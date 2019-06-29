Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

NASCAR disqualifies Christopher Bell’s car after it fails inspection

By Dustin LongJun 29, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

JOLIET, Ill. – NASCAR disqualified Christopher Bell‘s third-place car after it failed inspection after Saturday’s Xfinity race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Wayne Auton, managing director of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, said that the front of Bell’s car was found to be “extremely low” and the right rear was “a little high.”

Auton said officials looked to see if any race damage could have caused the issue and “there was not.”

Auton said the car passed inspection before the race.

The team has until Monday to decide if it will appeal.

This marks the first time in the Xfinity Series that a car has been disqualified for failing inspection after a race. It is the second time in three weeks this has happened in NASCAR. Ross Chastain had his victory taken away in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series after his truck failed inspection at Iowa Speedway.

Bell will receive one point for last place. He had scored 51 points for his third-place finish and top-three finishes in both stages. Only race winner Cole Custer (58 points) scored more than what Bell had collected before he was penalized.

Custer’s car passed inspection.

Austin Dillon takes provisional pole for Cup race at Chicagoland

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 29, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

JOLIET, Illinois – Austin Dillon on Saturday won the provisional pole for Sunday’s Camping World 400 NASCAR Cup race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Dillon and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet paced the 38-car field with a best lap of 176.263 mph.

“You don’t usually see a guy that was 21st or 25th in both practice sessions jump up to the pole,” said Dillon, who was actually 29th and 23rd in the two practices. “It was a good lap.

“I don’t think a pole-sitter has ever won here. But I’m good with it. It’s a fast car either way. I’m happy. If we just make the right adjustments tomorrow and put ourselves in a great position, we’ve got a good pit stall.”

It’s Dillon’s third pole of the season, having also grabbed the top spot at Fontana and Talladega.

Kevin Harvick (176.091 mph) is slated to start Sunday’s race alongside Dillon on the front row.

Dillon’s teammate, Daniel Hemric (175.959 mph), and Jimmie Johnson (175.678) will share Row 2, while Kurt Busch (175.558) and Clint Bowyer (175.421) will be on Row 3.

Michael McDowell (175.393) and Alex Bowman (175.188) will start on Row 4, and Denny Hamlin (175.114) and Ryan Blaney (175.092) make up Row 5.

Because cars were impounded after qualifying, the full qualifying results will not be released until after Sunday morning’s inspection.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Cole Custer dominates for 4th Xfinity win of season

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 29, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

JOLIET, Illinois – Cole Custer had one of the most dominant performances of his career, leading 151 of 200 laps to win Saturday’s Camping World 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Having previously won this season at Fontana, Richmond and Pocono, Custer joins Christopher Bell as the only two drivers to earn four NASCAR Xfinity Series victories apiece thus far this season.

Awesome car, I don’t know how it could have been any better,” Custer told crew chief Mike Shiplett over the team radio after grabbing the checkered flag.

The 21-year-old Custer held off a strong challenge in the closing laps from pole sitter Joey Logano – making his first Xfinity start of the year – and Bell to earn the sixth win of his Xfinity Series career (in 86 starts).

“This is a great track, I’ve wanted to win here for a long time,” Custer said. “You can see we’ve been getting better and better over the year. … It means a lot.”

Bell, who finished third, was disqualified about an hour after the checkered flag fell when his car was found to be too low in post-race inspection. He becomes the second driver to be disqualified in a NASCAR race in the last 13 days (Ross Chastain was DQ’d after winning the Trucks race at Iowa on June 16, also for the front end of his truck being too low).

Before Bell’s disqualification, Custer was asked about beating his two top challengers in the series, Bell and Tyler Reddick. “The three of us are racing for wins every weekend,” Custer said. “I think we will continue to get better throughout this summer stretch and have something to look out for.”

Logano finished second, followed by Michael Annett, Brandon Jones and Austin Cidric. Sixth through 10th were Noah Gragson (highest-finishing rookie), Justin Haley, Ross Chastain, Reddick and Riley Herbst.

