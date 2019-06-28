Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Brett Moffitt earns second Truck Series win in last three races

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 28, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Brett Moffitt won for the second time in three races, capturing Friday night’s Camping World 225 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Moffitt did it with domination, not drama, as was the case in his previous win two races ago at Iowa Speedway. In that race, Moffitt finished second to Ross Chastain. But about an hour after the checkered flag, Chastain’s truck was found to be too low in post-race inspection, prompting NASCAR to take the win away from him and give it to Moffitt instead.

But in Friday night’s race, Moffitt – last year’s Truck Series champion – led a race-high 72 laps, nearly half of the 150-lap event. In taking the checkered flag, he held off runner-up Brandon Jones, who won Stage 1 Friday night, followed by Stewart Friesen, Harrison Burton and Austin Hill.

“It’s been a rough start to the year, but we’re getting it rolling now,” Moffitt told FS1. “We didn’t have the results early, but it’s getting a lot better now.”

In earning his ninth career truck race — and eighth in the last two seasons (2018 and 2019) — Moffitt has now won more truck races during that time than any other driver. It was also the second straight win at Chicagoland Speedway for Moffitt, who won last year’s Truck race there.

Sixth through 10th were Todd Gilliland, Chastain, Matt Crafton, Anthony Alfredo and Dylan Lupton.

It was an especially frustrating night for ThorSport Racing.

First, Ben Rhodes barely got through one lap before his truck began smoking heavily. He made his way to pit road for service, but was pushed by his crew back to the garage just a few moments later.

Rhodes missed the first practice session on Thursday with an engine issue. It’s unclear if Friday’s problem was related to Thursday’s issue.

It’s just sickening,” Rhodes told FS1. “It’s awful and puts us in a bad spot for the playoff picture. What hurts the most is I thought we had a truck that could win tonight. Just weird stuff has been happening.

It was just oil dumping out of the main seal, didn’t show anything in qualifying and it just starts doing it as I go through the gears coming up to the green. I don’t know what to say, just a big letdown.”

In the second stage, Johnny Sauter had motor issues that saw him drop from qualifying second to 23rd after repairs on pit road. Sauter finished 18th, the fifth straight race that he has failed to finish in the top 10 following his win at Dover.

Then, early in the final stage, Spencer Davis got into Grant Enfinger’s truck and put him in the wall, causing extensive damage to Enfinger’s ride. Davis then bounced off and into the side of Austin Wayne Self’s truck, putting both trucks out of the race.

Enfinger had led the most laps up to that point (49) and won Stage 2 prior to the incident with Davis. Enfinger also had a slight confrontation with Austin Hill after the race (see tweets below).

On top of all that, Matt Crafton had the engine replaced in his truck after Thursday’s practices, forcing him to start Friday’s race from the back of the field. While he managed to work his way into the top 10, Crafton finished eighth.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Brandon Jones (passed Grant Enfinger on the last lap)

STAGE 2 WINNER: Grant Enfinger (held off Brandon Jones on last lap)

Race results: Click here

Point standings: Click here

WHAT’S NEXT: Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway at 7:30 p.m. ET on July 11 on FS1

Hailie Deegan: ‘I see why a lot of these other girls haven’t made it’ in NASCAR

By Nate RyanJun 28, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Aggression has been the hallmark of Hailie Deegan’s three victories in the K&N Series.

Deegan believes it’s also crucial to any female driver’s NASCAR success.

“A lot of people assume about being a girl that they’re a little more laid back, they’re not as aggressive. they’re still trying to get to the same level of a guys’ aggression,” Deegan told NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen in the latest episode of the “On Her Turf” podcast. “But I think even if you ask other guys, they’ll say I’m an aggressive driver just because I know what it’s going to take to make it. And I see why a lot of these other girls haven’t made it, and I don’t want to make the same mistakes.

“I just want to make sure I do everything right. Because it’s going to take every piece. There’s a reason why there isn’t a ton of girls racing NASCAR. It’s not like there’s no reason why. There’s obviously a reason why. So I just have to do everything right to make sure that I can make it to the top level.”

That’s meant a fitness program of distance running and weights for the Temecula, California, resident, who has won by making contact on last-lap passes at Meridian (Idaho) Speedway last year and Las Vegas and Colorado National Speedway this season.

There have been some Southern California mornings of 100-degree heat when Deegan said she wakes up thinking, “Oh God, I don’t want to run several miles,” but she pushes through because of her goal to become a winner in NASCAR’s top series.

“I think you have to have your priorities straight,” she said. “Are you focusing on looking good at the track or performing at the track? There’s a difference.

“You have to have every single priority straight. Are you there during the week to train? Or there to hang out with friends? There are so many pieces to the puzzle, and you have to be an aggressive personality. There are quite a few girls that just don’t have the aggression in their personality.”

Some of her aggression is innate as the daughter of freestyle motocross star Brian Deegan, who has “broken almost every bone in his body.

“I feel like I grew up in a very aggressive family, and my dad being from the motocross industry,” Hailie Deegan said. “It’s an aggressive, very tough sport. So that’s where I learned it from him. A lot of other girls don’t have their dads in racing, especially since I came from that motocross scene, it’s a lot more rough and tough. That’s how I was built up.”

She also learned to avoid bonding too much with other drivers.

