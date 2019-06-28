Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Friday 5: Can anyone beat Joe Gibbs Racing, Team Penske?

By Dustin LongJun 28, 2019, 6:30 AM EDT
Maybe it will happen this weekend.

Or maybe the streak will keep going. If it does, the question becomes when will someone beat Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske to win a Cup race? It might not be until well into July. Or later.

NASCAR has seen its share of dominance through the years from Richard Petty winning 10 consecutive races in 1967 to Hendrick Motorsports winning nine of 10 races in 2007 with four different drivers.

That level of dominance has returned. Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske have combined to 15 of the first 16 races. JGR has 10 of those wins, including seven of the last 10.

As the series heads to Chicagoland Speedway for Sunday’s Cup race (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN), Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske will look to continue their reign on 1.5-mile tracks.

The two organizations have won all five races on 1.5-mile races this season. Brad Keselowski won at Atlanta and Kansas, Joey Logano won at Las Vegas, Denny Hamlin won at Texas and Martin Truex Jr. won the Coca-Cola 600, the most recent race at a 1.5-mile track.

JGR and Team Penske have combined to win nine of the last 11 races on 1.5-mile tracks, dating back to Kyle Busch’s last-lap win a year ago at Chicagoland Speedway.

OK, that’s what has happened but look at what could happen in the coming weeks.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s current drivers have won the past four races at Chicagoland Speedway. Add Team Penske and those two organizations have won six of the last seven Chicagoland races. That other race? Since retired Matt Kenseth won for JGR.

If not at Chicagoland, maybe some other team can win at Daytona on July 6. They’ll race the same package that was run at Talladega. Chase Elliott won there, giving Hendrick Motorsports its only victory of the season. While it was with a different package, the last time Cup raced at Daytona, Hamlin was celebrating his second Daytona 500 triumph.

If not at Daytona, what about Kentucky on July 13? Don’t count on it. Current JGR drivers and Team Penske drivers have won seven of the eight races there. The exception? Kenseth won in 2013 for Joe Gibbs Racing.

If not at Kentucky, what about New Hampshire on July 21? Kevin Harvick did the bump-and-run on Kyle Busch in the closing laps to win that race last year and end JGR’s run of five wins in six races there.

OK, if not New Hampshire, then it is back to Pocono on July 28. Busch won there in June for the fourth consecutive win by a current JGR driver.

So when?

Of course, some other team may win this weekend at Chicagoland or in the coming weeks, but even if they do, good chance it won’t turn into a streak.

2. What about Kevin Harvick?

If there is a favorite to topple the reign of Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske, it is Kevin Harvick, who continues to search for his first victory of the season.

Harvick is due. Only one other time since 2013 has he failed to win by the season’s 16th race (this weekend marks the 17th race of the year).

He has had his chances this season, particularly on 1.5-mile tracks. Harvick has scored the most points (214) on such tracks this season. Chase Elliott is next at (185). Denny Hamlin is third at 175.

Harvick has two top-five finishes and four top-10 results in the five races on 1.5-mile tracks. Maybe it’s his time?

3. Stranger than fiction

Ross Chastain was the guest on this week’s NASCAR on NBC podcast with Nate Ryan. Among the topics was how star-crossed Chastain’s career has been.

He’s fought to climb the ranks in NASCAR and got his best chance in a three-race Xfinity stint with Chip Ganassi Racing last year. Chastain was battling Kevin Harvick for the lead at Darlington when they had contact. Chastain came back to win the Xfinity race at Las Vegas. He signed a deal to drive for Ganassi’s Xfinity car this season but the ride went away after DC Solar declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy after a raid by the FBI.

That left Chastain scrambling for a ride this season. He started the year by running every race in Cup, Xfinity and Trucks until the June 9 Cup event at Michigan International Speedway.

During that time, Chastain changed his declaration for points from Xfinity to the Truck Series. His win at Iowa seemed to have set him for the playoffs until his truck failed inspection and was disqualified. No problem, Chastain went out and won last weekend at Gateway.

“It’s definitely not the way I would have written it,” Chastain set on the podcast about his up-and-down path. “ I don’t think they would ever make a movie about this or write a book, it would have to be a fictional book because no one would believe it.”

4. Manufacturer scorecard

Since the start of the 2018 season, Ford has 24 Cup wins, Toyota 23 and Chevrolet five.

Four of Chevrolet’s five wins are by Chase Elliott. The other victory was by Austin Dillon in the 2018 Daytona 500.

5. Another win but …

Ty Majeski scored his third ARCA victory of the season Thursday night at Chicagoland Speedway.