Here are the results and Xfinity standings prior to the announcement of Bell’s disqualification. We’ll have the updated results and standings shortly.

Race results: Click here

Xfinity standings: Click here

Logano paid Custer a big compliment, saying, “He did good. It’s funny when you come down to the next level down and see the next up-and-coming talent, he’s ready for it (NASCAR Cup), I can say that much.”

BJ McLeod hit the wall on Lap 173, bringing out the caution, leading several drivers to pit for tires and a final tank of gas. On the ensuing restart on Lap 179, Custer dove to the bottom of the track and easily went from fourth to first and set sail the remainder of the way for the victory.

Several drivers were penalized prior to the race and dropped to the back of the field for the green flag: The No. 98 (Chase Briscoe) and No. 78 (Vinnie Miller) for unapproved adjustments, the No. 28 (Shane Lee) for an engine change, the No. 17 (Josh Bilicki) for a driver change (the team had not listed a driver name on the original entry list), the No. 38 (Jeff Green) for missing the driver/crew chief meeting and the No. 42 (Chad Finchum) for crew chief (Brian Keselowski) missing the driver/crew chief meeting.

Stage 1 winner: Cole Custer (6th stage win of season)

Stage 2 winner: Joey Logano

Who had a good race: Cole Custer put on a driving clinic with his performance. He went high when he needed to and also dropped low, essentially using virtually every inch of the track he needed. While so much has been said about Christopher Bell this season, if Saturday’s performance is a good indicator, keep your eyes on Custer as a potential Xfinity champion.

Who had a bad race: Illinois native Justin Allgaier had a rough day. He had a solo spin on Lap 11 while running third, was forced into the wall on Lap 116 after Jeffrey Earnhardt got loose and washed up the racetrack in front of Allgaier, and then hit the wall hard on Lap 129. He immediately took his car to the garage, his day over. “Just bummed to be here,” Allgaier told NBCSN after being checked at the infield care center. “It was a rough day … a very disappointing day.”

Notable: Joey Logano drove like he’s been competing all season in the Xfinity Series, even though this was his first start of the season in NASCAR’s junior league. Logano started from the pole and had the second-best car on track, but didn’t have quite enough to overtake Custer.

Next race: Circle K Firecracker 250; Friday July 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET; Daytona International Speedway (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer are fastest in final Cup practice at Chicagoland

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 29, 2019, 2:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

JOLIET, Illinois – A couple of hours after earning the pole for this afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Joey Logano was fastest in the final Cup practice at Chicagoland Speedway.

Logano led all drivers with a speed of 174.452 mph.

The top three and six of the top 10 drivers were Ford drivers.

Clint Bowyer was second-fastest (174.447 mph), followed by Kevin Harvick (174.379), Bubba Wallace (174.368) and Ryan Newman (174.357).

Sixth through 10th-fastest were Jimmie Johnson (174.312 mph), Michael McDowell (174.300 mph), Alex Bowman (174.261), William Byron (174.182) and Ryan Blaney (174.020).

Add in Chase Elliott (11th at 174.008 mph) and Hendrick Motorsports led all teams with four drivers in the top 11.

Kevin Harvick had the best 10-lap average (173.296 mph, from laps 36-45), followed by Jimmie Johnson (173.206 mph, laps 41-50) and Alex Bowman (173.107 mph, laps 36-45).

Qualifying for Sunday’s Camping World 400 will take place later today at 6:35 p.m. ET.

Click here for the full practice report.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Joey Logano wins pole for Xfinity race

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 29, 2019, 12:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

JOLIET, Ill. – Joey Logano won the pole for today’s Xfinity race at Chicagoland Speedway with a lap of 177.556 mph.

It is Logano’s 36th career series pole.

He’ll be joined on the front row by Cole Custer, who qualified at 177.491 mph. It is Custer’s eight front-row start of the season.

Ross Chastain starts third after a lap of 176.730 and is followed by Justin Allgaier (176.551 mph) and Christopher Bell (176.430). This is Bell’s worst start in the last six races.

Click here for starting lineup

The Xfinity race will be at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.