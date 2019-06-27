Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Ross Chastain to run third car for Kaulig Racing at Daytona

By Dustin LongJun 27, 2019, 9:44 AM EDT
Kaulig Racing will field a third entry for next weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway with Ross Chastain driving that car, the team announced Thursday.

Chastain will drive the No. 16, joining Justin Haley, who will be driving the No. 11, and AJ Allmendinger, who will be driving the No. 10. It’s the first time Kaulig Racing will field three cars in one event.

“Being able to bring a third car to Daytona and have our part-time driver Ross Chastain behind the wheel only increases our chances of getting the win,” team owner Matt Kaulig said in a statement from the team. “Not by the addition of a car, but by the additional teammate our two drivers Justin Haley and AJ Allmendinger will have – Daytona is all about teamwork.”

Haley won the first stage at Daytona in February and Chastain won the second stage. Chastain went on to finish 13th and Haley 17th in that race.

The July 5 race can be seen on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Chastain appeared on this week’s NASCAR on NBC Podcast with Nate Ryan. Chastain discussed a variety of topics.

GoFas Racing, Roush Fenway win 4th round of eNASCAR Heat Pro League

Screenshot
By Daniel McFadinJun 27, 2019, 11:28 AM EDT
The eNASCAR Heat Pro League saw its first repeat winners Wednesday night for its event held on the digital Watkins Glen International road course.

The PlayStation 4 race was won by Hunter Mullins (@Fedex_rcn_11_) for GoFas Racing.

Nicholas Walker (@wowTHATSgarbage) won the XBox One race for Roush Fenway Racing.

Both Mullins and Walker were the victors in the Round 2 races on the digital Auto Club Speedway.

The fifth round of the Pro League will be held July 10th on the digital Chicagoland Speedway. There are four rounds left in the regular season.

Here are the points standings through four rounds.

You can watch both races in the video below.

 

Weekend schedule for Chicagoland Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 27, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Get ready to turn your TV to NBCSN this weekend for NASCAR’s return to the NBC family.

NASCAR treks to Joliet, Illinois, to compete at Chicagoland Speedway where all three national series will be in action.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

For Friday night’s Truck Series race, wunderground.com forecasts a high of 80 degrees at race time with a 20% chance of rain.

For Saturday’s Xfinity race there is a high of 89 degrees and 40% chance of rain at the start time.

Sunday’s Cup race has a high of 89 degrees and a 20% chance of rain at the start time.

All times are Eastern

Thursday, June 27

Noon – 9 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

2:35 – 3:25 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. – Second Truck practice (No TV)

6:35 – 7:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

Friday, June 28

1 – 10 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1 p.m. – Truck garage opens

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

5:05 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying; single truck/one lap (FS2)

6:45 p.m. – Truck Series driver-crew chief meeting

7:05 – 7:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

8:30 p.m. – Truck Series driver introductions

9 p.m. – Camping World 225; 150 laps/225 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, June 29

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – First Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN)

1:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

2 – 2:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Camping World 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying/impound; single car/one lap (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 30

9 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

2:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – Camping World 400; 267 laps/400.5 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR updates rule book about race damage in regard to possible penalties

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 26, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
NASCAR updated its rule book Wednesday to include language in the book’s penalty section that series officials could consider any damage caused during a race when assessing if a violation has occurred.

Section 12.4.a now reads (bold added to highlight updated section):

“NASCAR may issue penalties as it deems fit to provide for the orderly conduct of the sport. Such determinations may be made by NASCAR before, during, or after the Event, and may consider, to the extent deemed reasonable by NASCAR in the interests of racing competition and fairness, any modifications caused or required as a result of damage caused by In-Race accidents.
The change could impact whether a winner (or any other car inspected after the race) is disqualified for failing post-race inspection.
Section 8.3.c of the Cup Rule Book already had a similar statement in regards to vehicle eligibility. It stated:
“Such determinations may be made by NASCAR before, during, or after the Event, and may consider, to the extent deemed reasonable by NASCAR in the interests of racing competition and fairness, any modifications caused or required as a result of damaged caused by In-Race accidents.”
Rear spoiler with the wicker that was added at Talladega. Photo: Dustin Long

NASCAR also announced Wednesday that the Cup package for next weekend’s race at Daytona International Speedway will be the same as used in the race at Talladega Superspeedway.

At Talladega, teams had a wicker added to lower speeds. What will be used at Daytona will be a one piece spoiler/wicker. The overall dimensions remain the same for the spoiler.

NASCAR America presents MotorMouths at 5 p.m. ET with Ty Dillon

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinJun 26, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
This week’s episode of NASCAR America presents MotorMouths airs today from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features Germain Racing driver Ty Dillon.

Dillon will join Marty Snider and Dale Jarrett as they take viewer phone calls.

If you can’t catch either of today’s shows on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.