After a humbling Xfinity season last year at Roush Fenway Racing where Majeski was eliminated by a crash in four of his 12 starts, to rebound and win in ARCA has been meaningful to him.

“This is personally what I needed,” Majeski said of his success.

But his summer will be spent mainly racing Late Models. He said he “highly doubts” he’ll do any Xfinity races this season. The only ARCA race he’s scheduled to run is the season finale Oct. 18 at Kansas Speedway.

Friday schedule at Chicagoland Speedway

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 28, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT
Xfinity teams back in action on track after having last weekend off.

The tripleheader weekend also includes the Gander Outdoors Truck Series race tonight.

Cup teams are on track Saturday.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

1 – 10 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1 p.m. – Truck garage opens

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

5:05 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying; single truck/one lap (FS2)

6:45 p.m. – Truck Series driver-crew chief meeting

7:05 – 7:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

8:30 p.m. – Truck Series driver introductions

9 p.m. – Camping World 225; 150 laps/225 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: Which drivers outside playoffs need the most points at Chicagoland?

By Daniel McFadinJun 27, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT
With Sunday’s Cup race at Chicagoland Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN), there are only 10 races left in the regular season.

That means time is running out for drivers outside the top 16 in the standings to either win or accumulate enough points to qualify for the playoffs.

On NASCAR America, Parker Kligerman and AJ Allmendinger looked at the eight drivers who are hovering around the bubble in the playoff standings and how they’ve faired on 1.5-mile tracks this year in terms of average finish and points.

“If you look at the average finish sometimes that doesn’t tell the whole story, especially now with stage racing” Allmendinger said. “You can run fifth all day and the next thing you know (on the) last restart get wrecked and you have a 37th-place finish.”

Allmendinger highlighted Kyle Larson (15th) and Ryan Newman (16th) in the standings.

Larson has an average finish of 20.8 on 1.5-mile tracks and 116 points. Newman has an average finish of 17.4, but has just 103 points.

“I wouldn’t bet on that, Ryan Newman is one point to the good, they’ve really struggled,” Allmendinger said. “But if you look at his teammate, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., that’s been on one of his strongest race tracks, mile-and-a-halfs.”

Despite being 20th in the standings, Stenhouse has an average finish of 11.2 and 161 points on those type of tracks.

Watch the above video for more.

 

NASCAR America’s the Motorsports Hour at 5 p.m. ET

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinJun 27, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
This week’s episode of NASCAR America’s Motorsports Hour airs today from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Krista Voda hosts with Parker Kligerman and AJ Allmendinger as they discuss multiple racing disciplines, including NASCAR and IndyCar.

If you can’t catch either of today’s shows on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Truck Series practice report from Chicagoland Speedway

Getty Images
By NBC Sports StaffJun 27, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT
Matt Crafton will start at the back of the field in Friday’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race after his team made an engine change during Thursday’s final practice session at Chicagoland Speedway.

Anthony Alfredo was the fastest in the final practice session with a lap of 176.453 mph. He was followed by Johnny Sauter (176.447 mph), Austin Hill (176.108), Brett Moffitt (175.541) and Sheldon Creed (175.375).

Click here for final practice results

Grant Enfinger ran the most laps in the session at 49. He was ninth on the speed chart with a top lap of 175.154 mph.

Practice 2

Anthony Alfredo topped the speed chart in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series’ second of three practice sessions Thursday at Chicagoland Speedway.

Alfredo posted a top speed of 176.269 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

The top five was completed by Brett Moffitt (176.005 mph), Grant Enfinger (175.810), Sheldon Creed (175.781) and Dylan Lupton (175.012).

Moffitt is the only driver who was in the top five for the first two practice sessions.

Brandon Jones and Ben Rhodes recorded the most laps in the sessions with 40 each.

Rhodes had the best 10-lap average at 170.563 mph.

Click here for the practice report.

The remaining practice session is scheduled for 6:35 – 7:25 p.m. ET.

First practice

Brandon Jones was fastest in the first practice session.

Jones, who posted a top speed of 175.678 mph, led a Kyle Busch Motorsports’ sweep of the top three spots.

He was followed by Harrison Burton (175.160 mph) and Todd Gilliland (174.357).

The top five was completed by Brett Moffitt (174.216) and Anthony Alfredo (173.149).

Gateway winner Ross Chastain was 12th on the speed chart (172.238).

Sheldon Creed, who was seventh on the speed chart, recorded the most laps with 33.

Click here for the speed chart.

 