“You don’t have any friends when you’re on the track,” said Deegan, who turns 18 next month. “Racing is competitive. They’re like frenemies. Everyone is there for a position to make it in the top series. You’re all competing for those positions, and it’s not like everyone will get one.”

During the podcast, Deegan also discusses:

–Having the support of Kevin Harvick;

–The best piece of advice she’s received;

–If anything scares her about racing;

–How she approaches social media;

–What she packs on the road.

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the embed above, at the NBC Sports Scores app or by downloading on major platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and Google Play.

Austin Hill, Johnny Sauter on front row for tonight’s Truck race at Chicagoland

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 28, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT
Austin Hill won the pole for tonight’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Camping World 225 race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Hill covered the 1.5-mile layout at a top speed and a track record of 176.632 mph. Alongside him on the front row for tonight’s race will be Johnny Sauter (176.494 mph).

It could be an interesting race, as it will be the first time Hill and Sauter have been on the same race track in two weeks. Hill and Sauter tangled two weeks ago at Iowa Speedway, when Sauter intentionally slammed into Hill’s truck during a caution period, leading to NASCAR to suspend Sauter for the following race last weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (formerly Gateway Motorsports Park).

Qualifying third through 10th fastest were Brett Moffitt (176.332 mph), Tyler Ankrum (176.108), Grant Enfinger (176.005), Anthony Alfredo (175.982), Sheldon Creed (175.821), Harrison Burton (175.781), Dylan Lupton (175.741) and Stewart Friesen (175.678).

Other notables include Todd Gilliland (13th, 175.456 mph), Ross Chastain (16th, 174.916 mph) and Ben Rhodes (17th, 174.859).

The race takes the green flag tonight at 9:05 p.m. ET (FS1 on TV and Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on radio).

Click here for the full row-by-row qualifying chart.

Practice report for Friday’s Xfinity sessions at Chicagoland

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 28, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT
Defending NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano was fastest in Friday’s second and final NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Chicagoland Speedway.

Driving the No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang, Logano paced the field around the 1.5-mile oval at 174.554 mph. This is Logano’s first appearance in an Xfinity Series race field this season.

Tyler Reddick was second-fastest at 173.896 mph.

Cole Custer was third-fastest (173.879 mph), followed by Austin Cindric (173.874), Justin Allgaier (173.745), Noah Gragson (173.734), Ross Chastain (173.533), Brandon Jones (172.855), Zane Smith (172.706) and Ryan Sieg (172.315).

The start of the session was delayed by more than 30 minutes due to a lightning strike that occurred near the track, as well as a severe thunderstorm warning that was issued for the area due east of the track.

NASCAR held off on sending cars back on-track before the abbreviated 30-minute session began.

Click here for the speed chart from the second practice.

FIRST PRACTICE:

Tyler Reddick was fastest (174.916 mph) in Friday’s first Xfinity Series practice at Chicagoland Speedway. Reddick was nearly 2 mph faster than Cole Custer (173.182 mph), followed by Christopher Bell (173.044), Joey Logano (172.927) and Michael Annett (172.822).

Sixth through 10th were Ross Chastain (172.535 mph), Justin Haley (172.177), Chase Briscoe (171.985), Zane Smith (171.832) and John Hunter Nemechek (171.478).

With about eight minutes to go in the session, Chastain skimmed the outside wall but damage was very minor.

Overconfidence by the driver,” Chastain told NBC Sports. “Just a little too confident trying to run the top. So I have to learn and be a little bit better.”

Four drivers were penalized for various violations:

* The No. 28 of Shane Lee – 15 minutes for being late to inspection.

* The No. 42 of Chad Finchum – 15 minutes for being late to inspection.

* The No. 90 of Ronnie Bassett Jr. – 15 minutes for failing inspection twice.

* The No. 81 of Jeffrey Earnhardt – 30 minutes for being late to inspection and failing inspection twice.

Click here for the full practice speed chart.

Joe Gibbs Racing picks up option on Christopher Bell’s contract

By Dustin LongJun 28, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT
JOLIET, Ill. — Joe Gibbs Racing has picked up the option on Christopher Bell‘s contract for the 2020 season, but Bell admits that he doesn’t know where he’ll be racing next year.

“I’m good for another year,” Bell said Friday at Chicagoland Speedway. “I don’t know what I’m going to be racing, but I will be somewhere.”

Bell has won a series-high four Xfinity races this season and is second in the points to Tyler Reddick going into Saturday’s race (3:30 p.m., NBCSN).

Bell won the most recent Xfinity race, two weeks ago at Iowa Speedway. His other victories this season have been at Atlanta, Bristol and Dover.

His success has led to questions about where he’ll race next season. This is his second full season in the Xfinity Series. He’s won 12 of 55 career series starts (21.8%).

With a limit of four cars per team, Joe Gibbs Racing could face a quandary on where Bell will race next year.

This is Martin Truex Jr.‘s first year with the team. Joe Gibbs Racing announced a contract extension with Kyle Busch in February. Denny Hamlin signed a contract extension in 2017. Erik Jones said last month that he was “pretty close” to a contract extension with JGR.

Leavine Family Racing has an alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing and has Matt DiBenedetto in the No. 95 car. Team owner Bob Leavine has expressed an interest in having a two-car team but needs sponsorship to make that happen.