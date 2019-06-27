GoFas Racing, Roush Fenway win 4th round of eNASCAR Heat Pro League

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League saw its first repeat winners Wednesday night for its event held on the digital Watkins Glen International road course.

The PlayStation 4 race was won by Hunter Mullins (@Fedex_rcn_11_) for GoFas Racing.

Nicholas Walker (@wowTHATSgarbage) won the XBox One race for Roush Fenway Racing.

Both Mullins and Walker were the victors in the Round 2 races on the digital Auto Club Speedway.

The fifth round of the Pro League will be held July 10th on the digital Chicagoland Speedway. There are four rounds left in the regular season.

Here are the points standings through four rounds.

You can watch both races in the video below.