).

On top of all that, Matt Crafton had the engine replaced in his truck after Thursday’s practices, forcing him to start Friday’s race from the back of the field. While he managed to work his way into the top 10, Crafton finished eighth.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Brandon Jones (passed Grant Enfinger on the last lap)

STAGE 2 WINNER: Grant Enfinger (held off Brandon Jones on last lap)

Race results: Click here

Point standings: Click here

WHAT’S NEXT: Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway at 7:30 p.m. ET on July 11 on FS1

