NASCAR America: Which drivers outside playoffs need the most points at Chicagoland?

By Daniel McFadinJun 27, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT
With Sunday’s Cup race at Chicagoland Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN), there are only 10 races left in the regular season.

That means time is running out for drivers outside the top 16 in the standings to either win or accumulate enough points to qualify for the playoffs.

On NASCAR America, Parker Kligerman and AJ Allmendinger looked at the eight drivers who are hovering around the bubble in the playoff standings and how they’ve faired on 1.5-mile tracks this year in terms of average finish and points.

“If you look at the average finish sometimes that doesn’t tell the whole story, especially now with stage racing” Allmendinger said. “You can run fifth all day and the next thing you know (on the) last restart get wrecked and you have a 37th-place finish.”

Allmendinger highlighted Kyle Larson (15th) and Ryan Newman (16th) in the standings.

Larson has an average finish of 20.8 on 1.5-mile tracks and 116 points. Newman has an average finish of 17.4, but has just 103 points.

“I wouldn’t bet on that, Ryan Newman is one point to the good, they’ve really struggled,” Allmendinger said. “But if you look at his teammate, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., that’s been on one of his strongest race tracks, mile-and-a-halfs.”

Despite being 20th in the standings, Stenhouse has an average finish of 11.2 and 161 points on those type of tracks.

NASCAR America’s the Motorsports Hour at 5 p.m. ET

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinJun 27, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
This week’s episode of NASCAR America’s Motorsports Hour airs today from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Krista Voda hosts with Parker Kligerman and AJ Allmendinger as they discuss multiple racing disciplines, including NASCAR and IndyCar.

If you can’t catch either of today’s shows on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Truck Series practice report from Chicagoland Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 27, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT
Anthony Alfredo topped the speed chart in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series’ second of three practice sessions Thursday at Chicagoland Speedway.

Alfredo posted a top speed of 176.269 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

The top five was completed by Brett Moffitt (176.005 mph), Grant Enfinger (175.810), Sheldon Creed (175.781) and Dylan Lupton (175.012).

Moffitt is the only driver who was in the top five for the first two practice sessions.

Brandon Jones and Ben Rhodes recorded the most laps in the sessions with 40 each.

Rhodes had the best 10-lap average at 170.563 mph.

The remaining practice session is scheduled for 6:35 – 7:25 p.m. ET.

First practice

Brandon Jones was fastest in the first practice session.

Jones, who posted a top speed of 175.678 mph, led a Kyle Busch Motorsports’ sweep of the top three spots.

He was followed by Harrison Burton (175.160 mph) and Todd Gilliland (174.357).

The top five was completed by Brett Moffitt (174.216) and Anthony Alfredo (173.149).

Gateway winner Ross Chastain was 12th on the speed chart (172.238).

Sheldon Creed, who was seventh on the speed chart, recorded the most laps with 33.

Ryan Blaney throws out first pitch for Chicago Cubs game

By Daniel McFadinJun 27, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT
Ryan Blaney got his weekend in the Chicago area off to a memorable start with a trip to the ballpark Thursday afternoon.

The Team Penske driver got the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at Wrigley Field before the Chicago Cubs’ game against the Atlanta Braves.

While the pitch was a little high, Blaney got the ball across home plate.

This isn’t the first time NASCAR drivers have taken part in ceremonies at Wrigley Field.

Last July, Austin Dillon sang “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the the seventh-inning stretch of a game. Cubs fans Kurt Busch did the honors in 2011 and Jeff Gordon did so in 2005, though he’d like a do over.

Illinois native and Cubs fan Danica Patrick has also thrown the opening pitch twice over the years.

Updated entry lists for NASCAR at Chicagoland

By Daniel McFadinJun 27, 2019, 2:40 PM EDT
NASCAR returns to the NBC family this weekend as all three national series travel to Chicagoland Speedway.

Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series teams are at the same track for the first time since Dover at the start of May.

Here are the updated entry lists for all three series.

Cup – Camping World 400 (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN)

There are 38 cars entered.

Garrett Smithley is entered in Premium Motorsports’ No. 15 Chevrolet.

Quin Houff is entered in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet.

BJ McLeod is now entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 car and Bayley Burrey is entered in its No. 52 car.

Last year: Kyle Busch defeated Kyle Larson after a dramatic last-lap battle.

Xfinity – Camping World 300 (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

There are 41 cars entered. Three cars will not make the race.

Ross Chastain will drive Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Chevrolet for the third time this year. Landon Cassill will drive JD Motorsports’ No. 4 Chevrolet.

Zane Smith is entered in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet.

Riley Herbst will make his fourth start in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota.

Jeffrey Earnhardt is entered in XCI Racing’s No. 81 Toyota.

Last year: Kyle Larson won over Kevin Harvick and Cole Custer

Trucks – Camping World 225 (9 p.m. ET Friday on FS1)

There are 33 trucks entered. One truck will not make the race.

Dylan Lupton will make his season debut with DGR-Crosley in the No. 5 Toyota.

Tyler Ankrum is back in DGR-Crosley’s No. 17 Toyota.

Brandon Jones is entered in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 Toyota.

Mason Massey is listed with Reaume Brothers Racing’s No. 32 Toyota.

Last time: Brett Moffitt beat Ben Rhodes and Johnny Sauter.

