Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer are fastest in final Cup practice at Chicagoland

JOLIET, Illinois – A couple of hours after earning the pole for this afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Joey Logano was fastest in the final Cup practice at Chicagoland Speedway.
Logano led all drivers with a speed of 174.452 mph.
The top three and six of the top 10 drivers were Ford drivers.
Clint Bowyer was second-fastest (174.447 mph), followed by Kevin Harvick (174.379), Bubba Wallace (174.368) and Ryan Newman (174.357).
Sixth through 10th-fastest were Jimmie Johnson (174.312 mph), Michael McDowell (174.300 mph), Alex Bowman (174.261), William Byron (174.182) and Ryan Blaney (174.020).
Add in Chase Elliott (11th at 174.008 mph) and Hendrick Motorsports led all teams with four drivers in the top 11.
Kevin Harvick had the best 10-lap average (173.296 mph, from laps 36-45), followed by Jimmie Johnson (173.206 mph, laps 41-50) and Alex Bowman (173.107 mph, laps 36-45).
Qualifying for Sunday’s Camping World 400 will take place later today at 6:35 p.m. ET.
Click here for the full practice report.
Follow @JerryBonkowski
JOLIET, Ill. – Joey Logano won the pole for today’s Xfinity race at Chicagoland Speedway with a lap of 177.556 mph.
It is Logano’s 36th career series pole.
He’ll be joined on the front row by Cole Custer, who qualified at 177.491 mph. It is Custer’s eight front-row start of the season.
Ross Chastain starts third after a lap of 176.730 and is followed by Justin Allgaier (176.551 mph) and Christopher Bell (176.430). This is Bell’s worst start in the last six races.
Click here for starting lineup
The Xfinity race will be at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
With Christopher Bell (four wins), Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer (three apiece) combining for 10 wins in the first 15 Xfinity Series races, will the song remain the same in Saturday’s Camping World 300 race at Chicagoland Speedway?
Or will another series regular earn the win? Or what about defending NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano, making his first Xfinity Series start of the season?
Here’s all the info for today’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Mauricio Rodriguez, representing Camping World, will give the command to start engines at 3:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 3:46 p.m.
PRERACE: Qualifying is at 12:05 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:30 p.m. by Michael White, Chaplain of Windy City Raceway Ministries. Josh Gallagher will perform the National Anthem at 3:31 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for afternoon thunderstorms with a high of 86 degrees and a 40% chance of rain for the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Kyle Larson won this race a year ago and was followed by Kevin Harvick and Cole Custer.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here
Follow @JerryBonkowski
JOLIET, Ill. – Alex Bowman posted the fastest lap in the first of two Cup practices Saturday at Chicagoland Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports cars took three of the top five spots.
Bowman topped the field with a lap of 175.941 mph. He was followed by Kurt Busch (175.872 mph), Kevin Harvick (175.849), William Byron (175.792) and Jimmie Johnson (175.689).
Click here for practice results
Brad Keselowski and Daniel Suarez each ran 44 laps, most in the session. Keselowski was eighth on the speed chart at 174.819 mph. Suarez was 18th with a best lap of 173.957 mph.
Final Cup practice will be from 2 – 2:50 p.m. ET. Qualifying will take place after today’s Xfinity race. Qualifying is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET. All of those are on NBCSN.
The first weekend of NBCSN’s coverage of NASCAR’s Monster Energy Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity series continues today at Chicagoland Speedway at Joliet, Illinois.
Today’s schedule features two Cup practices and qualifying, as well as Xfinity qualifying and the Camping World 300 race.
Per wunderground.com, the forecast for today’s race calls for a high of 84 degrees and 21% chance of rain at the start time.
(All times are Eastern)
8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
8 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open
11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – First Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)
12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN)
1:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
2 – 2:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)
3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
3:30 p.m. – Camping World 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
6:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying/impound; single car/one lap (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Follow @JerryBonkowski