Ross Chastain wins Truck Series race at Gateway

Ross Chastain beat Todd Gilliland in a seven-lap shootout to win Saturday night’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The win comes a week after a post-race inspection failure resulted in Chastain’s win at Iowa Speedway being given to Brett Moffitt.

The top five in Saturday’s race was completed by Stewart Friesen, Chandler Smith and Moffitt.

Chastain led 21 laps. He took the lead during green flag pit stops when his Niece Motorsports team elected to take fuel only.

“These guys went home and we were mad,” Chastain told FS1. “Felt like we had one taken from us. Holy cow. … They believed in me. I didn’t want to take tires. Then it was up to me to freaking hold them off, I don’t know how.”

Chastain, who switched his points declaration from Xfinity to Trucks after eight races in the Truck season, must be in the top 20 in points to qualify for the playoffs.

If Chastain’s No. 45 Chevrolet passes post-race inspection, he will also be the winner of the final “Triple Truck Challenge” $50,000 bonus.

“Oh, I’m going to take that money home and they’re not going to take it from us,” Chastain said.

The final restart was setup by a wreck involving Harrison Burton and Sheldon Creed.

Chastain restarted ahead of Christian Eckes, who had 57 laps. Eckes spun from contact on the last lap while racing Gilliland and Friesen. He finished 14th.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Grant Enfinger

STAGE 2 WINNER: Grant Enfinger

MORE: Click here for race results.

WHAT’S NEXT: Camping World 225 at Chicagoland Speedway at 9 p.m. ET on June 28 on FS1

