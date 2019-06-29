Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer are fastest in final Cup practice at Chicagoland

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

JOLIET, Illinois – A couple of hours after earning the pole for this afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Joey Logano was fastest in the final Cup practice at Chicagoland Speedway.

Logano led all drivers with a speed of 174.452 mph.

The top three and six of the top 10 drivers were Ford drivers.

Clint Bowyer was second-fastest (174.447 mph), followed by Kevin Harvick (174.379), Bubba Wallace (174.368) and Ryan Newman (174.357).

Sixth through 10th-fastest were Jimmie Johnson (174.312 mph), Michael McDowell (174.300 mph), Alex Bowman (174.261), William Byron (174.182) and Ryan Blaney (174.020).

Add in Chase Elliott (11th at 174.008 mph) and Hendrick Motorsports led all teams with four drivers in the top 11.

Kevin Harvick had the best 10-lap average (173.296 mph, from laps 36-45), followed by Jimmie Johnson (173.206 mph, laps 41-50) and Alex Bowman (173.107 mph, laps 36-45).

Qualifying for Sunday’s Camping World 400 will take place later today at 6:35 p.m. ET.

Click here for the full practice report.

